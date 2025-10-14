Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: October 6–12, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between October 6 and October 12, 2025. Activities intensified last week relative to a trend over the previous month, with several targeted killings of Hezbollah operatives, strikes on the group’s assets, and the destruction of several lots of engineering equipment that the IDF alleged Hezbollah was using to rebuild its military infrastructure.

The IDF conducted operations in ten Lebanese locales, some more than once, that included:

Airstrikes: 12

12 Artillery strikes: one

one Detonations: two

two Drone strikes: five

five Quadcopter activities: nine



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Harabta

Harabta Hermel District: Hermel

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Sultaniyeh, and Wadi Marimin-Yater

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Sultaniyeh, and Wadi Marimin-Yater Marjayoun District: Adaisseh, Blida, Houla, Houra, Kfar Kela, Meiss al Jabal, and Wazzani

Adaisseh, Blida, Houla, Houra, Kfar Kela, Meiss al Jabal, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Burj Qalawieyh, Yohmor, and Zebdine

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Msayleh

Msayleh Tyre District: Deir Aames-Siddiqine and Naqoura

Casualties

Between October 6 and October 12, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed four Hezbollah operatives, one former Syrian regime militant, and one civilian, and wounded 14 people.

October 6, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, one Lebanese civilian was killed, and four unidentified individuals were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, one Lebanese civilian was killed, and four unidentified individuals were wounded. October 7, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one unidentified individual was wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one unidentified individual was wounded. October 8, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 9, 2025: One unidentified individual was wounded.

One unidentified individual was wounded. October 10, 2025: One unidentified individual was wounded.

One unidentified individual was wounded. October 11, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, one former Syrian regime militant was killed, and seven Lebanese nationals were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, one former Syrian regime militant was killed, and seven Lebanese nationals were wounded. October 12, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, October 6–12, 2025

October 6

At 12:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on the road to Zebdine, opposite Center Safi, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike wounded four individuals and killed two people, later revealed to be Hassan Atwi, a Hezbollah operative who had been wounded and blinded in Israel’s pager detonation operation on September 17, 2024, and his wife Zeinab Raslan. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Atwi, whose nom de guerre was Mohammad Hussain, and his wife. Atwi, who was a medical equipment engineer, and his wife were given a military funeral by Hezbollah in his home village of Kfar Kela. IDF Arabic language spokesman Avichay Adraee later claimed the assassination of “Hassan Ali Jamil Atwi,” near Nabatieh, describing him as a “central figure in Hezbollah’s aerial defense unit.” Adraee alleged that Atwi was “overseeing Hezbollah’s aerial defense unit’s regeneration and rearmament efforts, was a significant source of operational knowledge, and was additionally involved with liaison and importation from the unit’s commanders in Iran.” Adraee stressed that “Atwi’s activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon, and his assassination is yet another blow to Hezbollah’s military rearmament efforts.”

The death announcement for Hassan Ali Atwi and Zeinab Anwar Raslan (Left), and a picture of Zeinab (Right).

At 2:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Harabta in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 2:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Hermel District.

At 2:39 pm, the IDF released a statement on the preceding strikes, saying it had targeted “several terror targets belonging to Hezbollah […] including: Radwan Force military camps in which Hezbollah terror organization operatives had been identified.” The IDF said Hezbollah was using the camps to “train and prepare terrorists to plan and execute terror initiatives against IDF troops and the State of Israel’s citizens,” including “shooting exercises and additional training with different types of weapons.” The statement concluded that Hezbollah’s “storage of weapons and conducting training exercises [for attacks] against the State of Israel constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel.”

At 3:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive on Houra, between Deir Mimas and Kfar Kela, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

October 7

At 11:07 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle between Deir Aames and Siddiqine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mahmoud Ali Issa, whose nom de guerre was Abu Mustafa, from Kafra. Issa was given a Hezbollah military funeral in Kafra. The IDF released a statement claiming Issa’s assassination, describing him as “Hezbollah’s local representative in the village of Kafra” and “responsible, as part of his duties, for liaising between the terror organization Hezbollah and the village’s residents on economic and military matters.” The IDF alleged that Issa’s “duties included taking over private properties for terror purposes and renting houses for weapons storage and surveillance.”

