Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: November 3–9, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between November 3 and November 9, 2025. Israeli activities this week were concentrated almost exclusively in south Lebanon but spanned both sides of the Litani River and were significantly more intense than in previous weeks. Thursday witnessed a significant Israeli escalation that targeted several Hezbollah installations in different locales in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah responded to this intensification in an “open letter to the leadership and people of Lebanon.” The group decried what it portrayed as Israeli perfidiousness, beseeching Lebanon not to engage in further negotiations with Jerusalem as they were ruses for Lebanese subjugation and “insist[ed] on its right to resist the occupation” as self-defense. Lebanese officialdom, including politicians and leaders in the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), echoed Hezbollah’s stance, with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun decrying Thursday’s escalation as a “comprehensive crime” that underscored Israel’s resort to “aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty.”

Channel 11 News in Israel reported that the Israeli government was weighing further escalation of its operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Jerusalem was considering this move due to Hezbollah’s ongoing regeneration efforts outpacing any efforts by the Lebanese government or military to disarm or restrain the group.

The IDF conducted operations in 25 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Beqaa Governorate

Rashaya District: Ain Ata-Shebaa

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta al Jabal, Ayta ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Braasheet, Kfar Dounin, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta al Jabal, Ayta ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Braasheet, Kfar Dounin, and Yaroun Marjayoun District: Blida, Blida-Kilo 9, Khiam, Khirbet Selm-Sowaneh, Meiss al Jabal, and Tel Hamames

Blida, Blida-Kilo 9, Khiam, Khirbet Selm-Sowaneh, Meiss al Jabal, and Tel Hamames Nabatieh District: Hamila-Houmine al Fawqa, Doueir, Kfar Dajjal-Nabatieh, and Zawtar al Sharqiyeh

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Alma al Shaab, Abbassiyeh-Burj Rahhal, Naqoura, Taybeh, Tayr Debba, Toura, and Zebqine

Casualties

Between November 3 and November 9, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed 10 people, including two Lebanese Resistance Brigades operatives and at least six Hezbollah operatives, and wounded 27 people.

November 3, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and seven unidentified people were wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and seven unidentified people were wounded. November 4, 2025: One unidentified person was wounded.

One unidentified person was wounded. November 5, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified person was wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified person was wounded. November 6, 2025: One unidentified person was killed, and nine unidentified people were wounded.

One unidentified person was killed, and nine unidentified people were wounded. November 7, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. November 8, 2025: Two Lebanese Resistance Brigades operatives were killed, one Hezbollah operative was killed, and 11 unidentified people were wounded.

Two Lebanese Resistance Brigades operatives were killed, one Hezbollah operative was killed, and 11 unidentified people were wounded. November 9, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and another possible Hezbollah operative was killed.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, November 3–9, 2025

November 3

At 1:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle at the Sharqiyah Junction in Doueir in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person and wounded seven people. The mukhtar [local leaders]of Doueir described the strike as an attack on civilians and named the fatality as Mohammad Ali Hadid from Sharqiyah, who “had coincidentally been present near one of the commercial stores in the area when he was targeted by the enemy drone.” The IDF later released a statement claiming Hadid’s assassination, describing him as a “commander in the Radwan Force [commando] unit of the Hezbollah terror organization.” The IDF said Hadid “advanced several terror initiatives targeting the territory of the State of Israel” and that “more recently, he was involved in attempts to restore Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure.” The IDF noted that Hadid’s “activities violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Pro-Hezbollah and Iran-backed Resistance Axis-linked social media accounts later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Ali Hadid, whose nom de guerre was Hassan Mojtaba, from Sharqiyah. These pages noted that Hadid had been wounded in Israel’s pager detonation operation on September 17, 2024. Hezbollah gave Hadid a military funeral in his hometown.

At 2:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Ayta ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement on the strike, saying it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative “observed in efforts to collect intelligence on IDF forces in the area” and that his “activities violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Yousef Neemeh Srour, whose nom de guerre was Badr, from Ayta ash Shaab.

Death announcements for Mohammad Ali Hadid (Left) and Yusef Neemeh Srour (Right). (@raniaayoub111 on X and Balagh Media on Telegram)

November 4

NNA Lebanon reported that at 1:00 am, Israeli forces detonated a home in the Kroum al Mrah area of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 1:15 pm, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Kfar Dajjal-Nabatieh Road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike wounded one unidentified person.

At 5:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery strikes targeted Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, with the shells falling in the water off Naqoura’s coast.

November 5

At 10:37 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun grenade in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:09 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Burj Rahhal-Abbassiyeh main road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. The IDF later released a statement announcing that it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative in the group’s Radwan Force commando unit, “who was advancing terror initiatives against the State of Israel and its citizens.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hussain Jihad Dheeb, whose nom de guerre was Al Sheikh al Sadeq, from Shehour. Hezbollah gave Dheeb a military funeral in his hometown.

At 10:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli ground force maneuvered into the Kasayer area in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. An LAF patrol immediately moved into the area to monitor the IDF’s movements.

