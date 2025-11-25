Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: November 17–23, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between November 17 and November 23, 2025. Israeli activities last week constituted a significant qualitative escalation over prior weeks. While most operations, including strikes on Hezbollah assets and personnel involved in the organization’s regeneration efforts, were concentrated in south Lebanon (and specifically south of the Litani River), airstrikes reached as far north as Shmistar in northeast Lebanon. The week also witnessed the first Israeli airstrike in Beirut since June. The target was Hezbollah’s de facto chief of staff, Haitham Ali Tabatabai, making this the most significant Israeli strike on Hezbollah’s personnel since the November 27, 2024, ceasefire.

The Israeli military killed Tabatabai because he was overseeing and advancing Hezbollah’s ongoing regeneration efforts, which had reached a level and tempo that Jerusalem found it could no longer tolerate.

On November 19, Israel’s Channel 11 reported that the Israeli security establishment assessed that the current intensity of the IDF’s operations against Hezbollah was failing to hinder the organization’s regeneration efforts sufficiently. Therefore, Israeli officials were envisioning expanding these operations, including by striking new areas.

IDF operations included:

Airstrikes: 14

14 Artillery strikes: One

One Drone strikes: Six

Six Flares: One

One Ground Activities: Three

Three Quadcopter activities: Nine



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Shmistar

Mount Lebanon Governorate

Baabda District: Haret Hreik

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ainata, Aitaroun, Ayta ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Majdal Selm-Shaqra, Maroun al Ras, Rmeish, Tayri, and Yaroun

: Ainata, Aitaroun, Ayta ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Majdal Selm-Shaqra, Maroun al Ras, Rmeish, Tayri, and Yaroun Hasbaya District: Kfarshouba and Kfar Hamam-Rashaya al Fukhar

Kfarshouba and Kfar Hamam-Rashaya al Fukhar Marjayoun District: Adaisseh, Blida, Houla, and Markaba

Adaisseh, Blida, Houla, and Markaba Nabatieh District: Aiyshiyyeh-Jarmaq-Mahmoudiyeh, Mount Rafia, and Zawtar al Sharqiyah

South Lebanon Governorate

Sidon District: Ain al Helweh

Ain al Helweh Tyre District: Deir Kifa, Marwahin, Shehour, and Tayr Felsay

Casualties

Between November 10 and November 16, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed 24 people, including 12 Hezbollah operatives, and wounded 51 people.

November 17, 2025: One individual was wounded.

One individual was wounded. November 18, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, 13 unidentified Palestinians were killed, and nine unidentified people were wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, 13 unidentified Palestinians were killed, and nine unidentified people were wounded. November 19, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and 13 people were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and 13 people were wounded. November 20, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. November 21, 2025: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. November 22, 2025: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed. November 23, 2025: Hezbollah’s chief of staff was killed, five Hezbollah operatives were killed, and 28 unidentified people were wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, November 17 – November 23, 2025

November 17

At 12:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped four stun explosives towards Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the shepherd Khalil Ibrahim al Qadri, lightly wounding him and killing 30 of his flock, in Kfarshouba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District. Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) and United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) personnel immediately deployed to the scene to investigate.

At 8:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops positioned at the Tel Aziyeh post in south Lebanon directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Houla and Markaba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

November 18

At 8:16 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive on an excavator in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. NNA Lebanon reported the fatality was Ali Shaito, a Bint Jbeil municipality worker. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ali Ibrahim Shaito, whose nom de guerre was Abu Trab, from Tayri. The IDF later released a statement saying it had targeted and killed Shaito, claiming he “was involved in the terror organization Hezbollah’s regeneration activities” and stressing that “his activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah, through its Municipal Works bureau, issued a rare condemnation of the strike that killed Shaito.

At 12:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Blida.

At 5:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Blida. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Haitham Saleh Al Masri, whose nom de guerre was Basel, from Blida. The IDF later released a statement saying that it had targeted and killed Masri, claiming he “was observed while collecting intelligence on our forces.” Hezbollah gave Masri a military funeral in his hometown.

