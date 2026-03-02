Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: February 23–March 1, 2026



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations against Hezbollah throughout Lebanon between February 23 and March 1, 2026. Israeli activities last week were less intense than in preceding weeks, concentrated mostly on policing activities along the Lebanon-Israel frontier. However, they also included several airstrikes on Hezbollah assets deeper into Lebanon, as far north as Baalbek and Hermel. The week of operations also overlapped with the onset of the joint US-Israeli war in Iran, dubbed “Operation Epic Fury” and “Operation Lion’s Roar,” respectively.

The IDF conducted operations in 19 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: 14

14 Detonations: Four

Four Drone strikes: One

One Quadcopter activities: Five

Five Tank fire: Two



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.

Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Baalbek, Beit Msheik Farms, Boudai, Harabta, Nabi Sheet, and Shmistar

Baalbek, Beit Msheik Farms, Boudai, Harabta, Nabi Sheet, and Shmistar Hermel District: Hermel

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Maroun Al Ras, and Rmeish

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Maroun Al Ras, and Rmeish Marjayoun District: Adaisseh, Houla, Khiam-Sarda, and Kfar Kela

Adaisseh, Houla, Khiam-Sarda, and Kfar Kela Nabatieh District: Nabatieh Al Fawqa

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Rihan-Sujod

Rihan-Sujod Tyre District: Alma Al Shaab, Marwahin, and Shihine

Casualties

Between February 23 and March 1, 2026, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed two people, both apparently civilians, and wounded 29 people, all apparently civilians, as well.

February 23, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 24, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 25, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 26, 2026: One Syrian national was killed, one Lebanese woman was killed, and 29 Lebanese civilians were wounded.

One Syrian national was killed, one Lebanese woman was killed, and 29 Lebanese civilians were wounded. February 27, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 28, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. March 1, 2026: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, February 23–March 1, 2026

February 23

At 11:28 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

February 24

NNA Lebanon reported that at 12:00 am, an Israeli patrol detonated a house in Houla’s northern Abra neighborhood in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. Another Israeli patrol detonated a house in the Kharzeh neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 1:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned inside Israel directed heavy machine-gun fire toward Wadi Dabsheh in Alma al Shaab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 2:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab.

At 8:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired stun explosives and directed gunfire from the IDF’s Tel Hamames outpost in south Lebanon toward Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) soldiers in Sarda, south of Khiam, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, while a quadcopter flew overhead broadcasting warnings for the LAF troops to leave the area. The LAF troops remained in place, opposite a stone quarry.

February 25

At 6:36 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted two detonations in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. Israeli forces also conducted a detonation on the outskirts of Marwahin and Shinine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 3:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped three stun explosives near alleged farmers on the outskirts of Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

February 26

At 2:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted Ali Taher Forest in Nabatieh Al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate.

At 5:16 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it was targeting infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit near Baalbek in northeast Lebanon.

At 5:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the area west of Baalbek in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 5:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Harabta, north of Baalbek, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 5:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Boudai and Shmistar, west of Baalbek, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 5:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the environs of Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Harmel District.

At 5:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Boudai.

At 6:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the heights of Beit Msheik Farms, west of Baalbek, and the barrens of Boudai. The strike in Beit Msheik Farms killed two people, one identified as Hassan Mohsen Khalafa, a 16- or 17-year-old Syrian national, and the other reportedly Fatima al Siblani, a woman who succumbed to her wounds. The strike also wounded 29individuals, including four female children, five male children, and eight women. Hezbollah gave Fatima al Siblani an official funeral in Falawa.

At 6:25 pm, the IDF released a follow-up statement saying that it had targeted eight military installations belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit near Baalbek that were being used to store weapons, including firearms and rockets. The installations, the IDF claimed, were also used by the Radwan Force for training for emergency preparation, planning, and the “execution of terror plots against IDF troops and the citizens of the State of Israel.” These activities, the IDF said, violated “the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The IDF released aerial guncam footage from the strikes that showed secondary explosions at the targeted sites.

At 6:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two waves of Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Nabi Sheet, towards Mahallet Al Shaara, at the foothills of the Anti-Lebanon Mountain Range in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 7:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli Merkava tank positioned at an IDF post in south Lebanon fired two projectiles at the area of Zuqaq, on the outskirts of Aitaroun, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

February 27

At 2:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli Merkava tank positioned inside Israel fired three projectiles toward the Mahafer area on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

February 28

NNA Lebanon reported that overnight, an Israeli quadcopter dropped fragmentation explosives in Markaba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 6:30 am, an Israeli airstrike targeted the area between Rihan and Sujod in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 6:36 am, the IDF released a statement saying that it was targeting positions belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

At 8:16 am, NNA Lebanon reported that a second Israeli airstrike targeted the area between Rihan and Sujod.

At 7:43 am, the IDF released a follow-up statement saying that it had targeted launch pads and tunnel shafts belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon that were “used to advance terror initiatives against the State of Israel.” The Israeli statement stressed that Hezbollah “has been operating in these structures with the aim of rehabilitating the organization […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 2:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near alleged journalists in Maroun Al Ras, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

March 1

No operations were reported.

Previous entries:

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.