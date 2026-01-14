Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: January 5–11, 2026



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between January 5 and January 11, 2026. Israeli activities last week were noticeably more intense and numerous than usual, constituting perhaps one of the most significant escalations since the onset of the ceasefire with Lebanon on November 27, 2024.

Israeli operations reached as far north as Brital but were largely concentrated on targeted Hezbollah assets and personnel in south Lebanon, both north and south of the Litani River. Notably, Israeli operations included targeted killings of Hezbollah operatives allegedly involved in the group’s local regeneration efforts south of the river—even after the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) declared taking “operational control” over the area on January 8, 2026.

The IDF conducted operations in 37 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: 37+

37+ Artillery missions: Seven

Seven Detonations: Four

Four Drone strikes: Nine

Nine Flares: One

One Ground activities: Three

Three Leaflets: One

One Mortar strikes: One

One Quadcopter activities: Eight



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Brital

Beqaa Governorate

West Beqaa District: Ain al Tineh and Manara

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil-Yaroun, Kfar Dounin, Khirbet Selm, Maroun al Ras, and Yaroun

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil-Yaroun, Kfar Dounin, Khirbet Selm, Maroun al Ras, and Yaroun Marjayoun District: Aziyeh-Deir Mimas-Kfar Kela, Houla, Kfar Kela,Khiam,Meiss al Jabal, Taybeh, and Tel Hamames

Aziyeh-Deir Mimas-Kfar Kela, Houla, Kfar Kela,Khiam,Meiss al Jabal, Taybeh, and Tel Hamames Nabatieh District: Ain Qana-Kfar Fila, Deir Zahrani-Houmine Al Fawqa, and Jbaa

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Anan, Buslaya-Sinya, Dimashqiyeh, Jabbour, Mahmoudiyeh, Mount Rihan-Sujod, Rihan, and Qatrani

Anan, Buslaya-Sinya, Dimashqiyeh, Jabbour, Mahmoudiyeh, Mount Rihan-Sujod, Rihan, and Qatrani Sidon District: Aaddoussiyeh-Maamariyet al Kharab, Bnaafoul-Zayta, Kfar Hatta, Ghaziyeh-Sayniq, Saksakiyeh-Sarafand, and Tebna

Aaddoussiyeh-Maamariyet al Kharab, Bnaafoul-Zayta, Kfar Hatta, Ghaziyeh-Sayniq, Saksakiyeh-Sarafand, and Tebna Tyre District: Alma Al Shaab, Dhayra, Jwaya, and Naqoura

Casualties

Between January 5 and January 11, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed five people, all Hezbollah operatives, and wounded four individuals, one of whom was identified as an alleged Lebanese civilian.

January 5, 2026: Two unidentified individuals were wounded.

Two unidentified individuals were wounded. January 6, 2026: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one reported Lebanese civilian was wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and one reported Lebanese civilian was wounded. January 7, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified individual was wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified individual was wounded. January 8, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. January 9, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 10, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 11, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, January 5–11, 2026

January 5

At 12:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the main road of Braiqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike wounded two people.

At 4:25 pm, IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Manara in the Beqaa Governorate’s West Beqaa District and Anan in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District to distance themselves 300 meters from buildings he alleged were being used by Hamas operatives. NNA Lebanon reported that the home in Manara belonged to Hamas commander Sharhabil al Sayyed, whom Israel killed on May 17, 2024.

Avichay Adraee’s warning to residents of Manara (Left) and Anan (Right).

At 4:47 pm, Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Kfar Hatta in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District and Ain al Tineh in the Baalbek Governorate’s West Beqaa District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from buildings he alleged were being used by Hezbollah.

At 5:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired several shells toward the wadi of Alma al Shaab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 6:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated home in Ain al Tineh.

