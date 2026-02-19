Israeli operations in Lebanon against Hezbollah: February 9–15, 2026



The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted numerous operations throughout Lebanon against Hezbollah between February 9 and February 15, 2026. Israeli activities last week maintained the reduced intensity of previous weeks and consisted largely of policing activity along the Israel-Lebanon frontier. However, they also included targeting Hezbollah operatives and assets deeper into Lebanon—mostly concentrated in south Lebanon, north and south of the Litani River. One strike targeted a Syria-Lebanon border crossing.

The IDF conducted operations in 27 Lebanese locales, some of them more than once. These activities included:

Airstrikes: Eight

Eight Artillery missions: 10

10 Detonations: Three

Three Drone strikes: Four

Four Flares: One

One Ground activities: 10

10 Mortar missions: Two

Two Quadcopter activities: 14



Map instructions: Click the top-left icon or an icon on the map to open the Map Key and adjust the map’s zoom as desired. Click the top-right icon to open a larger version of the map.



Beqaa Governorate

Zahle District: Majdal Anjar-Al Masnaa

Nabatieh Governorate

Bint Jbeil District : Aitaroun, Aitaroun-Blida, Beit Lif, Blida, Ayta Ash Shaab, Kounine-Tiri, and Yaroun

: Aitaroun, Aitaroun-Blida, Beit Lif, Blida, Ayta Ash Shaab, Kounine-Tiri, and Yaroun Hasbaya District: Habbariyeh and Halta

Habbariyeh and Halta Marjayoun District: Al Amra, Blida, Deir Mimas, Houla, Kfar Kela, Markaba, Meiss al Jabal, and Sarda

Al Amra, Blida, Deir Mimas, Houla, Kfar Kela, Markaba, Meiss al Jabal, and Sarda Nabatieh District: Houmine Al Fawqa and Mleeta

South Lebanon Governorate

Jezzine District: Buslaya, Mlikh, Mt. Rihan, Safi, and Sujod

Buslaya, Mlikh, Mt. Rihan, Safi, and Sujod Tyre District: Alma Al Shaab, Naqoura, and Yanouh

Casualties

Between February 9 and 15, Israeli operations in Lebanon killed nine people, including three Hezbollah operatives and another three alleged Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives, and wounded one unidentified individual.

February 9, 2026: Two Hezbollah operatives, one Lebanese officer, and the officer’s three-year-old son were killed.

Two Hezbollah operatives, one Lebanese officer, and the officer’s three-year-old son were killed. February 10, 2026: One alleged shepherd was wounded.

One alleged shepherd was wounded. February 11, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 12, 2026: One Hezbollah operative was killed.

One Hezbollah operative was killed. February 13, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 14, 2026: No casualties were reported.

No casualties were reported. February 15, 2026: One Syrian national and three unidentified Palestinians who were possibly Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives were killed.

Chronology of Israeli operations against Hezbollah, February 9–15, 2026

February 9

NNA Lebanon reported that at 4:00 am, an Israeli patrol entered Habbariyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya district and arrested Atwi Awti, an Islamic Group official and the former mayor of Habbariyeh. The IDF released a statement saying, “Following intelligence indications gathered in recent weeks, IDF soldiers conducted a targeted raid on a structure in the Har Dov area and apprehended a senior terrorist from the Jamaa Islamiya [Islamic Group] terrorist organization. The terrorist was apprehended and then transferred for further questioning in Israeli territory. Additionally, weapons were located in the same structure in which the terrorist was apprehended. Throughout the war, the Jamaa Islamiya terrorist organization advanced terror attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians in the north.”

