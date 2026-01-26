Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: January 19–25, 2026



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between January 19 and January 25, 2026. Israeli activities last week were intense, particularly on Sunday. Strikes were concentrated in south Lebanon and targeted Hezbollah assets and operatives involved in the group’s regeneration efforts, both north and south of the Litani River, but also reached as far north as the Lebanese-Syrian border near Hermel.

The IDF conducted operations in 37 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: 37

Artillery missions: Three

Detonations: Two

Drone strikes: Five

Ground activities: Six

Quadcopter activities: 15

Tank fire: Two



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Baalbek Highway-Majdaloun, Mahallet Shaara, and Nabi Sheet

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Maroun Al Ras, and Yaroun,

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Maroun Al Ras, and Yaroun, Marjayoun District: Adaisseh,Blida,Kfar Kela, Khiam, Markaba, Meiss al Jabal, and Tel Hamames

Adaisseh,Blida,Kfar Kela, Khiam, Markaba, Meiss al Jabal, and Tel Hamames Nabatieh District: Jarjouaa, Kfour, and Wazzani

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Berghoz, Buslaya, Jabbour, Luwayza, Mahmoudiyeh, Rihan, and Sriri

Berghoz, Buslaya, Jabbour, Luwayza, Mahmoudiyeh, Rihan, and Sriri Sidon District: Ansar,Ansar-Zrariyeh, Kfar Malki, Kharayeb, Msayleh-Zahrani, and Qennarit

Ansar,Ansar-Zrariyeh, Kfar Malki, Kharayeb, Msayleh-Zahrani, and Qennarit Tyre District: Bazouriyeh-Burj Shemali, Bustan,Dardaghaya, Dhayra, Labbouneh, Naqoura, Yarine, and Zibqine

Casualties

Between January 19 and January 25, 2026, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed four people, all Hezbollah operatives, and wounded 21 people.

January 19, 2026: One unidentified individual was wounded.

One unidentified individual was wounded. January 20, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 21, 2026: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and 19 individuals were wounded.

Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and 19 individuals were wounded. January 22, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 23, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 24, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. January 25, 2026: Two Hezbollah operatives were killed, and two unidentified individuals were wounded.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, January 19–25, 2026

January 19

At 9:39 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:15 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli tank positioned at the IDF’s Tel Hamames post in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District directed fire at alleged shepherds in Sarda Farm.

At 11:39 am, the IDF released a statement saying that it was “striking Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon.”

At 11:56 am, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the course of the Litani River near the outskirts of Sriri and Berghoz in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 12:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted the area between Ansar and Zrariyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 12:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the wadi of Kfar Malki in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District.

At 12:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of the Shata River on the outskirts of Luwayza in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District, and another Israeli airstrike targeted the area of Buslaya on the outskirts of Jbaa in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 12:11 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it targeted Hezbollah military infrastructure in several areas of south Lebanon, including “military barracks used to train terrorists, for the purpose of planning and launching terror initiatives against IDF troops and the citizens of the State of Israel.” The IDF said it also targeted “shafts used for storing weapons in several Hezbollah military posts,” noting that “in recent months, exceptional military activity by Hezbollah had been detected at these sites.” In addition, the IDF said it targeted “launch sites and military buildings used to advance terror initiatives against IDF troops and the State of Israel,” while noting that “the activities of the Hezbollah terror organization at these sites constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and a threat to the State of Israel.”

At 12:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that another Israeli airstrike targeted Kfar Malki.

At 12:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes continued targeting the outskirts of Buslaya, Mahmoudiyeh, and Sriri in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 8:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Bustan in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 9:43 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an alleged Lebanese civilian in Bustan, and Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Labbouneh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a strike in Zibqine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded one person. The IDF released a statement claiming it was “targeting a Hezbollah operative near Zibqine in south Lebanon.”

January 20

At 8:50 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli patrol detonated two homes in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:58 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the northeast of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District. Additionally, an Israeli airstrike targeted a home in Markaba in the Marjayoun District.

At 12:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the outskirts of Yarine in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 9:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery positioned inside Israel targeted the area of “Harmoun” southwest of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted a detonation near the IDF’s Tel Hamames post in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

January 21

At 8:44 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Zahrani-Msayleh Road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement claiming to have targeted and killed Hezbollah operative Mohammad Awada, stating that he advanced and oversaw Hezbollah’s weapons smuggling efforts, including through a front company that ordered and transferred prohibited food from different countries, including Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf States. He also allegedly oversaw the activities of operatives smuggling weapons from Iraq to Syria and Lebanon. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mohammad Baqer Youssef Awada, whose nom de guerre was Jaafar, from Charqiyeh.

At 10:47 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Bazouriyeh-Burj Shemali Road in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The IDF released a statement claiming it had “targeted a Hezbollah operative near Burj Shemali in south Lebanon.” The strike killed one person. The IDF later released another statement saying it had killed Hezbollah operative “Abu Ali Salami, who acted as Hezbollah’s liaison officer in the village of Yanouh in south Lebanon.” The statement claimed that on December 13, the IDF had forwarded a request to the ceasefire oversight committee to act against a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Yanouh, but Salami organized activities preventing Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) personnel “from entering and dismantling the structure.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Hajj Ahmad Hussain Salami, whose nom de guerre was Abu Ali, from Yanouh.

