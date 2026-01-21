Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: January 12–18, 2026



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between January 12 and January 18. Israeli operations last week were significantly less intense than in the preceding week.

Most activities were concentrated north of the Litani River, reaching as far north as Hermel in northeast Lebanon, and targeted alleged Hezbollah assets. Israeli operations south of the Litani River were largely policing efforts. The IDF attempted a targeted killing in the south Litani area and successfully carried out another one, but the identity, affiliation, and activities of the fatality remain unconfirmed.

The IDF conducted operations in 15 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: Five

Five Artillery missions: One

One Detonations: Six

Six Drone strikes: Three

Three Flares: Two

Two Ground activities: Four

Four Quadcopter activities: Six

Six Tank fire: Two



Beqaa Governorate

West Beqaa District: Mashghara and Sohmor

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Yaroun Marjayoun District: Adaisseh, Blida, Kfar Kela, Sarda, and Tel Hamames

Adaisseh, Blida, Kfar Kela, Sarda, and Tel Hamames Nabatieh District: Mayfadoun-Zawtar

South Lebanon Governorate:

Tyre District: Dhayra,Mansouri, Siddiqine, Western Sector

Casualties

Between January 12 and January 18, 2026, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed two people, one of them a Hezbollah operative, and wounded one unspecified individual.

January 12, 2026: One unidentified individual was wounded.

One unidentified individual was wounded. January 13, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 14, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 15, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. January 16, 2026: One unidentified individual was killed.

One unidentified individual was killed. January 17, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 18, 2026: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, January 12–January 18, 2026

January 12

NNA Lebanon reported that at 1:00 am, an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Siddiqine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded one person, who was transferred to the hospital in Tyre.

NNA Lebanon reported that overnight, an Israeli quadcopter dropped two explosives on the roof of the Ain Adaisseh building in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, causing significant damage in the area.

At 1:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned inside Israel directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District and Blida in the Marjayoun District.

At 5:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted a detonation near the IDF’s Tel Hamames post in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli tank positioned inside Israeli territory fired two shells at the Mahafer area on the outskirts of Aitaroun.

At 11:17 pm, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement saying that it observed two IDF Merkava tanks positioned inside Sarda in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, and requested through liaison channels that the tanks cease their activity. The UNIFIL statement alleged that “some time later, one of the tanks fired three shells from its main gun, with two impacts approximately 150 meters away from the peacekeepers. As the peacekeepers moved away for safety, they were continuously tracked with a laser from the tanks. The tanks left about half an hour later. Fortunately, no one was hurt.” UNIFIL claimed it “had informed the IDF about the activities in those areas in advance, following usual practice for patrols in sensitive areas near the Blue Line,” and stressed that “attacks like these on identifiable peacekeepers performing tasks under Security Council resolution 1701 are becoming disturbingly common. Such attacks are a serious violation of resolution 1701. We again remind the IDF of its obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to cease attacks on them. This aggression undermines resolution 1701 and the stability that peacekeepers and the parties are working to secure.”

At 11:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over western sector frontier villages in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward Khallet Wardeh on the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Israeli forces also fired flares over the area.

January 13

At 6:02 pm, UNIFIL issued a statement alleging that “two possible [Israeli] illuminating flare mortar rounds hit the helipad and main gate of a UN position southwest of Yaroun.” The statement continued, “Peacekeepers immediately went to shelter for their safety. Fortunately, no one was hurt. UNIFIL sent a stop fire request to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).” It concluded, “Yet again, we remind the IDF of its obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to cease activities that endanger them and their positions. Any actions that put peacekeepers at risk are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and undermine the stability we are working to achieve.”

January 14

No operations were reported.

