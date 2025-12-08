Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: December 1–7, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between December 1 and December 7, 2025. Israeli activities last week were significantly less frequent and intense than they were during October and most of November, continuing the prior week’s de-escalatory trend.

Israel’s relative restraint was likely due to Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon and possibly a desire to give Hezbollah a de-escalation option after the IDF killed the group’s chief of staff, Haitham Tabatabai, in Beirut on November 23. While the Israelis refrained from killing any Hezbollah operatives last week, they nevertheless targeted and destroyed weapons caches belonging to the group in south Lebanon, including south of the Litani River.

The IDF conducted operations in 12 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: Four

Four Artillery strikes: Three

Three Ground activities: Three

Three Mortar strikes: One

One Quadcopter activities: Five



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Braasheet, Rmeish, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Braasheet, Rmeish, and Yaroun Marjayoun District: Adaisseh,Deir Mimas-Houra-Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Markaba

Adaisseh,Deir Mimas-Houra-Kfar Kela, Khiam, and Markaba Nabatieh District: Jbaa

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Dhayra,Mahrouneh, and Majadel

Casualties

Between December 1 and December 7, Israeli operations in Lebanon did not result in any reported casualties.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, December 1–7, 2025

December 1

No operations were reported.

December 2

NNA Lebanon reported that, shortly past midnight, an Israeli quadcopter departed from Israeli territory and dropped fragmentation explosives on a house in the Matait neighborhood of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned in the Tel Hamames post in south Lebanon directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

December 3

At 12:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

December 4

At 11:56 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, while alleged Électricité du Liban (EdL) employees were passing through the area.

At 2:02 pm, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to residents of Jbaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District and Mahrouneh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District to distance themselves from designated buildings. Adraee claimed the buildings were being used as “Hezbollah military infrastructure” and that the IDF would “soon target” them “as part of countering the forbidden efforts in which Hezbollah is engaged to restore its activities in the area.” Lebanese media claimed that the designated structure in Jbaa was the house of local mukhtarAli Sobhi Wahbi, who appears to be affiliated with the Amal Movement.

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee’s warnings to the residents of Jbaa (Left) and Mahrouneh (Right). (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

At 2:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli tanks and military vehicles moved toward Markaba and Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:06 pm, Adraee announced the onset of Israeli airstrikes targeting the designated buildings.

At 3:09 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Mahrouneh. Independent footage of the strike, recorded by Lebanese locals, showed what appeared to be a significant explosion.

At 3:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure, a home, in Jbaa, completely destroying the building and causing significant damage to the surrounding area.

At 3:20 pm, Adraee issued a warning to residents of Majadel in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District and Braasheet in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District to distance themselves from designated buildings. Adraee stated that the buildings were being used as “Hezbollah military infrastructure” and the IDF would “soon target” them “as part of countering the forbidden efforts in which Hezbollah is engaged to restore its activities in the area.”

IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee’s warnings to the residents of Majadel (Left) and Braasheet (Right). (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

At 4:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Majadel, a house.

At 4:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Braasheet, a house, and destroyed it completely.

At 5:11 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that its preceding airstrikes had targeted several weapons storage facilities belonging to Hezbollah. The statement included a reel of aerial guncam footage of the strikes in Jbaa, Majadel, and Mahrouneh. A secondary explosion was visible in the footage of the strike in Jbaa.

At 6:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired three shells at the outskirts of Yaroun and Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired two mortar rounds at Houra between Kfar Kela and Deir Mimas in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired two 155mm shells at the outskirts of Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

December 5

At 7:09 am, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) released a statement on the preceding day’s Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon, “as the Lebanese Armed Forces continue operations to control unauthorized weapons and infrastructure in Lebanon.” It described the IDF actions as “clear violations of Security Council resolution 1701” and urged the Israelis to instead “avail of the liaison and coordination mechanisms available to them.”

At 3:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive toward Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Wadi Asafeer, near Khiam, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

December 6

No operations were reported.

December 7

No operations were reported.