Death announcement for Hussain Jihad Dheeb. (Balagh Media Telegram)

November 6

At 8:44 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive on the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 12:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the area between Toura and Abbassiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person and wounded eight others. The identity of the fatality could not be determined. The IDF later released a statement on the strike, saying it had targeted “terrorists operating inside terror infrastructure belonging to the Construction Unit of Hezbollah near Tyre.” The IDF said the structure “was used for the production of equipment which Hezbollah was using to restore terror infrastructure that was attacked and destroyed during the war” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 2:46 pm, IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee announced that he would soon issue warnings to residents of South Lebanon. At 3:04 pm, Adraee published warnings to residents of Taybeh and Tayr Debba in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District to distance themselves 500 meters from designated buildings that he said were “used by Hezbollah.” At 3:22 pm, Adraee issued additional warnings to the residents of Ayta al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, likewise warning them to distance themselves at least 500 meters from a designated building “being used by Hezbollah.” Adraee said the impending strikes on the buildings were intended to “deal with the forbidden activities being undertaken by Hezbollah to restore its activities in the area.” At 3:31 pm, Adraee clarified that the IDF was not calling for widespread evacuations from south Lebanese villages, instead only from the vicinity of the designated buildings. At 3:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that the Israeli military was calling residents of south Lebanon, while drones flew over Tayr Debba, Abbassiyeh, and surrounding areas. At 3:58 pm, Adraee announced the onset of the airstrikes on the designated buildings.

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee’s warnings to residents of Taybeh (Left) and Tayr Debba (Right). (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

At 3:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped leaflets in Ayta ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The leaflets read, “Yusef Neemeh Srour photographed and collected intelligence for Hezbollah near the border, and destabilized the area. Do not allow Hezbollah’s members to operate near your homes or to endanger you and your family members!”

At 4:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Tayr Debba. The strike wounded one person.

At 4:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Taybeh, causing damage to the surrounding buildings.

At 4:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building (a house) in Ayta al Jabal. The target was located approximately 350 meters away from an LAF position.

At 4:35 pm, Adraee issued a warning to residents of Zawtar al Sharqiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District to distance themselves at least 500 meters from a designated building that he said was “being used by Hezbollah” due to impending strikes.

At 5:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Zawtar al Sharqiyeh.

At 5:33 pm, Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Kfar Dounin in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District to distance themselves 500 meters from a designated building that he said was “being used by Hezbollah.” At 6:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two consecutive airstrikes targeted the designated building in Kfar Dounin. The structure was located approximately 100 meters from an LAF position to its north, and 190 meters from another LAF post to its northwest.

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee’s warning to residents of Kfar Dounine. (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

At 6:28 pm, Adraee said the warning to the residents of Kfar Dounin remained in place.

At 6:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted Wadi Zebqine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 7:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the designated building in Kfar Dounin.

At 7:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Naqoura.

At 7:52 pm, the IDF released a statement announcing the completion of its waves of strikes, saying it had targeted “terror infrastructure and several weapons storage facilities belonging to [Hezbollah’s] Radwan Force [commando] unit in south Lebanon.” The IDF said that “Hezbollah was continuing with its efforts to restore its terror infrastructure in south Lebanon, especially the capabilities of the [Radwan Force] unit with the goal of harming the State of Israel.” The IDF also noted it had undertaken measures during the strikes to minimize civilian casualties and harm, while stressing that Hezbollah’s presence among the civilian population was subjecting them to danger. The Israeli military emphasized that the presence of Hezbollah’s installations in the area “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 8:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a drone strike targeted the Debsh area of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery strikes targeted Yaroun.

At 10:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned in the IDF’s Tel Hamames post in south Lebanon directed gunfire toward the surrounding area.

November 7

At 7:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

November 8

At 12:06 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 8:15 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle with two missiles near the Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike wounded seven people.

At 8:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped three stun explosives by an excavator near Kilo 9, between Aitaroun and Blida, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:32 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle carrying two brothers from Shebaa on the road between Ain Ata and Shebaa in the Beqaa Governorate’s Rashaya District. The strike killed two people. At 11:35 am, the IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted and killed two “terrorists from the Lebanese [Resistance] Brigades organization that operates under Hezbollah’s direction,” saying the two were “involved in weapons smuggling on behalf of Hezbollah” in “flagrant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The Lebanese Resistance Brigades and Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Lebanese Resistance Brigades operatives Hussain Said Kanaan and Mohammad Said Kanaan from Shebaa.

Death announcements for Hussain Said Kanaan (Left) and Mohammad Said Kanaan (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 1:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle in Braasheet in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded four others. At 5:20 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative near Braasheet who was “involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s military infrastructure in the area and whose activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Khalil Ibrahim Karnib, whose nom de guerre was Hajj Alaa, from Maroun al Ras. Karnib had apparently been wounded in Israel’s pager operation against Hezbollah on September 17, 2024. Hezbollah gave Karnib a military funeral in his hometown.

Death announcement for Khalil Ibrahim Karnib. (Balagh Media Telegram)

November 9

At 8:58 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed heavy gunfire toward the outskirts of Alma al Shaab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 9:11 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed heavy gunfire toward the outskirts of Ayta ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:32 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle with three missiles between Sowaneh and Khirbet Selm in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hassan Ali Jamil Soltan from Sowaneh. The IDF later released a statement saying that it had killed a Hezbollah terrorist near Sowaneh. However, the statement did not name the target or describe his organizational role or the activities in which he was involved at the time of his assassination.

At 10:30 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted excavations on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 5:50 pm, an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle with two missiles near the olive press on the Houmine al Fawqa-Hamila road in the Iqlim al Tuffah area in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person. The IDF later released a statement saying that it had killed a Hezbollah terrorist near Houmine. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Abbas Ali Al Jawad, whose nom de guerre was Fares, from Houmine al Fawqa. Hezbollah gave Al Jawad a military funeral in his hometown.

Death announcements for Hassan Ali Soltan (Left) and Abbas Ali al Jawad (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram and @a93546011 on X)