At 8:51 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Yanouh in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District. The strike killed one person, reported as Ahmad Ali Salameh, and wounded Internal Security Forces officer Hassan Ali Jaber and his three-year-old son Ali, both of whom had been passing through the area and soon succumbed to their wounds. The IDF released a statement saying, “A short while ago, in response to Hezbollah’s repeated violations of the ceasefire understandings, the IDF struck a Hezbollah terrorist in the Yanouh-Jat area in southern Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Ahmad Ali Salami, whose nom de guerre was Jibril, from Yanouh. The IDF released another statement that said, “Earlier today (Monday), the IDF struck in the area of Yanouh and eliminated the terrorist Ahmad Ali Salami, who served as Hezbollah’s Head of Artillery in the area of Yanouh. The terrorist carried out numerous terror attacks throughout the war against IDF troops and the State of Israel, and recently operated to rehabilitate the artillery capabilities of the terrorist organization from within the civilian population in Lebanon. The IDF is aware of the claim that uninvolved civilians were killed. Prior to the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance. The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved civilians and operates to minimize harm as much as possible. The incident is under review. The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcements for Hassan Jaber (Left) and Ahmad Ali Salami (Right). (NNA Lebanon and Balagh Media on Telegram)

At 9:23 am, NNALebanon reported that Israeli forces fired two mortar rounds at the Sheqqah area on the outskirts of Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:05 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive on Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District while directing gunfire toward the town.

At 12:29 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter, flying at a low altitude, approached alleged farmers in the area of Sarda and Al Amra in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, and requested they leave the area.

At 2:54 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives toward one of the neighborhoods of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 3:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Kfar Kela.

At 3:22 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped stun explosives near two young men who were located in Ayta Ash Shaab’s cemetery. Later, an IDF sniper positioned inside Israel targeted an individual while he was near the municipality building of Ayta Ash Shaab, one kilometer away from the Israeli position. The individual was wounded and transferred to Martyr Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil and appears to have succumbed to his wounds despite earlier reports that his condition was stable. Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Abdullah Khalil Nasser, whose nom de guerre was Jihad, from Ayta Ash Shaab. Hezbollah gave Nasser a military funeral in his hometown. The IDF released a statement that said, “Following intelligence indications gathered in recent months, 300th Brigade forces commanded by the 91st Division eliminated a Hezbollah terrorist in the Ayta ash-Shaab area in southern Lebanon. Recently, the terrorist was involved in gathering intelligence on IDF troops and operated to rehabilitate Hezbollah’s terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon. The terrorist’s activities constituted a violation of the ceasefire understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat against the State of Israel and to prevent the establishment of Hezbollah terrorists in the border area.” Israeli quadcopters then dropped a fifth stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab.

Death announcement for Abdallah Khalil Nasser. (Balagh Media Telegram)

February 10

At 8:34 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Meanwhile, IDF troops positioned inside Israeli territory fired two mortar shells on Halta’s heights, near Arqoub, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Hasbaya District.

At 5:35 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive near an alleged shepherd from the Mansour family in Aitaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The incident lightly wounded the shepherd.

At 5:42 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired one shell at the Mateit area on the outskirts of Aitaroun, igniting fires in the area. Meanwhile, Israeli artillery fired several shells on the Shiyyar area between Aitaroun and Blida.

At 9:56 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped a stun explosive in the Maaqib neighborhood, east of Houla, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 10:40 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery positioned inside Israel fired an artillery shell toward the Sbeih neighborhood on Houla’s eastern outskirts.

February 11

NNA Lebanon reported that, overnight, an Israeli quadcopter dropped explosives on a home in Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, leading to the evacuation of its inhabitants, after which an Israeli patrol entered the area and detonated the residence.

At 11:18 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli quadcopters dropped four stun explosives near the cemetery of Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, while Israeli artillery fired a shell into the town square.

At 12:55 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli quadcopters dropped five stun explosives near the cemetery in Ayta Ash Shaab as preparations were being made for the funeral of Hezbollah operative Abdallah Nasser, while artillery fired two shells near the town square. Additionally, locals alleged that an Israeli patrol entered the outskirts of Ayta Ash Shaab from the side of Tallat Shawat. Afterward, a Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) patrol arrived in the area at the request of the locals to accompany and secure Nasser’s funeral.

February 12

At 8:37 am, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli patrol entered the Nooriyeh neighborhood of Kfar Kela in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District and detonated a home. Another Israeli patrol detonated two homes on the outskirts of Adaisseh, toward Wadi Hounine.

