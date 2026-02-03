Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: January 26–February 1, 2026



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between January 26 and February 1, 2026. Israeli operations last week maintained an intensified tempo, concentrating on targeting Hezbollah assets and personnel involved in the group’s regeneration efforts in south Lebanon, both north and south of the Litani River. These strikes continued despite the claim by the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to have taken operational control of the South Litani Area earlier this month.

The IDF conducted operations in Lebanese locales, some more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: Eight (+)

Eight (+) Artillery missions: Four

Four Detonations: Four

Four Drone strikes: Seven

Seven Ground activities: Four

Four Leaflet drops: One

One Mortar missions: One

One Quadcopter activities: 11

11 Tank fire: One



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Ramia, Rmeish, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Ayta Ash Shaab, Bint Jbeil, Ramia, Rmeish, and Yaroun Marjayoun District: Adaisseh-Markaba, Blida, Houla, Khiam, and Rabb al Thalatheen

Adaisseh-Markaba, Blida, Houla, Khiam, and Rabb al Thalatheen Nabatieh District: Azza-Kafrawa, Duweir, and Numeiriyeh-Zefta

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Aqmata-Luwayza

Aqmata-Luwayza Sidon District: Dawudiyeh, Msayleh-Najjariyeh-Tuffahta, Qennarit, and the Zahrani region

Dawudiyeh, Msayleh-Najjariyeh-Tuffahta, Qennarit, and the Zahrani region Tyre District: Barish-Maaroub, Batoulay, Dhayra, Kfar Reman-Kfar Tebnit, Naqoura, Siddiqine, and Tyre

Casualties

Between January 26 and February 1, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed seven people, at least five of them Hezbollah operatives, and wounded 18 people.

January 26, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed, two possible Hezbollah operatives were killed, and two unidentified individuals were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, two possible Hezbollah operatives were killed, and two unidentified individuals were wounded. January 27, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. January 28, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 29, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 30, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and two unidentified individuals were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and two unidentified individuals were wounded. January 31, 2026: One dead Hezbollah operative was identified, one Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified individual was wounded.

One dead Hezbollah operative was identified, one Hezbollah operative was killed, and one unidentified individual was wounded. February 1, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and 13 people were wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, January 26–February 1, 2026

January 26

NNA Lebanon reported that at 3:00 am, Israeli airstrikes targeted the heights of Aqmata-Luwayza in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 6:49 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned in the IDF’s Tel Aoueidah post directed gunfire toward the outskirts of Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed gunfire toward a group of young men allegedly engaged in reclamation of agricultural land east of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, damaging a piece of equipment.

At 3:14 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in the suburbs of Tyre in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person and wounded two unidentified individuals. The IDF released a statement claiming it had “targeted a Hezbollah operative near Tyre in south Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Sheikh Ali Abdelhassan Noureddine, whose nom de guerre was Sheikh Amine, from Jwaya. The IDF claimed Noureddine commanded a Hezbollah artillery team in the village of Al Horsh in south Lebanon, and since November 27, 2024, was involved in “advancing terror initiatives against the State of Israel and IDF troops, and most recently was involved in restoring Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities in south Lebanon … in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” According to Hezbollah, Noureddine also served as a journalist in its Al Manar Television station. Hezbollah gave Noureddine a military funeral in Tyre.

Death announcement for Ali Abdelhassan Noureddine. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 3:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on an alleged marble factory on the Adaisseh-Markaba road in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 4:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired several mortars at the area of Al Hariqa on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli tank fired two shells at a home in Al Selm on the outskirts of Aitaroun.

At 10:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle near Kfar Tebnit-Kfar Reman in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed two people. NNA Lebanon reported the two fatalities as Samir Alaa Hoteit, a 22-year-old from Duweir, and Ahmad Abdelnabi Ramadan, a 22-year-old Egyptian national born and residing in Duweir. The IDF released a statement claiming it had targeted two Hezbollah operatives near Nabatieh, and later claimed the two were targeted and killed while they were operating inside an underground Hezbollah installation in south Lebanon to restore the structure “in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

January 27

NNA Lebanon reported that overnight, two Israeli quadcopters dropped fragmentation explosives on a house in Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:41 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery intermittently targeted the forested area of Yaroun.

At 11:05 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:31 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a motorbike in Batoulay in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. Hezbollah later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hussain Ahmad al Mardineh, whose nom de guerre was Thaer, from Shaatiyeh. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed a “Hezbollah operative involved in attempts to restore Hezbollah’s military installations near Deir Qanoun in south Lebanon … in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah gave Mardineh a military funeral in his hometown.