At 6:08 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it was targeting Hezbollah and Hamas positions inside Lebanon. The IDF released another statement the next day, saying it had targeted military installations belonging to the two groups throughout Lebanon, including “several weapons storage facilities, above and underground military installations being used by Hezbollah to advance terror initiatives against IDF soldiers, the State of Israel, and for regeneration.” The statement also alleged that the Hamas targets hit were “weapons production facilities.” The statement was accompanied by aerial guncam footage of the strikes on Ain al Tineh, Manara, and Kfar Hatta, with secondary explosions clearly visible in the Ain Al Tineh strike.

At 6:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure in Manara. It reportedly destroyed the building completely and caused significant damage to surrounding structures.

At 6:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure in Anan with two missiles.

At 6:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated structure in Kfar Hatta.

At 7:10 pm, NNA Lebanonreported that Israeli forces conducted a detonation near the IDF’s Tel Hamames post in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 7:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted a second detonation near the IDF’s Tel Hamames post.

At 8:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired flares over Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 8:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Saksakiyeh-Sarafand in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 10:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Tebna in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 11:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted a detonation near the IDF’s Tel Hamames post.

January 6

NNA Lebanon reported that, at dawn, an Israeli airstrike targeted a three-story building in the industrial zone in Ghaziyeh-Sayniq in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike wounded an individual identified as Mohammad Ayin, born in 1964, who was transferred to Al Rahi Hospital. The strike caused considerable damage to surrounding buildings.

At 4:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an open space near a house in Kfar Dounin in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed two people. The IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted two Hezbollah operatives near Khirbet Selm who were “involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s military infrastructure […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the deaths of Hezbollah operative Abbas Hussain Mahmoud, whose nom de guerre was Jawad, from Deir Kifa, and Hezbollah operative and engineer Mohammad Wassim Faqih, whose nom de guerre was Mahdi, from Kfar Dounin.

At 4:17 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near alleged civilians inspecting their demolished homes in the western neighborhood of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped an explosive on an excavator in Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

Death announcements for Abbas Hussain Mahmoud (Left) and Mohammad Wassim Faqih (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram)

January 7

NNA Lebanon reported that, at dawn, an Israeli drone targeted a bulldozer near the Abu al Laban neighborhood in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:14 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli patrol detonated a three-story building in Bab al Thaniah, west of Khiam, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:58 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Jwaya in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative near Jwaya who belonged to the organization’s 127th Aerial Unit, and who was “involved in efforts to restore Hezbollah’s military capabilities in the area […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The statement noted that he was the second Hezbollah operative from Unit 127 to be killed in recent days. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of lawyer and Hezbollah operative Hussain Abdelredha Hamza, whose nom de guerre was Kamil, from Jmayjmeh.

Funeral announcement for Hussain Abdelredha Hamza. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 4:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired three mortar rounds at the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired two shells between Deir Mimas and Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, and two at Kfar Kela.

At 6:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery renewed intermittent shelling of the area between Al Aziyeh and Kfar Kela.

At 6:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery continued to target the environs of Kfar Kela.

At 7:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the area of Aqbat al Madawara on the southern outskirts of Aitaroun and the area between Bint Jbeil and Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

January 8

NNA Lebanon reported that at 1:45 am, Israeli forces conducted a massive detonation in Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, destroying a three-story residential building and causing significant destruction in the area.

At 8:27 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a construction site in the Hassan Bek plaza of Taybeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle between Zayta and Bnaafoul in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killedHezbollah operative Alaa Hourani near Zayta, describing him as a drone operator who, after the November 24 ceasefire, “was involved in restoring Hezbollah’s military capabilities in the area […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Alaa Hussain Hourani, whose nom de guerre was Jawad Ali, from Tayri.

At 8:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery intermittently targeted Maroun al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

Death announcement for Alaa Hussain Hourani. (Balagh Media Telegram)

January 9

NNA Lebanon reported that, at dawn, an Israeli patrol entered the Bayader neighborhood of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District and detonated a building.

NNA Lebanon reported that, in the morning, Israeli forces fired an incendiary explosive near the park in Maroun al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, igniting fires in the area.