At 11:27 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District, directly striking and destroying two homes in the Old Town.

At 3:50 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the surroundings of Tel Aziyeh near Deir Mimas in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

At 5:16 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward the forested areas of Labbouneh, near the outskirts of Alma Al Shaab, in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 8:23 pm, NNA Lebanonreported that Israeli artillery fired two shells toward the outskirts of Markaba in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, while Israeli forces fired flares over Naqoura in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Tyre District.

At 11:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle with three missiles at the junction of Kounine-Tiri in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. The strike killed one person, reported by NNA Lebanon as “the national Mahdi Hassaan Shaito, who had been wounded in the previous war on the south.” The IDF released a statement saying it had “targeted a Hezbollah operative near Tiri in south Lebanon.” Hezbollah-affiliated social media later announced the death of Hezbollah operative Mahdi Hassaan Shaito, whose nom de guerre was Sajjad al Tiri, from Tiri. The IDF released a subsequent statement claiming that Shaito was “involved in restoring Hezbollah’s military infrastructure near Tiri in south Lebanon […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

Death announcement for Mahdi Hassaan Shaito. (Balagh Media on Telegram)

February 13

At 9:53 am, NNA Lebanon reported that IDF troops positioned inside Israeli territory directed machine-gun fire toward Aitaroun and Blida in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:08 am, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery fired several shells toward the outskirts of Beit Lif in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 11:39 am, NNA Lebanon reported an Israeli quadcopter dropped two stun explosives toward Ayta Ash Shaab in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

At 12:18 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery targeted the area of Wadi Muzlem, on the outskirts of Beit Lif, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District with five artillery shells. Meanwhile, Israeli forces directed machine-gun fire toward Yaroun in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District.

February 14

At 10:14 pm, the IDF released a statement saying that it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

NNA Lebanon reported that at 10:15 pm, several Israeli airstrikes targeted the area of Al Hamila on the outskirts of Houmine al Fawqa in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District.

At 10:44 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli airstrikes targeted Buslaya, Mlikh, the heights of Mount Rihan, and the outskirts of Sujod in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District.

At 10:49 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli quadcopter dropped four fragmentation explosives on an uninhabited home “in an attempt to destroy it” in the Kasayer neighborhood, east of Meiss Al Jabal, in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District.

February 15

NNA Lebanon reported that shortly past midnight, several Israeli airstrikes targeted the outskirts of Mleeta in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Nabatieh District and Safi and the outskirts of Sujod in the South Lebanon Governorate’s Jezzine District. At 12:07 am, the IDF released a statement saying that it had just targeted weapons storage facilities and launchers belonging to Hezbollah, while noting that “Hezbollah is continuing its efforts to restore its terror infrastructure in south Lebanon […] in violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon.”

At 12:01 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that a mechanized Israeli patrol comprised of two vehicles approached the barrier fence with Lebanon. Several IDF troops dismounted and crossed the Blue Line into Lebanese territory for a short time in the Barrier–Darb al Hawrat area in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Marjayoun District, before withdrawing to the Israeli side of the frontier fence.

At 5:26 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that Israeli artillery intermittently targeted the Shalala area in the Nabatieh Governorate’s Bint Jbeil District. Meanwhile, IDF troops positioned inside Israeli territory directed machine-gun fire toward the outskirts of Aitaroun.

At 10:04 pm, NNA Lebanon reported that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle on the Syria-Lebanon border between Al Masna in the Beqaa Governorate’s Zahle District and Yabous. The strike killed four people, including a Syrian national named Khaled Mohammad Al Ahmad, who was allegedly a taxi driver for the other three occupants, who were reportedly Palestinians. As of the time of this writing, the individuals’ identities have not been confirmed, reportedly because their bodies had been badly burned by the airstrikes. The IDF released a statement saying that it had targeted “terrorists belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad near Majdal Anjar,” which is in the Beqaa Governorate’s Zahle District.

Previous entries:

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.