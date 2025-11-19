Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: November 10–16, 2025

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between November 10 and November 16, 2025. Israeli activities last week targeted Hezbollah infrastructure and personnel involved in weapons smuggling and regeneration efforts on both sides of the Litani River, reaching as far north as Hermel in northeast Lebanon.
The IDF’s activities included:
- Airstrikes: 10
- Artillery strikes: Five
- Detonations: Two
- Drone strikes: Six
- Flares: Three
- Ground activities: Three
- Quadcopter activities: Four
- Tank fire: One
- Undetermined incident: One
Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.
Baalbek-Hermel Governorate
- Baalbek District: Mahallet Shaara and Nabi Sheet
Nabatieh Governorate
- Bint Jbeil District: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, and Yaroun
- Marjayoun District: Adaisseh, Houla, Markaba, Meiss al Jabal, Taybeh, Tel Hamames, and Wadi Hounin
- Nabatieh District: Ansar, Berghoz, Numeiriyeh, Qotrani, Rihan, Sharqiyeh, Toul, and Wadi al Akhdar
South Lebanon Governorate
- Sidon District: Baysariyeh-Sarafand and Zrariyeh
- Tyre District: Dhayra, Dhour-Homeiri, Naqoura, Shihine, and Tayr Felsay
Casualties
Between November 10 and November 16, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed two people, both Hezbollah operatives, and wounded up to four people.
- November 10, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and three unidentified people were wounded.
- November 11, 2025: No casualties were reported.
- November 12, 2025: No casualties were reported.
- November 13, 2025: One unidentified person was wounded.
- November 14, 2025: No casualties were reported.
- November 15, 2025: No casualties were reported.
- November 16, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.
Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, November 10–16, 2025
November 10
- NNA Lebanon reported that at 1:00 am, an Israeli patrol detonated three homes belonging to siblings from the Shaheimi family in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.
- At 7:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Sarafand-Baysariyeh road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike killed one person. The IDF later released a statement saying that it had killed Samir Ali Faqih but misidentified the location of the strike as Srifa, Faqih’s hometown. The IDF said that Faqih was “involved in smuggling weapons for Hezbollah to different areas in Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Faqih, whose nom de guerre was Mohammad Tammouz, from Srifa. Hezbollah gave him a military funeral in his hometown.
- At 12:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an open area near Dhour outside of Homeiri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.
- At 2:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted Berghoz, Qotrani, and Rihan in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.
- At 2:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Nabi Sheet and Janta-Mahallet Shaara in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strike in Janta wounded three people.
- At 2:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Hermel District. The local Doctors Without Borders organization later claimed the strike damaged their clinic’s windows.
- At 2:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Mahmoudiyeh, Jarmaq, and Mount Rafia in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.
- At 3:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Mount Rafia, Jarmaq, and Wadi al Akhdar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.
- At 4:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped incendiary and fragmentation explosives in the Mreiseh and Meiss Castle areas between Ansar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District and Zrariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. Additionally, an Israeli quadcopter dropped incendiary material between Sharqiyeh and Numeiriyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The operations ignited fires in the area.
November 11
- NNA Lebanon reported that, past midnight, an Israeli patrol detonated four houses in the Khanouq area of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The IDF later released a statement on the operation, saying that the 769th “Hiram” Territorial Brigade had “destroyed several buildings used as terror infrastructure by Hezbollah,” though the statement identified Houla as the operation’s location.
- At 9:44 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a fragmentation explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.
- At 1:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired one shell at a neighborhood in Ayta ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.
- At 2:32 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the roof of the Civil Defense-Health Committee building in Taybeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.
November 12
- At 11:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an incendiary explosive toward Shihine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.
- At 7:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired four shells at the outskirts of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.
- At 7:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery continued to target Meiss al Jabal, with a total of five shells fired.
- At 7:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the Wadi al Jamal between Meiss al Jabal and Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. Israeli artillery also fired several shells near Al Tiri Pond on Houla’s western outskirts. Israeli forces also fired flares over Wadi Hounin in the Marjayoun District.
November 13
- At 7:20 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the Khanouq area in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, striking the detonation zone from two days prior with two missiles. The IDF released a statement saying that the strike targeted “terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah,” which was “continuing its efforts to rebuild its positions throughout Lebanon.” Israeli airstrikes also targeted Tayr Felsay in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, striking the area twice. The IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted underground Hezbollah weapons storage facilities positioned near civilian infrastructure. Geolocation efforts conducted by FDD’s Long War Journal place the location of the Hezbollah installation and Israeli strike approximately 116 meters away from the Al Manara Resort in northern Tayr Felsay, near 33.32018, 35.34561 on the banks of the Litani River.
- At 9:23 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near Naqoura’s coast in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.
- At 2:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near the Ayoub-Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital junction in Toul in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. Colonel Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic language spokesman, denied Israeli responsibility for the incident, calling the reports of a strike “false” and alleging a failed Hezbollah weapons smuggling attempt was responsible for the explosion. The incident wounded one person.
November 14
- At 8:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Markaba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.
- At 9:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire from their Jabal Aoueidah post toward the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.
November 15
- No operations were reported.
November 16
- At 1:02 pm, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) released a statement saying that its personnel had come under fire from an Israeli tank positioned inside unspecified Lebanese territory that morning and that heavy machine gun rounds from Israeli forces hit five meters from the peacekeepers. UNIFIL asked for the IDF to cease fire through liaison channels, bringing the incident to a close without injury. UNIFIL described the incident as “a serious violation of Security Council resolution 1701” and called on the IDF to ensure similar incidents did not occur in the future. The IDF released a statement saying that its forces had identified “two suspicious individuals near the [IDF’s] Tel Hamames post,” in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The statement said that Israeli troops directed fire at the suspicious individuals to distance them, and “After investigations, it was determined that the suspicious individuals were UN soldiers patrolling the area and were classified as suspicious due to poor weather conditions in the area.” The IDF said the incident remained “under investigation,” and that its forces did not deliberately and knowingly direct fire at UNIFIL troops.
- At 3:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired a smoke grenade toward Al Ain square in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.
- At 8:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.
- At 9:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a location near the Imam Musa al Sadr stadium in Mansouri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Ali Shwaikh, whose nom de guerre was Abu Dhurr, from Mansouri. Hezbollah gave Shwaikh a military funeral in his hometown. IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee said that Shwaikh doubled as a school principal in Mansouri and a Hezbollah operative acting as the organization’s local liaison who helped acquire local infrastructure for the group’s military use.