Death announcements for Mohammad Baqer Youssef Awada (Left) and Ahmad Hussain Salami (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 3:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces dropped “threatening and inciting leaflets against fishermen” in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 3:52 pm, IDF Arabic language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee issued warningsto the residents of Jarjouaa and Kfour in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District and Qennarit in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from two designated structures he described as “Hezbollah military infrastructure.” Adraee said that the IDF intended to target the buildings “as part of confronting its regeneration efforts in the area.”

IDF warnings to residents of Kfour (Left) and Jarjouaa (Right). (Avichay Adraee Telegram)

At 4:56 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone conducted a warning strike in the designated area in Qennarit.

At 5:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an alleged gathering of locals in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 5:15 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Jarjouaa, destroying it completely.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 5:20 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Kfour, destroying it completely.

At 5:28 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Qennarit. The strike reportedly wounded 19 people, including journalists. Two of the wounded were admitted to an intensive care unit, three were admitted to a hospital, and 14 were treated at an emergency room.

At 5:39 pm, Adraee issued a warning to the residents of Ansar and Kharayeb in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from designated structures he described as “Hezbollah military infrastructure.” Adraee said that the IDF intended to target the buildings “as part of confronting its regeneration efforts in the area.”

NNA Lebanon reported that at 6:35 pm, an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Ansar, destroying it completely.

At 6:48 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike targeted one of the designated buildings in Kharayeb.

At 7:06 pm, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli airstrike targeted the second designated building in Kharayeb.

At 7:41 pm, the IDF released a statement claiming to have targeted Hezbollah infrastructure in several parts of south Lebanon, including aboveground and underground Hezbollah weapons storage facilities.

At 9:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes hit positions on the Lebanese-Syrian border near Hermel in Hermel Governorate. The IDF released a statement claiming that it had targeted four crossings on the Lebanon-Syria border used by Hezbollah to smuggle weapons.

IDF infographic showing targeted Lebanon-Syria border crossings allegedly used by Hezbollah.

January 22

At 2:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the Kroum al Mrah neighborhood east of Meiss al Jabal in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:52 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned at the IDF’s Tel Hamames post in south Lebanon directed gunfire toward Khiam in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

January 23

At 9:23 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned inside Israel directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:46 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an alleged home of a local citizen in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 12:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle at the intersection of the Majdaloun-Baalbek Highway in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 1:13 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a second Israeli drone targeted the area near Dar al Amal Hospital in Douris in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 1:34 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Markaba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 2:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned near the IDF’s Tel Aoueidah post in south Lebanon directed machine-gun fire toward Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 2:24 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli tank positioned at the IDF’s Tel Hamames post exited the post and directed fire near a joint LAF-United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) force engaged in a field operation near Wadi al Asafeer, south of Khiam, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 4:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the area near the IDF’s Jabal Blat post, opposite Salhani, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

January 24

At 9:57 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli patrol left the IDF’s Tel Hamames post in south Lebanon and crossed through Amra, in the direction of Wazzani, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 9:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped fragmentation explosives on an excavator in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:26 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned in Ghajar in northern Israel directed gunfire toward alleged shepherds in Wazzani, while soldiers positioned at Tel Hamames directed gunfire toward Wazzani’s western orchards.

At 12:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the Makab/Shiyar Road on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, allegedly targeting locals collecting scrap metal.

At 4:12 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive toward Khallet Wardeh in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

January 25

At 1:07 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District, and another Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 1:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a hangar in Khirbet Selm in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person and wounded another. Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Jawad Raseen Basma, whose nom de guerre was Amir, from Bazouriyeh. The IDF released a statement claiming it had targeted a building used for weapons production and in which it had detected Hezbollah operatives.

At 1:39 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted areas in the Anti-Lebanon Mountains, including the barrens of Nabi Sheet and Mahallet Shaara, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District. The strike wounded one person. The IDF released a statement saying it had targeted Hezbollah “military infrastructure.”

At 2:45 pm, NNA Lebanonreported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Dardaghaya junction in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person. The IDF released a statement claiming to have targeted and killed Hezbollah operative Mohammad al Hussaini, whom it said oversaw Hezbollah’s artillery forces in nearby Arzoun and was also a local schoolteacher. The IDF said Hussaini was involved in attacks against Israel during the war and, since then, has been involved in advancing Hezbollah’s regeneration efforts. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative and teacher Mohammad Hadi al Hussaini, whose nom de guerre was Abu Zainab, from Arzoun.

Death announcements for Jawad Raseen Basma (Left) and Mohammad Hadi al Hussaini (Right). (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 4:38 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near the garden of Maroun al Ras in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 6:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces fired warning shots in the air while emergency medical personnel belonging to the Amal Movement-linked Resala Scouts were allegedly extracting a car in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:41 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it was targeting several Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 10:55 pm, several Israeli airstrikes targeted the Kassaret al Urush area in Rihan in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 11:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that several Israeli airstrikes targeted Jabbour in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 11:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that 14 Israeli airstrikes in three waves targeted Jabbour Pond near Kfarhouna and Mount Safi. NNA Lebanon reported that 10 of the strikes targeted the heights of Maydoun and Jabbour, two targeted Wadi Berghoz, and two targeted Kassaret al Urush in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

