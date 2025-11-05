Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: October 27–November 2, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between October 27 and November 2, 2025. Israeli activities this week were particularly intense and concentrated in south Lebanon, but targeted Hezbollah operatives, assets, and infrastructure north and south of the Litani River.

After an Israeli operation in Blida on October 30 resulted in the death of a Lebanese civilian, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun instructed Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) commander Rodolphe Haykal to have the LAF “interdict any Israeli penetration in the liberated lands of the south.” Meanwhile, the Israeli Security Cabinet met the same day to weigh intensifying the IDF’s operations in Lebanon in light of the Lebanese government’s inaction against Hezbollah’s ongoing and successful regeneration efforts.

The IDF conducted operations in 21 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: Five

Five Artillery: One

One Detonations: One

One Drone strikes: 11

11 Ground activities: Two

Two Surveillance activities: One

One Quadcopter activities: Three



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta ash Shaab, Kounine, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta ash Shaab, Kounine, and Yaroun Hasbaya District: Shebaa

Shebaa Marjayoun District: Khiam and Meiss al Jabal

Khiam and Meiss al Jabal Nabatieh District: Dawha-Kfar Reman, Jarmaq, Kfar Sir, Mahmoudiyeh, Nabatieh, and Nabatieh-Shoukine

South Lebanon Governorate

Tyre District: Bayyad, Dhayra, and Naaqoura

Casualties

October 27, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed. October 28, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 29, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. October 30, 2025: One Lebanese civilian was killed, and four unidentified people were wounded.

One Lebanese civilian was killed, and four unidentified people were wounded. October 31, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and five unidentified people were wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and five unidentified people were wounded. November 1, 2025: Four Hezbollah operatives were killed, and four unidentified people were wounded.

Four Hezbollah operatives were killed, and four unidentified people were wounded. November 2, 2025: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, October 27–November 2, 2025

October 27

At 1:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the Kasayer neighborhood of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike on a sawmill on the outskirts of Bayyad in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed two people, reported as brothers. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the deaths of Hezbollah operative Hussian Ibrahim Suleiman, whose nom de guerre was Abu Trab, and Hezbollah operative Hassan Ibrahim Suleiman, whose nom de guerre was Hadi. Both of the men were from Bayyad. The IDF later released a statement saying that its aircraft targeted and killed Hussain Suleiman, describing him as a “terrorist […] from the ‘Radwan Force’ [commando] unit in Hezbollah,” alongside “an additional Hezbollah terrorist, Hassan Ibrahim Suleiman.” The IDF said the “terrorists were involved in advancing terror initiatives targeting the State of Israel’s territory and civilians and were assassinated as they were acting to rebuild terror infrastructure.”

Death announcement for Hussain Ibrahim Suleiman (Right) and Hassan Ibrahim Suleiman (Left). (Balagh Media on Telegram)

October 28

No operations were reported.

October 29

At 6:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

October 30

NNA Lebanon reported that at approximately 1:30 am, an Israeli ground patrol backed by several military vehicles and ATVs moved 1,000 meters past the Blue Line into Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The force entered the Blida municipality building, where employee Ibrahim Musa Salameh had been residing, and killed Salameh. The operation lasted until 4:00 am, during which residents reportedly claimed hearing screaming and calls for help, and after which the Israeli force withdrew. Footage shown by Lebanese media outlets from the scene showed blood near a cot in a room serving as a makeshift home, appearing to confirm that Salameh was killed in the municipal building. According to his wife, the Salameh household in Blida had been destroyed during the recent Hezbollah-Israel war. After the war, Ibrahim Salameh returned to Blida to make a living, opting to reside in the municipal building due to a lack of alternate housing in the town. At 10:38 am, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee released a statement on the raid, saying, “Last night, during an IDF operation to destroy terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah near the village of Blida in south Lebanon, troops identified a suspect inside the building, and the force then initiated procedures aimed at arresting the suspect. [At the moment of] a direct threat to the force’s members, shots were fired to neutralize the threat, and a hit was identified. The details of the incident are being investigated.” Adraee added, “It must be noted that the building was recently used for Hezbollah’s terrorist activity under the cover of civilian infrastructure. This is the latest example of Hezbollah’s modus operandi, which endangers the people of Lebanon by absurdly exploiting civilian facilities for terrorist purposes.” While the IDF has conducted several operations in Blida since the November 2024 ceasefire, none appear to have targeted the municipal building. Therefore, Adraee’s specific claims about the Blida Municipal building being used for Hezbollah’s purposes cannot be immediately verified. However, Hezbollah is known to indirectly control municipalities in heavily Shiite areas of Lebanon. The Hezbollah-Amal electoral list won in Blida’s most recent municipal elections in May, and the municipality has cooperated with Hezbollah-controlled entities like the Islamic Health Committee, hosted official celebrations of significant Hezbollah anniversaries, maintains close links with the Iranian Embassy in Lebanon, and has commemorated several fallen Hezbollah fighters who originated in the town, some of whom were municipal workers.

