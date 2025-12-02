Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: November 24–30, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between November 24 and 30, 2025. Israeli activities this week were markedly less intense and fewer in number than in previous weeks. In part, this may have stemmed from Israel’s desire to de-escalate with Hezbollah after the prior week’s operations culminated in an Israeli airstrike that killed the group’s chief of staff, Haitham Tabatabai, who was overseeing its regeneration efforts.

Whether and how Hezbollah intends to respond to Tabatabai’s death remains unclear. However, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem described Tabatabai’s assassination as a “blatant aggression and crime” in his eulogy of the fallen commander, giving his group the “right to retaliate, and we will determine the time for that.”

Both Hezbollah and Israel maintained relative quiet last week in anticipation of Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon from November 30 to December 2. The IDF said it would reduce strikes for the duration of the papal visit. Hezbollah sent the pontiff a letter welcoming his arrival while decrying Israel’s “ongoing aggression” in Lebanon and its “greedy desire” to subjugate Lebanon and “control [Lebanese] water, land, and gas.”

Nevertheless, according to Israeli Channel 11, Jerusalem warned Beirut, via the United States, that the Israeli Air Force would “significantly” intensify airstrikes if the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) did not begin acting “effectively” against Hezbollah—including striking heretofore immune areas.

The IDF conducted operations in 15 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. The activities included:

Airstrikes: Five

Five Artillery strikes: Three

Three Drone strikes: Two

Two Flares: One

One Ground activities: Four

Four Quadcopter activities: Six

Six Tank fire: Two



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Aitaroun-Blida, Beit Lif, Beit Lif-Ramieh, Maroun al Ras, Ramieh, Rmeish, and Rmeish-Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Aitaroun-Blida, Beit Lif, Beit Lif-Ramieh, Maroun al Ras, Ramieh, Rmeish, and Rmeish-Yaroun Hasbaya District: Shebaa

Shebaa Marjayoun District: Houla, Meiss Al Jabal, and Wazzani

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh

Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh Tyre District: Alma al Shaab

Casualties

Between November 24 and November 30, 2025, Israeli operations in Lebanon did not result in any reported casualties.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, November 24 –30, 2025

November 24

4:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired three shells in the area of Kilo-9, between Aitaroun and Blida, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

November 25

At 11:41 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired smokescreen shells towards the outskirts of Rmeish and Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

November 26

At 1:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Maroun al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the Dabakeh neighborhood in eastern Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli tank positioned at the IDF’s Jabal Blatt post fired two shells toward Al Helwaneh, near the frontier fence, in Ramieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli patrol crossed the technical fence separating Israel and Lebanon near the outskirts of Meiss al Jabal. Three members of the patrol entered what NNA Lebanon described as “a home” inside Lebanese territory, approximately 100 meters from the Blue Line, and searched it. The patrol subsequently returned to Israeli territory.

November 27

At 12:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire toward individuals it alleged were farmers on the outskirts of Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 2:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a renewed series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Jarmaq and Mahmoudiyeh.

At 3:08 pm, the IDF released a statement on the preceding strikes, saying its airstrikes had targeted “terror infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah in several areas in south Lebanon.” The IDF said the strikes targeted “several launch sites in which Hezbollah had stored weapons” and a “weapons storage facility, military posts which the organization’s terrorists used to advance terror initiatives against IDF troops, and additional territory infrastructure.” The IDF said that “the presence of this infrastructure and Hezbollah’s activities in these areas constitute violations of the understandings between Lebanon and Israel.”

At 4:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired one shell at the Kasayer area on the outskirts of Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

November 28

At 8:03 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped several fragmentation explosives on a house in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The house was significantly damaged.

At 2:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli tank fired three shells toward the Kilo-9 area between Blida and Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Qantara in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

November 29

At 10:56 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an individual reported to be a shepherd on the outskirts of Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a wadi in Alma al Shaab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

November 30

At 8:08 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator in the Wastani al Tahta neighborhood of Shebaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 12:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire toward the southern outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 2:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near Maroun al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired several incendiary explosives at the area between Beit Lif and Ramieh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired several flares over Wadi Muzlem on the outskirts of Beit Lif, while reconnaissance aircraft and drones circled overhead.