NNA Lebanon reported that, at 12:20 pm, several Israeli airstrikes targeted the area between Kfar Fila and Ain Qana in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The IDF released a statement saying it was “targeting Hezbollah positions in several areas throughout Lebanon.”

At 12:32 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the area between Mount Rihan and Sujod in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 12:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the wadi between Houmine al Fawqa and Deir Zahrani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 12:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the Nabi Ismail area in the heights of the barrens of Brital in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 1 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted Hezbollah military facilities throughout Lebanon, including weapons storage facilities and a weapons production facility being used to restore the group’s military capabilities. The IDF also said it had struck several launch sites and launchers positioned near Hezbollah military facilities. The IDF concluded by noting that “the targets struck and Hezbollah’s regeneration efforts constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel.”

At 1:15 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted Wadi Jahannam in Kfar Hatta, Tebna, and the area between Aaddoussiyeh and Maamariyet Al Kharab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

January 10

At 8:29 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator in the Al Trash neighborhood in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 11:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an alleged civilian in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned inside Israel directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 3:02 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near a vehicle in Maroun al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped leaflets containing warnings of Hezbollah activity in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The leaflets read, “Hezbollah is acting to restore its positions near you. Prevent them from endangering you,” with three red X’s designating alleged Hezbollah positions in the village.

At 4:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a fragmentation explosive on an excavator in Maroun al Ras, burning and destroying it.

At 7:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

Israeli leaflets dropped in Ayta Ash Shaab. (NNA Lebanon)

January 11

At 12:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted Mahmoudiyeh and Dimashqiyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 2:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Breij on the outskirts of Jbaa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 2:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Mount Rihan’s heights in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 2:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Jabbour, Qatrani, and Mahmoudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 3:08 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a second wave of airstrikes targeted Breij on Jbaa’s outskirts, and an additional airstrike targeted Rihan.

At 3:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a third wave of Israeli airstrikes targeted Breij, bringing the total strikes on the area to 10.

At 3:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Tebna in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District, but the missile failed to explode.

At 3:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted the area between Buslaya and Sinya in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 3:30 pm, the IDF released a statement saying it had targeted Hezbollah weapons storage shafts in several areas in south Lebanon, noting “Hezbollah activity had been detected at those sites in recent months” and “the activities at the sites struck violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 4:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 4:19 pm, IDF Arabic Spokesman Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Kfar Hatta in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District to distance themselves 300 meters from the same designated area from January 5, alleging it was being used by Hezbollah. NNA Lebanon reported the residents of Kfar Hatta called on the LAF command and Lebanese security forces to inspect the designated area, which NNA claimed was a “residential complex comprised of at least ten buildings.”

At 4:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an LAF and UNIFIL patrol headed to the area designated by the IDF in Kfar Hatta.

At 5:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli drones conducted a warning airstrike near the designated area in Kfar Hatta.

At 5:43 pm, the IDF announced the onset of strikes on the Hezbollah site in Kfar Hatta. At 5:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that over 10 Israeli airstrikes targeted the designated area, causing significant damage to buildings. At 8:42 pm, the IDF released a statement saying the target in Kfar Hatta was an underground Hezbollah weapons storage facility that had been targeted earlier in the week. The IDF statement said that LAF personnel inspected the site but didn’t completely dismantle it, so the IDF struck it again. The IDF concluded that “Hezbollah’s activities at these sites constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” The IDF statement was accompanied by aerial guncam footage of the strike showing secondary explosions at the site.

At 8:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed a Hezbollah operative in Bint Jbeil who was allegedly “involved in restoring Hezbollah’s military capabilities […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Adel al Saghir, whose nom de guerre was Osama, from Bint Jbeil.

At 10:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a motorbike in Yater in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, and an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive that landed on a roof in Yater.

Death announcement for Mohammad Adel al Saghir. (Balagh Media Telegram)

Previous entries:

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.