Death announcement for Ibrahim Musa Salameh. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 10:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 10:37 am, NNA Lebanon reported that another Israeli airstrike targeted Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh. The IDF released a statement on the preceding strikes, saying it had struck a Hezbollah launcher and tunnel shaft, whose “presence in the area constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 12:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a large forested area in Labbouneh, near Naqoura, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. Israeli ground forces simultaneously carried out a detonation in Labbouneh.

At 1:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a strike near Labbouneh, close to the area targeted in the preceding airstrike and approximately 200 meters from an LAF position.

At 3:56 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a house that allegedly belonged to a shepherd in Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District. The strike wounded three people.

At 4:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted the main road in Harouf in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike lightly wounded one person.

At 4:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery positioned near the frontier town of Dishon in Northern Israel’s Safed Subdistrict targeted Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:33 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone dropped an incendiary explosive in Mahmoudiyeh near the location of the earlier strikes, igniting fires in the area.

October 31

At 9:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Kounine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ibrahim Mahmoud Raslan, whose nom de guerre was Abu Jaafar, from Kounine. Hezbollah gave Raslan a military funeral in his hometown. The IDF later released a statement on Raslan’s assassination, describing him as “a Hezbollah maintenance officer,” who was “operating to reestablish Hezbollah terror infrastructure,” that “threatened the State of Israel and its citizens and violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

NNA Lebanon reported that at 3:30 pm, an Israeli drone targeted a building on Nabih Berri Boulevard at the entrance of the industrial zone of Nabatieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike wounded four people.

At 4:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike on the Nabatieh-Shoukine road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person. Pro-Hezbollah social media accounts later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hassan Hamed Ghaith, whose nom de guerre was Mohammad Allaiq, from Nabatieh. Lebanese media reports claimed that Ghaith had been killed while working as a delivery worker. Ghaith was given a Hezbollah military funeral in Nabatieh alongside four other Hezbollah operatives who would be killed the next day. The IDF released a statement claiming Ghaith’s assassination, describing him as an operative in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit and saying that he “was involved in advancing many terror initiatives aimed at the territory of the State of Israel and worked to restore the military infrastructure of the terror organization Hezbollah.” The IDF noted that Ghaith’s “activities posed a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The IDF later described Ghaith as the Radwan Force official in charge of the unit’s logistical operations, saying he was advancing Hezbollah’s regeneration “throughout south Lebanon.”

Death announcements for Ibrahim Mahmoud Raslan (Left) and Hassan Hamed Ghaith (Right). (Balagh Media on Telegram, @sajarajaber21 on X)

November 1

At 10:54 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the coast of Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 2:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone fired at several young men in the Randa neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 2:15 pm, an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Kfar Sir in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike wounded one person.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 10:20 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the Dawha-Kfar Reman road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed four people and wounded three others. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the deaths of Hezbollah operatives Mohammad Al Jawad Mustafa Jaber, Mohammad Abbas Kaheil, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali, Hadi Mustafa Hamed, who had been wounded in the September 17, 2024, pager detonation operation, and Abdallah Ghaleb Kaheil. All were from Nabatieh, where Hezbollah gave them a military funeral alongside Hassan Hamed Ghaith. The IDF released a statement claiming the strike, saying it had targeted and killed “four operatives in Hezbollah’s Radwan Force [commando] unit,” whose “activities constituted a threat to the State of Israel and its citizens and a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcements for (Left to Right) Hadi Mustafa Hamed, Mohammad al Jawad Mustafa Jaber, Hassan Hamed Ghaith, Mohammad Abbas Kaheil, and Abdallah Ghaleb Kaheil. (Sabereen News on Telegram).

November 2

At 4:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired two incendiary explosives towards the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces deployed an observation balloon over Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