At 12:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive on a home in Sultaniyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:33 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer in Wadi Marimin, west of Yater, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed the bulldozer’s operator. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ali Hussain Qdouh, whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl, from Yater. Qdouh was given a Hezbollah military funeral in his hometown of Yater. The IDF later released a statement claiming Qdouh’s assassination, saying he was killed while “operating an engineering vehicle near Zebqine […] while trying to repair terror infrastructure belonging to the terror organization Hezbollah.”

At 12:36 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 2:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

The death announcements for Mahmoud Ali Issa (Left) and Ali Hussain Qdouh (Right).

October 8

At 8:56 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted and completely destroyed a café in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

October 9

At 8:35 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops detonated a home in Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The incident wounded one unidentified Lebanese national.

October 10

At 7:55 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces detonated a home in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The IDF released a statement saying reservist soldiers from the 300th Baram Territorial Brigade destroyed the home after sweeping the structure and identifying it as a Hezbollah weapons storage location. The IDF said both the structure and the weapons inside were destroyed.

October 11

NNA Lebanon reported that, at midnight, an Israeli quadcopter dropped explosives on an uninhabited home in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, partially destroying the structure.

NNA Lebanon reported that, at approximately 4 am, over 10 Israeli airstrikes targeted six bulldozer and excavator lots in Msayleh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strikes killed one person, identified by Lebanese media as 44-year-old Syrian national Hazem Ibrahim Kboul, and wounded his 27-year-old Lebanese companion, Hadi Samir Hadifa from Qenia, and six other people, including Latifa Ahmad Salameh, Antwan Jamil Fakhoury, Tawfiq Jamil Fakhoury, and Aamal Elias Makhoul. Kboul, who resided in Hasbaya, and his companion were reportedly transporting produce from Sidon’s market to Hasbaya at the time of the strike. However, social media accounts identified Kboul —a Syrian Druze—as a former commander in the predominantly Druze and Hezbollah-allied “Golan Regiment” of the Assad-regime-aligned National Defense Forces paramilitary auxiliary militia, which was dissolved in 2018. Kboul reportedly fled Syria after the Assad regime’s downfall in December 2024, relocating to Hezbollah’s stronghold in the southern suburbs of Beirut. In addition to killing Kboul, the strikes destroyed 300 pieces of machinery. Losses were estimated in the “millions of dollars,” and the Msayleh Road was shut down due to craters from the airstrikes, some of which reached 8 meters deep, and fuel and other fluids that had leaked from the damaged and destroyed machinery. At 4:02 am, the IDF released a statement claiming the strike, alleging the targets were “Hezbollah infrastructure housing engineering equipment used to restore terror infrastructure in south Lebanon.” Hezbollah issued a rare statement condemning the strike as allegedly targeting uninvolved civilians and demanding that the Lebanese state employ diplomatic pressure to end Israel’s presence and operations in Lebanon. The statement concluded by saying “this Israeli aggression cannot continue and must be confronted,” while also suggesting this confrontation was Beirut’s responsibility.

At 12:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:32 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near the public school in the Tabala neighborhood of Burj Qalawiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-linked social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ali Hussain Sultan, whose nom de guerre was Dhul Fiqar, from Sawana. The IDF later released a statement claiming the assassination of Sultan, accusing him of overseeing Hezbollah’s efforts to rebuild its military infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

At 5:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two explosives on a bulldozer in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The IDF released a statement on the incident, saying Hezbollah had been using the bulldozer to rebuild its military infrastructure in Blida.

At 6:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that low-flying Israeli drones forced Lebanese Civil Defense, accompanied by a Lebanese Armed Forces patrol, to withdraw from the “Mataar” area west of Tel Hamames on the outskirts of Kfar Kela, where massive fires had broken out. The cause of the fires was not identified.

The death announcement for Ali Hussain Sultan.

October 12

At 6:09 pm, Lebanese media outlets reported that an Israeli drone hovering over Yohmor in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District used loudspeakers to issue warnings to an engineer named Tareq Mazraani. Lebanese media outlets alleged that Mazraani is not a member of Hezbollah but is instead involved in coordinating the activities of the residents of the Lebanon-Israel frontier towns. The drone then moved on to the Rahbat neighborhood and called on locals to expel Hezbollah operatives from their midst.

Previous entries:

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.