Death announcements for Ibrahim Ali Shaito (Left) and Haitham Saleh Al Masri. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 9:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the Khaled Ibn al Walid mosque’s parking lot in the Ain al Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. Follow-up strikes targeted the Khaled Ibn al Walid Center and Khaled Ibn al Walid Mosque in the camp with three missiles. The strikes killed 13 people and wounded nine others. The IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted the area in the refugee camp after identifying “terrorists who were operating in a Hamas training complex near Ain Al Hilweh,” which the organization used “for training and exercises to execute terror initiatives against IDF forces and the State of Israel.” The statement said that the IDF had taken precautions to minimize the chances of harm to civilians, including using precision weapons, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

November 19

NNA Lebanon reported that at 6:15 am, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a vehicle in Tayri in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Strike shrapnel impacted a nearby mid-size bus transporting 26 university students from different parts of rural south Lebanon to the Islamic University and Lebanese International University in Tyre, which NNA Lebanon said was “coincidentally passing by as the strike occurred.” The shrapnel wounded the bus driver and 12 students. Nine were immediately discharged from Bint Jbeil’s Salah Ghandour hospital, while three female students remained – two for intensive observation and one for an unspecified surgery. The mukhtarof Bint Jbeil described the strike as evidence of Israeli “criminal[ity]” that failed to distinguish civilians from combatants. At 3:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that the targeted vehicle’s driver was Tayri Municipality treasurer Bilal Mohammad Shaito, who was killed instantly. The Tayri Municipality issued a condemnation of the strike, eulogizing “employee Treasurer Bilal Mohammad Shaito, who was killed this morning by Israel’s criminal hand, confirming once again its aggression against all components of public life which are working to provide the necessities of life to our citizenry in our villages which were damaged during the war.” The Tayri Municipality also called on Lebanese authorities “whose two upstanding municipal employees were martyred in less than twenty-four hours,” to “speedily confront the enemy’s plot to harm the only authorities in the area, the municipalities and regional councils, which are working to restore public civilian life.” At 11:00 am, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Bilal Mohammad Shaito, whose nom de guerre was Abu Idris, from Tayri. At 3:06 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it had “targeted and killed […] an operative from the terror organization Hezbollah near Tayri,” alleging he was “involved in restoring Hezbollah’s battle-readiness in the area” in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Bilal Mohammad Shaito. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 8:25 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped fragmentation explosives on a house in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, damaging the structure.

At 10:27 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:19 pm, IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Shehour in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District to distance themselves outside of a highlighted area around two designated structures. Adraee said the “IDF would soon target” these buildings, claiming they were “military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah organization, as part of countering the forbidden activities in which Hezbollah is engaged to restore its activities in the area.”

At 2:20 pm, Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Deir Kifa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from two designated structures. Adraee said the “IDF would soon target” these buildings, claiming they were “military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah organization, as part of countering the forbidden activities in which Hezbollah is engaged to restore its activities in the area.”

At 2:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that schools in Shehour and surrounding areas in the Tyre District were evacuating as a precautionary measure. It also noted that an Israeli drone was simultaneously circling overhead and conducted a warning strike towards Shehour.

At 2:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two neighboring buildings in Tyre were evacuated after occupants reportedly received evacuation warnings via phone while security officials worked to verify their authenticity.

At 3:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an individual with a foreign number claiming to be from “the IDF” had called the wife of sayyed Khalil Hamid Salman, aka Abu Mahdi, in Majdal Zoun, asking her to evacuate the home immediately. Municipal authorities who investigated the matter called on residents to take such warnings seriously.

At 3:39 pm, Adraee announced the onset of Israeli strikes on the designated buildings in Shehour and Deir Kifa. At 3:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Shehour, and another targeted Deir Kifa. The strike in Shehour destroyed a house “completely and leveled it,” according to NNA Lebanon, and damaged several other buildings in the village.

At 3:58 pm, Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Tayr Felsay in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District and Ainata in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from two designated structures. Adraee said the “IDF would soon target” these buildings, claiming they were “military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist Hezbollah organization, as part of countering the forbidden activities in which Hezbollah is engaged to restore its activities in the area.”

IDF Arabic Spokesman Avichay Adraee’s warning to residents of Tayr Felsay (Left) and Ainata (Right). (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

NNA Lebanon reported that at 5:05 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in a residential neighborhood in Ainata. The strike reportedly destroyed the targeted building and caused significant damage to nearby homes.

At 5:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure in Tayr Felsay.

At 6:33 pm, Adraee issued a statement saying the strikes in Ainata, Deir Kifa, Shehour, and Tar Felsay had targeted “weapons warehouses belonging to Hezbollah’s rocket unit” that the organization had located amidst civilian population centers, in what he described as “an additional example of Hezbollah using civilians as human shields.” Adraee said that the IDF had taken precautions prior to the strikes to minimize civilian casualties. He also noted that the presence of the alleged warehouses “constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Adraee’s statement was accompanied by a reel of aerial gun-cam footage of the four strikes in Deir Kifa, Tayr Felsay, Ainata, and Chehour. The footage of the Tayr Felsay and Ainata strikes shows secondary explosions, suggesting the presence of some form of explosives in the buildings.

