Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: December 8–14, 2025



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between December 8 and December 14, 2025. Israeli activities last week were concentrated in south Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah assets and personnel on both sides of the Litani River. In contrast to the preceding three weeks, Israel intensified its operations, resuming targeted killings of Hezbollah personnel.

The IDF conducted operations in 36 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: 25

25 Artillery strikes: Two

Two Detonations: Three

Three Drone strikes: Two

Two Ground activities: Three

Three Mortar strikes: One

One Naval operations: One

One Quadcopter activities: Three



Beqaa Governorate

Western Beqaa District: Wadi Zlaya

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Braasheet, Safad Al Bateekh, Yaroun, and Yater

: Aitaroun, Braasheet, Safad Al Bateekh, Yaroun, and Yater Hasbaya District: Mjaydiyyeh

Mjaydiyyeh Marjayoun District: Khiam, Meiss Al Jabal, Tel Hamames, and Wazzani

Khiam, Meiss Al Jabal, Tel Hamames, and Wazzani Nabatieh District: Adaisseh,Ansar, Azza,Houmine-Roumine,Iqlim al Tuffah, Jbaa, Mount Rafia, Roumine, and Zefta

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Aramta, Aiyshiyyeh, Jarmaq, Mahmoudiyeh, Mount Safi, Rahyan, and Sujod

Aramta, Aiyshiyyeh, Jarmaq, Mahmoudiyeh, Mount Safi, Rahyan, and Sujod Sidon District: Baysariyyeh, Irkay, Tebna, Tuffahta, Wadi Bnaafoul, and Zrariyeh

Baysariyyeh, Irkay, Tebna, Tuffahta, Wadi Bnaafoul, and Zrariyeh Tyre District: Dhayra, Jwaya, and Labbouneh-Naqoura

Casualties

Between December 8 and December 14, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed three people, all Hezbollah operatives, and wounded one unidentified individual.

December 8, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. December 9, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. December 10, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. December 11, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. December 12, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. December 13, 2025: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. December 14, 2025: Three Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one unidentified person was wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, December 8–14, 2025

December 8

No operations were reported.

December 9

At 12:03 am, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the Iqlim al Tuffah region in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 12:26 am, NNA Lebanon reported that waves of Israeli airstrikes continued to target the wadi between Azza and Roumine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District, Irkay in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District, and the heights of Mount Safi in the Jezzine District. Additionally, two Israeli airstrikes targeted wadi Zefta in the Nabatieh District.

At 12:13 am, the IDF released a statement claiming that the preceding strikes had targeted “Hezbollah terror infrastructure,” including a “Radwan Force [commando] unit training and exercise compound” used to “plan and execute terror initiatives against IDF troops and the State of Israel’s citizens.” The IDF said it also attacked several military posts and a launch site belonging to Hezbollah—all of which “violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

NNA Lebanon reported that at 3:30 am, Israeli troops entered Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and detonated a house located on the main road.

NNA Lebanon reported that, overnight, an Israeli ground patrol entered the outskirts of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and detonated a house in the area of wadi Asafeer.

At 11:33 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire from their post in Tel Hamames in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District toward the Marjayoun Valley.

December 10

At 5:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli troops directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned in the Tel Hamames post directed gunfire toward the Marjayoun Valley in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

December 11

At 9:04 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli ground patrol detonated a house on the outskirts of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

December 12

At 10:17 am, NNA Lebanon reported that four Israeli airstrikes targeted Wadi Zlaya in the Beqaa Governorate’s Western Beqaa District.

At 10:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Mahmoudiyeh, Jarmaq, and Aiyshiyyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 10:19 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the area between Zrariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District and Ansar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District, and between Tuffahta and Baysariyeh in the Sidon District.

At 10:21 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Tebna and Wadi Bnaafoul in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 10:24 am, NNA Lebanon reported that a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted Mount Rafia and Jbaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District, and the outskirts of Sujod, Rihan, and Aramta in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 10:23 am, the IDF released a statement claiming that it had targeted another compound belonging to Hezbollah’s Radwan Force commando unit used for military training and exercises. The IDF said it had also targeted additional military infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, whose “existence violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 11:33 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the wadi between Houmine and Roumine in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. Additionally, an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the road to Labbouneh, south of Naqoura, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 5:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli gunboat directed gunfire toward the waters opposite the coast of Naqoura.

At 6:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a fishing boat in Naqoura.

At 9:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted Wazzani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and the outskirts of Mjaydiyyeh in the Hasbaya District.

December 13

At 11:09 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli mortar strikes targeted the outskirts of Dhayra, and an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

December 14

NNA Lebanon reported that at 11:15 am, an Israeli airstrike targeted a motorbike in the Tayr Harma area of Yater in the Nabatieh District’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. The IDF later claimed the target was a Hezbollah operative “involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s infrastructure.”Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Ali Ibrahim Salim, whose nom de guerre was Ali Haidar, from Yater.

Death announcement for Mohammad Ali Ibrahim Salim. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 12:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle between Safad al Bateekh and Braasheet in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. The IDF later claimed the target was a Hezbollah operative who acted as the organization’s local representative, responsible for liaising between Hezbollah and residents on military and financial matters, in addition to working to use local private properties for military purposes. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ihsan Fares Zeineddine, whose nom de guerre was Ahmad, from Safad al Bateekh. Hezbollah later gave Zeineddine a military funeral in his hometown.

Death announcement for Ihsan Fares Zeineddine. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 2:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Jwaya in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. The IDF later released a statement claiming that it had targeted and killed Hezbollah operative Zakariyyah Yahya al Hajj, “a senior Hezbollah figure […] who oversaw the operations of agents in Lebanon’s security establishments” and also allegedly “acted to suppress criticism by Hezbollah’s opponents in Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Zakariyya Yahya Al Hajj, whose nom de guerre was Abu Yahya, from Jwaya.

Death announcement of Zakariyya Yahya al Hajj. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 2:11 pm, the IDF released a statement on the preceding strikes, saying that it had targeted and killed three Hezbollah operatives involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s infrastructure in “violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 4:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped fragmentation explosives on a house in the Selm-Ghabeh Road area on the southern outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

