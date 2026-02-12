Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: February 2–8, 2026



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations against Hezbollah throughout Lebanon between February 2 and February 8, 2026. Israeli activities last week targeted Hezbollah assets and personnel both north and south of the Litani River but were noticeably less intense than in preceding weeks.

The IDF conducted operations in 20 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: 10

10 Artillery missions: Five

Five Detonations: Three

Three Drone strikes: Two

Two Ground activities: Three

Three Quadcopter activities: Six

Six Tank fire: One



Baalbek-Hermel Governorate

Baalbek District: Boudai and Falawa

Boudai and Falawa Hermel District: Hermel

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Ayta Ash Shaab, Ramia-Salhani, and Yaroun

: Ayta Ash Shaab, Ramia-Salhani, and Yaroun Hasbaya District: Dees al Khreibeh

Dees al Khreibeh Marjayoun District: Adaisseh, Blida, Kfar Kela, and Markaba-Rabb al Thalatheen

Adaisseh, Blida, Kfar Kela, and Markaba-Rabb al Thalatheen Nabatieh District: Ain Qana

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Mahmoudiyeh, Mt. Rihan, Qatrani, and Sriri

Mahmoudiyeh, Mt. Rihan, Qatrani, and Sriri Tyre District: Alma al Shaab, Dhayra, Kfar Tebnit, and Qlaileh

Casualties

Between February 2 and February 8, 2026, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed one Hezbollah operative and wounded eight unidentified people.

February 2, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed, and eight unidentified individuals were wounded.

One Hezbollah operative was killed, and eight unidentified individuals were wounded. February 3, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 4, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 5, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 6, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 7, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 8, 2026: No casualties were reported.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, February 2–8, 2026

February 2

NNA Lebanon reported that at 8:30 am, an Israeli quadcopter dropped three stun explosives in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 9:52 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli force entered Ayta Ash Shaab and detonated a house.

At 10:32 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Ansariyeh, near Phoenicia University on the Tyre-Zahrani Highway, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Sidon District. The strike killed one person and wounded four unidentified individuals. The IDF released a statement claiming that it had “killed a terrorist involved in restoring Hezbollah’s military infrastructure […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media announced the death of Hezbollah operative Abbas Ahmad Ghadboun, whose nom de guerre was Abul Fadl, from Qana.

Death announcement for Abbas Ahmad Ghadboun. (Balagh Media Telegram)

At 1:03 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle at the traffic junction of Qlaileh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike wounded four unidentified individuals.

At 1:33 pm, IDF Arabic language spokesman Colonel Avichay Adraee issued warnings to the residents of Ain Qana in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District and Kfar Tebnit in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District to distance themselves at least 300 meters from two designated structures he described as “Hezbollah military infrastructure.” Adraee said that the IDF intended to target the buildings “as part of confronting [Hezbollah’s] regeneration efforts in the area.”

IDF warnings to residents of Ain Qana (Left) and Kfar Tebnit (Right). (Avichay Adraee on Telegram)

At 2:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Kfar Tebnit with two missiles.

At 2:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the designated building in Ain Qana.

At 2:55 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that its preceding strikes had targeted “several Hezbollah weapons storage facilities to impede the organization’s regeneration efforts,” which the statement stressed were “in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 3:23 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the area between Ramia and Salhani in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

February 3

At 9:39 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 6:53 pm, NNA Lebanon reported Israeli forces conducted a detonation near Kfar Kela.

February 4

At 8:45 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Dhayra in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 1:11 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Adaisseh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 4:30 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the area of Khreibeh between Al Mari and Rashaya Al Fukhar in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

February 5

At 12:45 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the outskirts of Ramieh and Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:20 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it was “striking Hezbollah targets throughout several areas of Lebanon.”

At 5:21 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Mahmoudiyeh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 5:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted Waziyah, near Khallat Khazen, on Mount Rihan in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 5:59 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the barrens of Hermel in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Hermel District.

At 7:00 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that another Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of Hermel.

At 7:10 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the outskirts of Sriri and Qatrani’s wadi Shbil in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 7:27 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted the barrens of Boudai and another airstrike targeted the barrens of Falawa, west of Baalbek, in the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate’s Baalbek District.

At 7:37 pm, the IDF released a statement on the preceding strikes, saying it had targeted “tunnel shafts located in military sites belonging to Hezbollah used to store weapons,” and noted “secondary explosions were seen after the strikes, confirming the presence of weapons in the area.” The statement also noted that “Hezbollah activity had been detected in the targeted structures in recent months […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

NNA Lebanon reported that at 10:20 pm, Israeli artillery intermittently targeted the outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:31 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces conducted a detonation between Markaba and Rabb al Thalatheen in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

February 6

At 11:59 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the outskirts of Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 1:41 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on the outskirts of Rmeish in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 5:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Yaroun, followed by Israeli artillery firing a shell toward the outskirts of Yaroun.

February 7

At 10:11 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces positioned inside Israel directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Alma al Shaab in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District and Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

February 8

At 6:46 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli Merkava tank positioned near Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District fired shells toward the town’s eastern outskirts.

