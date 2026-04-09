Despite ceasefire, Iran and its militias continue attacking regional states (April 2–8 updates)

An FDD visual tracking Iranian attacks against Arab states shows attacks on April 8.

Iran and its allied militias launched numerous drones and missiles against regional countries between April 2 and April 8, continuing attacks even after a ceasefire agreement between Iran and the United States was announced yesterday.

Across this period, the attacks remained concentrated on the Gulf, Jordan, Iraq, and Iraqi Kurdistan, with repeated mass-interception events in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. In addition, persistent drone attacks by Iran-backed militias on US-linked sites and energy infrastructure continued in Iraq.

Unlike the earlier phase of the war, the attacks in this period continued to produce frequent secondary effects, even when intercepted. Debris from successful interceptions damaged energy sites, ports, telecommunications facilities, office buildings, and residential areas, while direct strikes and falling projectiles caused casualties in Jordan, Bahrain, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Iraqi Kurdistan. Iraq also saw a sustained pattern of attacks against the American Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport, the US Embassy in Baghdad, Erbil International Airport, the US Consulate in Erbil, Kurdish opposition camps, Peshmerga positions, and multiple oil facilities.

Since the start of the conflict, Bahrain has recorded 845 drones and 369 missiles launched by Iran; Qatar has recorded 69 drones, 196 missiles, and two jets; the United Arab Emirates has recorded 2,256 drones and 563 missiles; and Jordan has recorded 125 drones and 166 missiles.

The following is an account of the attacks conducted by Iran and its affiliated militias against Arab states between April 2 and April 8.

April 2

In Iraq, Iran-backed militias carried out repeated drone attacks on US-linked sites. Two unmanned aerial vehicles crashed into the American Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport, while a separate report said two drones targeted the same facility. Another drone fell inside the Traibeel border crossing between Iraq and Jordan.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, drone interceptions were reported over Erbil.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities said they intercepted four drones and one ballistic missile in the Eastern Province.

In Jordan, an Iranian missile struck Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Azraq. Jordanian authorities also reported intercepting one missile and recording four incidents related to falling shrapnel.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry said the country was targeted by a drone attack from Iran, and that all drones were intercepted.

In Kuwait, the National Guard said it intercepted four drones, while the Kuwaiti Army reported intercepting two cruise missiles and 13 drones.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force announced interceptions of 10 drones and two missiles.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported multiple interception events. The UAE Ministry of Defense said it confronted an unspecified number of drones and missiles, while a separate official report said air defenses engaged 19 missiles and 26 drones. In the Khalifa Economic Zones in Abu Dhabi, shrapnel from an intercepted missile caused minor damage.

April 3

In Kuwait, the Mina al Ahmadi refinery was targeted by drones, sparking fires at the facility. A separate attack damaged a power and water desalination plant. Kuwaiti air defenses also reported multiple interception events, including intercepting one unspecified barrage, another in which the army intercepted two cruise missiles, 26 drones, and seven ballistic missiles, and a National Guard interception of two drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported some of the largest interception events of the period. The UAE Ministry of Defense said it confronted an unspecified number of drones and missiles, while a separate statement said air defenses engaged 22 missiles and 47 drones. Falling debris sparked a fire at the Habshan oil field, forcing a temporary suspension of operations, and debris in the Ajban area injured 12 civilians.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force said it intercepted 16 drones.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities reported intercepting six drones in one incident, seven drones in another, and one drone in a third.

In Jordan, authorities said two missiles were intercepted. They also recorded 17 incidents involving falling shrapnel, and two individuals were wounded.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry reported intercepting an undisclosed number of drones. A separate announcement said that the country had been targeted by a drone attack from Iran and that all drones were intercepted.

In Iraq, Iran-backed militias continued targeting US-linked sites. One drone targeted the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center without causing damage or injuries, another drone targeted the same facility but failed to hit its target, and a drone targeting Balad Air Base was intercepted before reaching the facility.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, two drones struck homes in central Erbil, causing damage but no casualties. Iraqi media also reported that two drones targeting Erbil were intercepted. Iran additionally targeted a civilian camp affiliated with the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in Koysinjaq with drones and missiles.

April 4

On April 4 in Iraq, Iran-backed militias targeted several oil-related sites. Two drones hit facilities belonging to the American company Schlumberger at the North Rumaila oil field, injuring three workers. A drone attack targeted storage and logistics facilities west of Basra in Barjasiyah, sparking a fire and causing damage but no casualties. Another drone struck offices used by an American company at the Majnoon oil field, causing a fire and damage, but no casualties. Six drones targeted the Buzurgan oil field in Maysan, hitting facilities belonging to foreign companies and causing damage but no casualties.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraqi media reported the sound of interceptions above Erbil. Drone attacks also targeted Iranian-Kurdish opposition camps in Koysinjaq and Topzawa, though casualty and damage information was not reported. A separate drone struck a residential area in Sulaymaniyah.

In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Army said it intercepted 19 drones and eight ballistic missiles.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force said it intercepted eight drones over Sitra. Four Bahrainis sustained minor injuries, and a number of properties were damaged by shrapnel from the interceptions.