At 7:04 pm, the IDF released a video purporting to reveal Hezbollah’s regeneration of its presence and infrastructure in Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The video designated Hezbollah military installations in red, weapons storage facilities in blue, and underground installations in yellow. The LAF deployed forces to Beit Lif, reportedly in the wake of calls for protection by locals “in light of Israeli threats to the town.”

An IDF illustration of Hezbollah positions in Beit Lif. (IDF Hebrew on Telegram)

November 20

At 7:15 pm, Hezbollah’s Al Manar TV reporter Ali Choeib reported that at an unspecified time earlier in the day, an Israeli armored force positioned at the Jabal Blatt post in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District interdicted the movement of individuals Choeib claimed were just “Lebanese nationals” in nearby Marwahin.

November 21

NNA Lebanon reported that at 8:15 am, Israeli artillery fired three shells at the forested areas of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on the outskirts of Froun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ahmad Mohammad Ramadan, whose nom de guerre was Shamran, from Froun. Hezbollah gave Ramadan a military funeral in his hometown. The IDF released a statement claiming the strike, saying that it had targeted and killed “a Hezbollah terrorist […] who, throughout the war, advanced terror initiatives against the State of Israel” and whose current “activities constituted a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Ahmad Mohammad Ramadan. (Balagh Media Telegram)

November 22

At 8:20 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle with two missiles near Ain al Samahiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person. At 7:52 pm, the IDF released a statement on the strike, saying it had targeted and killed “the terrorist Kamel Redha Qranbash near Mayfadoun [who was] involved in Hezbollah’s regeneration attempts in the area.” Pro-Hezbollah and Amal Movement-affiliated social media accounts and Hezbollah’s Mahdi Schools-Nabatieh soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Kamel Redha Qranbash, whose nom de guerre was Sadeq, from Zawtar al Sharqiyah. Hezbollah gave Qranbash a military funeral in his hometown. His brother, Ali Redha Qranbash, also a Hezbollah operative whose nom de guerre was Jawad, was killed on October 21, 2024.

Death announcement for Kamel Redha Qranbash. (@maya47734 on X)

At 2:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike involving two missiles targeted the area between Mahmoudiyeh, Aiyshiyyeh, and Jarmaq in Kfar Rema in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 2:45 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted the Mount Rafia area in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 2:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Mahmoudiyeh.

At 3:41 pm, the IDF released a statement on the above strikes, saying it had “targeted […] several Hezbollah launchers that had been recently identified and deployed in military sites in south Lebanon.”

At 3:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that two Israeli airstrikes targeted the barrens of Shmistar in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. At 3:41 pm, the IDF released a statement on the strikes, saying it had “targeted […] two Hezbollah military sites in which terrorists were identified operating, weapons storage facilities, and additional military buildings.”

At 3:51 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a forested area between Rashaya al Fukhar and Kfar Hamam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 4:19 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Wadi Nahlah road between Shaqra and Majdal Selm in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. At 7:28 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hussain Yassin Hussain, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali Haidar, from Houla. At 7:52 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming the strike, saying it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative near Houla and specifying that he “acted as Hezbollah’s local representative near Houla” and “was responsible for liaising between the organization and the village’s residents on military and economic matters,” as well as “working to take over private property for terror purposes.” Hezbollah, through its Municipal Works Bureau, issued a rare statement on the assassination that said Hussain was a Houla municipal worker and council member and “targeting civil servants is a red line.” IDF Arabic language spokesman Adraee later said Haidar was a member of the Houla municipality alongside acting as a Hezbollah operative, and that his son—Yassin Hussain Yassin—was also a Hezbollah operative who was killed in the recent war. Yassin Hussain Yassin, whose nom de guerre was Abu Zahra, was killed on July 21, 2024, in clashes with Israeli forces.

At 4:33 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over the forested areas between Yaroun and Maroun Al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

Death announcements for Hussain Yassin Hussain (Left) and his son, Yassin Hussain Yassin (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram, Al Manar)

November 23

At 12:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Ayta ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. NNA Lebanon reported that the fatality was “liberated prisoner Mohammad Saleh, who was driving his vehicle in Al Rajam neighborhood to obtain equipment to renovate his home in Ayta Ash Shaab.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media soon announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Yusef Saleh, whose nom de guerre was Fallah, from Ayta ash Shaab.

Death announcement for Mohammad Yusef Saleh. (Balagh Media Telegram)

Death announcement for Haitham Ali Tabatabai. (Hezbollah Military Media)

Left to right: Death announcements for Qassem Hussain Berjawi, Mustafa Asaad Berro, Rifaat Ahmad Hussain, and Ibrahim Ali Hussain. (Hezbollah Military Media)