January 15

NNA Lebanon reported that overnight, Israeli forces detonated and destroyed a residential home in Blida and detonated and destroyed two homes in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the Masareb neighborhood of Adaisseh, allegedly while Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and UNIFIL troops were dismantling explosives that the IDF had rigged inside the two homes in the village earlier that morning. UNIFIL released a statement on the incident saying, “Peacekeepers on a planned patrol near Adeisse were warned by locals about a potential danger at a home, and discovered an explosive device connected to a detonating cord. The peacekeepers set up a security cordon and prepared to check another house. Soon after, a drone that had been hovering overhead dropped a grenade about 30 metres from the peacekeepers. UNIFIL sent a stop-fire request to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Fortunately, no one was injured. Such IDF activities on Lebanese territory put local civilians at risk and are a violation of Security Council resolution 1701. We remind the IDF of its obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to cease activities that endanger them. Any actions that put peacekeepers at risk are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and undermine the stability all of us are working to achieve.”

At 3:12 pm, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Sohmor in the Beqaa Governorate’s Western Beqaa District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from two designated structures he described as “Hezbollah military infrastructure.” Adraee said that the IDF intended to target the buildings “as part of confronting its regeneration efforts in the area.”

Avichay Adraee’s warnings to residents of Sohmor on January 15, 2026. (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

At 4:38 pm, Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Mashghara in the Beqaa Governorate’s Western Beqaa District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from two designated structures he described as “Hezbollah military infrastructure,” stating that the IDF intended to target them “as part of confronting [Hezbollah’s] regeneration efforts in the area.”

At 4:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the designated buildings in Sohmor.

At 5:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israel conducted a warning airstrike in Mashghara.

At 5:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli jets conducted a second warning airstrike in Mashghara.

At 5:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the designated buildings in Mashghara.

At 7:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the wadi of the Orontes River near Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Hermel District. The IDF later released a statement saying that it had “targeted an underground weapons storage facility” belonging to Hezbollah.

At 8:11 pm, the IDF released a statement on its strikes in Masghara and Sohmor, saying it had “targeted several weapons storage facilities and additional terror infrastructure being used by Hezbollah to advance terror initiatives against IDF troops and the State of Israel.” The statement was accompanied by aerial guncam footage of the strike on the second designated building in Sohmor and the first designated building in Mashghara.

At 10:49 pm, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle between Zawtar and Mayfadoun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted a Hezbollah operative near Zawtar Al Sharqiyah in south Lebanon, alleging he “was involved in attempts to restore [the group’s] infrastructure near Zawtar Al Sharqiyah […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The strike killed one person, identified as Walid Allayq, from Zawtar al Gharbiyah. Pro-Hezbollah social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Walid Hussain Allayq, whose nom de guerre was Ali, from Zawtar al Gharbiyah. However, other social media sources posted images of Allayq wrapped in an Amal Movement flag while also carrying a picture of Hezbollah’s late Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah. Some pro-Hezbollah media sources claimed Allayq was a taxi driver who transported LAF soldiers for free. However, despite these claims, Hezbollah gave Allayq a military funeral in his hometown.

Death notice (Left) and picture (Right) of Walid Hussain Allayq. (@HarkousReemh and @fouadkhreiss on X)

January 16

UNIFIL released a statement alleging that in the morning hours, an IDF Merkava tank positioned inside Israel fired “30 small-calibre bullets toward a UNIFIL position near Kafer Chouba [Kfarshouba]” in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The statement claimed, “The bullets hit a sentry post and one penetrated one of the position’s living accommodations, probably after ricocheting. Fortunately, the occupant was not present when the bullet entered, and no one was hurt. UNIFIL asked the IDF to stop its fire through our liaison mechanisms.” The statement concluded by “remind[ing] the IDF of its obligation to ensure the safety of peacekeepers and to cease activities that endanger them and their positions” and stressed, “Any actions that put peacekeepers at risk are serious violations of Security Council resolution 1701, and undermine the stability we are working to achieve.”

At 9:21 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Mansouri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. The fatality’s identity and affiliation could not be verified or confirmed by the time of publication.

At 12:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the plaza of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped another stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab.

At 6:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted an uninhabited home on the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab.

January 17

At 1:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive toward the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces detonated two homes in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces detonated a home in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

January 18

At 8:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