In the United Arab Emirates, one of the largest barrages of the week occurred. The Emirati Ministry of Defense said its forces intercepted 23 ballistic missiles and 56 drones. Shrapnel struck the Oracle building in Dubai Internet City and another building in the Marina area.

April 5

On April 5, Saudi Arabian air defenses intercepted a cruise missile.

In Jordan, authorities said they intercepted two missiles and two drones and recorded 18 incidents involving falling shrapnel.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry said it intercepted an unspecified number of drones and two cruise missiles.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported another major round of interceptions. One official statement said the UAE confronted nine ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and 50 drones, with debris striking the Borouge petrochemicals plant in Abu Dhabi, though no injuries were reported. Another said an unspecified number of drones and missiles were intercepted, with fragments from a successful interception striking Khor Fakkan Port in Sharjah and igniting a fire.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force said it intercepted 13 drones. Separately, an Iranian drone struck the BAPCO refinery in Sitra, causing a fire.

In Kuwait, air defenses reported several interception events. The Kuwaiti Army said it intercepted four cruise missiles, 31 drones, and nine ballistic missiles, while also reporting additional unspecified drone-and-missile interception events. The National Guard said it intercepted three drones. Separately, Iranian drones struck the Kuwait Petroleum Company oil complex in Shuwaikh, though no injuries were reported, and another drone attack hit the Ministries Complex in Kuwait City.

In Iraq, a drone crashed in a village near Baghdad International Airport, likely targeting the American Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center. Two additional drones struck the American Diplomatic Support Center at the airport. A projectile targeting Balad Air Base struck a house in Yathrib, injuring five civilians.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraqi media reported two loud explosions in Koysinjaq. A drone fell in Jazhnikan, north of Erbil. The Ministry of Peshmerga also said its headquarters in Raparin had been attacked with four explosive-laden drones by what it described as outlawed terrorist groups.

April 6

On April 6 in Iraq, a drone crashed in Basra governorate without causing damage or casualties. The American Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport was again targeted in an attack. Another drone crashed in Dhi Qar province near Rifai, causing no damage or casualties.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, two drones were intercepted targeting Erbil International Airport, and four drones were intercepted targeting the US Consulate in Erbil. Two drones attacked the headquarters of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition party in Sulaymaniyah. Two attacks also targeted Koysinjaq. In Erbil’s Karizan area, a drone crashed into a home.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry said its forces had intercepted a number of drones.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force intercepted two drones.

In Kuwait, one of the largest barrages of the period was reported. The Kuwaiti Army said it intercepted 46 drones, 14 ballistic missiles, and two cruise missiles, and noted a number of shrapnel incidents in northern Kuwait resulting from successful interceptions. It also reported several additional unspecified drone-and-missile interception events, while the National Guard said it intercepted four drones.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities said they intercepted two drones.

In Jordan, authorities said they intercepted two drones and reported that a drone and a missile fell in the country.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported multiple interception events. The largest disclosed barrage involved 12 ballistic missiles, two cruise missiles, and 19 drones. In Abu Dhabi, shrapnel struck the Raneen Systems company after a successful interception, injuring one person. The UAE also reported several additional unspecified drone-and-missile interception events. Separately, Emirati reports said that an Iranian drone strike targeted a building belonging to Du Telecommunications in Fujairah.

April 7

On April 7 in Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force intercepted nine drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported several interception events involving drones and missiles, including one barrage in which they announced intercepting one ballistic missile and 11 drones. A missile also hit an administrative building belonging to the Thuraya Telecommunications Company in Sharjah, injuring two Pakistanis.

In Iraq, the Security Media Cell said it intercepted two drones in Kirkuk. Another drone targeting a radar system at Ain al Asad Airbase was intercepted. An attack also targeted the US Embassy in Baghdad, with multiple projectiles falling in nearby neighborhoods and causing damage and casualties, though exact numbers were not yet confirmed. Another drone targeted the American Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport.

In Saudi Arabia, authorities reported intercepting four drones in one incident and 18 drones in another. They also said they intercepted four missiles in the Eastern Province. Despite those claims, a missile strike hit the Jubail petrochemical complex, with debris also falling near energy facilities.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry said it had intercepted a number of missiles.

In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Army said it intercepted 17 drones, while the National Guard said it intercepted four more.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone fell on a house in Zirgewez, killing two people.

April 8

On April 8, in Saudi Arabia, authorities said they intercepted nine drones and five ballistic missiles in the Eastern Province.

In Jordan, authorities said they intercepted two missiles and recorded 12 shrapnel-related incidents.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry reported multiple missile interception events, including one unspecified interception and another involving seven missiles.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense said it confronted 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones. It also reported separate ongoing responses to incoming drones and missiles. Debris struck the Habshan Gas Facility and injured three people.

In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Army said it intercepted 42 drones and four ballistic missiles.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force said it intercepted six missiles and 31 drones.

In Iraq, the US Embassy in Baghdad said that Iran-backed militias attacked both the embassy and the Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.