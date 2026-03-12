Iranian drones and missile barrages hit energy infrastructure, airports, and residential buildings in the Arab World (March 11-12 updates)

An FDD visual of Iranian attacks against Arab states on March 12, 2026.

Between March 11 and March 12, Iran and its allied militias continued launching drones, missiles, and other attack platforms across the Middle East, targeting energy infrastructure, airports, military bases, residential areas, diplomatic facilities, and maritime targets in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, and Oman. Air defense systems intercepted many incoming projectiles, but several strikes still caused casualties, fires, and infrastructure damage, particularly in Oman, Kuwait, the UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, and Iraqi Kurdistan.

As of March 12, the United Arab Emirates reported that 1,540 drones and 293 missiles had been launched toward its territory. Kuwait reported that 414 drones and 226 missiles targeted the country. Qatar reported 69 drones and 162 missiles targeting its territory. Jordan reported that 59 drones and 60 missiles had been launched toward it. Bahrain claimed that it intercepted 114 missiles and 190 drones.

The following is a detailed account of the scope of the attacks and specific actions that Iran and its affiliated militias took against Arab states on March 11 and 12.

March 11

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian attacks again focused heavily on energy infrastructure and military facilities. Saudi authorities reported intercepting repeated waves of drones targeting the Shaybah oil field in the Rub’ al-Khali desert, including groups of one, two, three, and additional drones throughout the day. Saudi forces also intercepted multiple drones in the Eastern Province, east of Al Kharj, in Hafar al Batin. In addition, Saudi defenses intercepted six ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base near Al Kharj, followed later by another three ballistic missiles aimed at the same installation. A separate ballistic missile targeting the Eastern Province was also intercepted.

In Oman, Iranian drones struck oil storage facilities at the port of Salalah. Elsewhere, drones targeting the port of Duqm were intercepted before reaching their target.

In the United Arab Emirates, two drones struck near Dubai International Airport, wounding four people. In Abu Dhabi, an aerial interception triggered a fire at the old airport, though no injuries were reported.

In Kuwait, the National Guard announced that it intercepted eight drones. The Kuwaiti army later reported intercepting an unspecified number of ballistic missiles, along with another mixed wave of drones and missiles.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry announced several rounds of interceptions that included defending against multiple ballistic missile attacks and another combined missile-and-drone attack targeting the country.

In Bahrain, Bahraini forces reported intercepting two ballistic missiles targeting the kingdom.

In Iraq, authorities said that four drones were intercepted near Baghdad International Airport without causing damage. A separate attack targeted the US Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center near the airport: six drones were launched at the facility, five were intercepted, and one struck the compound.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, drone threats persisted across several sites. One drone fell in the Kani Qirzhala neighborhood in Erbil. Two drones targeting Harir Air Base were intercepted, along with another that targeted the headquarters of the Peshmerga’s 70th Division in Sulaymaniyah.

In Jordan, reports indicated loud explosions at Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Azraq, suggesting another attempted attack on the installation, though the exact munition type remains unspecified.

March 12

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian attacks continued at high intensity. Saudi forces reported intercepting numerous drones across the Eastern Province, including waves of 18, three, two, and several single-drone incursions. Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter was also targeted, with Saudi defenses intercepting a drone headed toward the area. The Shaybah oil field remained a major focus of attack, with Saudi authorities reporting repeated interceptions of drones targeting the field throughout the day, including waves of one, two, four, and seven. Saudi defenses also intercepted a ballistic missile targeting the Eastern Province and a ballistic missile targeting Prince Sultan Air Base.

In Oman, officials reported intercepting a drone in Khasab Governorate in northern Oman.

In Kuwait, a drone hit a residential building in Mangaf, injuring two people. Another struck Kuwait International Airport, causing material damage but no casualties. Kuwaiti forces also reported intercepting missiles targeting the south of the country, mixed waves of drones and missiles, and a separate drone threat in the north.

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai’s Media Office announced that a drone fell in the Al Bada area and another struck a residential building in Dubai Creek Harbour. Debris from a separate successful interception damaged the facade of a building on Sheikh Zayed Road. The UAE Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 26 drones and 10 missiles targeting the country.

In Bahrain, Bahraini authorities reported that an Iranian attack targeted a fuel tank in Muharraq. Later, Bahraini air defenses intercepted additional drones, and the Bahrain Defense Force announced that it had intercepted 13 drones and six ballistic missiles.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry reported intercepting an unspecified number of ballistic missiles in one incident and later announced intercepting drones and three missiles in another attack.

In Iraq, a drone targeting the US Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center was intercepted near Baghdad International Airport. In the southern part of the country, two foreign oil tankers were struck near Basra port and the Al Faw area by explosive-laden boats.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a missile struck Camp Singara in the Erbil International Airport complex, where Italian forces are based, though no casualties were reported. Elsewhere in Erbil, two drone attacks struck a joint Peshmerga-French base, injuring six French soldiers. In Koya, a drone strike hit a residential home in a camp belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.