Death announcement for Hussain Ahmad al Mardineh. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 11:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near alleged shepherds on the outskirts of Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the Kasayer neighborhood of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

January 28

NNA Lebanon reported that at 12:01 am, two Israeli quadcopters dropped several fragmentation explosives toward Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

NNA Lebanon reported that, in the morning, Israeli forces conducted a detonation in the Sabih neighborhood east of Houla in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 3:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired two shells that fell into the sea opposite Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

January 29

At 12:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired several shells at the Salhani area on the outskirts of Ramia in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 8:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:45 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a mechanized IDF infantry patrol comprised of a Merkava tank and two military vehicles headed toward the eastern section of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District and positioned itself near an inhabited house. The house’s owners reportedly fled before the arrival of the Israeli force, which then rigged the house for detonation after intermittent artillery had targeted the area between Bint Jbeil and Yaroun.

January 30

At 8:09 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the “Chalets” area of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 8:40 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 10:36 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives in the “Chalets” area of Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive between Markaba and Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:20 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the outskirts of Siddiqin in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement saying it had “targeted a Hezbollah operative operating near Siddiqine in south Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Ahmad Yusef, whose nom de guerre was Fatras, from Riyaq in the Beqaa. The IDF released a subsequent statement claiming Fatras was “involved in attempts to restore Hezbollah’s military infrastructure near Siddiqine … in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah gave Yusef a military funeral, burying him in its Zahraa Cemetery in the Kafaat area of Dahiyeh.

Death announcement for Mohammad Ahmad Yusef. (Lebanon Debate)

At 7:27 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

At 7:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of locales in the Zahrani region in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 7:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the wadi between Msayleh, Najjariyeh, and Tuffahta in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strikes caused local power outages.

7:37 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a bulldozer and excavator parking lot in Dawudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The lot belonged to Abbas Diab, whose brother Jaafar’s machinery lot in Msayleh was also targeted by Israeli airstrikes on October 7, 2025. The latest strikes lightly wounded two people. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted engineering equipment belonging to Hezbollah that the organization had been using to restore its infrastructure near Dawudiyeh “in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 7:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the wadi between Numeiriyeh and Zefta in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 7:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the wadis between Azza and Kafrawa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

January 31

NNA Lebanon reported that at 3:00 am, Israeli forces detonated a chalet in Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 1:30 pm, Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced that the group had located and identified the remains of Hezbollah operative Hassan Abdallah Awada, whose nom de guerre was Abbas, from Khiam. Awada was killed at an unspecified time in late 2024 during the war with Israel.

At 2:25 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone strike targeted a vehicle on the outskirts of Rabb al Thalatheen in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement saying it had “targeted a Hezbollah operative near Markaba in south Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ahmad Hassan Faqih, whose nom de guerre was Sadeq, from Rabb al Thalatheen. The IDF released a subsequent statement claiming Faqih was “involved in restoring Hezbollah’s military infrastructure near Markaba … in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcements for Hassan Adballah Awada (Left) and Ahmad Hassan Faqih. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 11:36 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle between Barish and Maaroub in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded one person.

February 1

At 9:42 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli patrol entered Rabb al Thalatheen in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and detonated two homes, damaging neighboring residences.

At 10:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on an excavator that had been previously targeted in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil.

At 12:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted an excavator with five missiles in Qennarit in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The excavator was reportedly clearing debris from Israel’s January 21 airstrikes in the town. The strike wounded one person. The IDF released a statement saying it targeted engineering equipment being “used by Hezbollah to restore its terror infrastructure in the area … in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 12:57 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped “inciteful and threatening leaflets” in Bint Jbeil in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The leaflets were addressed to “the locals and residents of Bint Jbeil,” warning them that a “hospital is being used by the terrorist members of Hezbollah, steer clear of them!” Then the leaflet addressed “Hezbollah’s operatives – we are monitoring you. Stop your efforts to restore terrorist infrastructure.” Another leaflet mimicked Hezbollah’s death announcements, with “You” in the usual place of the fatality’s name and stating, “If you are involved in illegal activities in the south’s villages.”

Leaflets dropped by Israel in Bint Jbeil. (NNA Lebanon)

NNA Lebanon reported that at 2:20 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle with two missiles at the southern entrance of Duweir in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike killed one person and wounded sixpeople, including a nine-year-old boy identified as “Ali M.F.” who was in a vehicle with his parents that happened to pass by the area as the airstrike occurred, a four-year-old girl identified as “Mila A.H.” who was playing in her house’s courtyard near the road, an unidentified six-year-old girl, and an unidentified 16-year-old boy. The strike also significantly damaged nearby homes and a nearby Mercedes belonging to an individual identified as “Ali H.” The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted a Hezbollah operative near Duweir. Pro-Hezbollah social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ali Dawoud Amees, whose nom de guerre was Mohammad Ali, from Aba. Hezbollah gave Amees a military funeral in his hometown. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted and killed Amees, whom it described as the “head of the branch in Hezbollah’s engineering division” and claimed was “involved in attempts to restore Hezbollah’s military infrastructure near Duweir … in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Ali Dawoud Amees. (Jibchit on Facebook)

At 7:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Harouf in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District. The strike wounded six people. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted a Hezbollah operative near Harouf.

At 11:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

Previous entries:

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.