Board of Peace announces Hamas disarmament agreement, IDF reports 32 Gaza ceasefire violations July 10–31

Nickolay Mladenov, high representative of the Board of Peace for Gaza (center), shakes hands with a Moroccan official after Morocco signed its Participating Country Agreement with the International Stabilization Force. (Board of Peace on X)

US President Donald Trump announced that the American-led Board of Peace (BoP) had reached a “historic agreement” for the phased disarmament of Hamas on July 30. The BoP outlined a 15-point roadmap to transfer civilian and security governance from Hamas to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which would be supported by the yet-to-be-deployed International Stabilization Force (ISF).

Under the roadmap, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Hamas would cease military operations immediately, while an implementation mechanism is prepared within 14 days. After that time, the NCAG is supposed to enter Gaza and begin assuming control of government institutions, public services, police forces, weapons licensing, and internal security. An International Verification Committee (IVC) composed of BoP representatives, guarantor states, and the ISF is intended to certify that each side fulfills its obligations at each stage.

Once the NCAG and ISF deploy, the plan outlines that they will begin the gradual decommissioning of Hamas weaponry, which would be “linked to an Israeli withdrawal in phases” and monitored by the IVC. The NCAG would store the weaponry. In the meantime, the ISF is intended to act as a buffer between the IDF and NCAG-controlled territory, where the NCAG will monitor the ceasefire, train a non-Hamas Palestinian police force, and secure humanitarian deliveries.

Israel, Hamas, and the BoP expressed different ideas about how Hamas’s disarmament and Israel’s withdrawal are to be sequenced. An Israeli official told Reuters that there will be no withdrawal until Hamas undergoes “genuine disarmament,” while another clarified that Hamas’s complete disarmament and the total demilitarization of Gaza are preconditions for withdrawal.

Hamas negotiator and political echelon leader Ghazi Hamad called the roadmap a “difficult and painful” framework but added that the terror group would not begin disarmament until Israel ends military operations, increases humanitarian deliveries, and completely withdraws from Gaza.

The BoP stated that Hamas has committed to relinquish its weapons, “which would be followed by Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.” Instead of this process occurring simultaneously, the BoP envisions phases in which Hamas gives up weapons in certain areas, the IVF verifies the disarmament, Israel withdraws, and the NCAG moves in. Washington expects this process to take seven to eight months, though that is just a preliminary estimate.

American officials acknowledged that Israel is “very skeptical” that Hamas will relinquish its weaponry.

Outside of diplomatic meetings, Hamas and other Gaza groups continued violating the first phase of the ceasefire that began in October 2025. The IDF reported 32 strikes conducted by the Israeli military and ceasefire violations from July 10 to 31:

On July 10, the IDF said that it killed Yahya Saeed Muhammad Hamdan, “head of a Nukhba squad” in Hamas’s military wing. Hamdan “raided the Re’im camp” during the October 7 massacre and had recently “advanced terror plots against IDF forces” and attempted “to restore the capabilities” of Hamas, according to the Israeli military.

Also on July 10, the IDF said that it killed Khalil Jamal Khalil Mana, “a commander in the production headquarters” of Hamas’s military wing, and Osama Walid Diab Muharab, “a platoon commander in the Nuseirat Battalion.” Mana commanded workshops that produced launchers, led “the final stages of their production.”

On July 12, the IDF said that it killed Hassan Mustafa Zahir al Razina and Muhammad Mahmoud Abdel Maati Fiumi in separate strikes in northern Gaza. Razina had attempted “to plant explosives in the Yellow Line area” and “advance additional attacks against Israeli forces.”

Later the same day, the IDF said that it destroyed a Hamas weapons-production site in Gaza City while several Hamas members were operating inside it. The site was used “to produce components for weapons” in an attempt “to restore the organization’s capabilities,” according to the Israeli military.

On July 13, the IDF said that it killed Mustafa Aweisi, a merchant who had attempted to smuggle military equipment into Gaza.

On July 14, the IDF said that it killed Osama Naim Khamdi Shamalkh, “a cell commander in the naval array” of Hamas, and three additional armed Hamas members. Shamalkh had attempted “to rehabilitate and strengthen the force buildup” of Hamas’s naval forces and advance attacks “in the maritime space,” according to the Israeli military.

Later the same day, the IDF said that it killed Muhammad Marwan Muhammad Salem, “head of military security” for Hamas’s Central Jabalia Battalion, along with three additional members of Hamas’s military wing.

On July 15, the IDF said that it killed Ali Shamallah, “deputy commander of a Nukhba company,” and Nasser Luch, “head of a Nukhba cell” in Hamas’s Sabra Battalion. Shamallah trained Hamas members who planned attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF forces, while both men posed an “immediate threat” to Israeli troops, according to the IDF.

Also on July 15, the IDF announced that it killed Hossam Shafei, a member of Hamas’s East Khan Younis Battalion. Shafei raided Kibbutz Nirim during the October 7 massacre and participated in the abduction of Colonel Assaf Hamami, Staff Sergeant Tomer Ahimas, and Sergeant Kirill Brodsky, according to the Israeli military.

On July 16, the IDF said that it killed Omar Ahmed Abu Qasim, “the battalion sniper officer” in Hamas’s military wing. Abu Qasim had participated in attacks against Israeli forces throughout the war and had recently attempted “to rehabilitate the military wing,” according to the Israeli military.

Also on July 16, the IDF said that it destroyed four Hamas weapons-storage facilities in central Gaza. The sites contained “Kalashnikov-type weapons, RPGs, grenades, charges, and additional combat equipment” intended for attacks against Israeli forces near the Yellow Line and Israeli civilians, the Israeli military said.

Later the same day, the IDF said that it killed Nihad Riad Abd al-Rahim Aruk, “a platoon commander in the Shati Battalion” of Hamas. Aruk infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre and had recently trained Hamas members and attempted to advance attacks against Israeli forces and civilians, according to the Israeli military.

On July 17, the IDF and Shin Bet said that they killed Anas Mahmoud Ahmad Hamdan, a Hamas company commander who was “a central figure” in holding hostages in Gaza and arranging their return to Israel. Hamdan was responsible for Hamas propaganda in the Khan Younis Brigade and served as “the right-hand man” of Muhammad Deif and Rafaa Salameh, the Israeli military said.

On July 18, the IDF said that it killed Khamis Akasha Abu Burik, whom the statement identified as “a sniper” in Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), and Muhammad Taysir Ahmad Abid, “head of a department in the operations headquarters” of Hamas. Abu Burik had recently advanced sniper attacks against Israeli forces, according to the Israeli military.

On July 19, the IDF said that it destroyed Hamas infrastructure in several areas of Gaza, including “a weapons storage facility, a facility for manufacturing weapons, and a launch site.”

On July 20, the IDF and Shin Bet said that they killed Taher Ahmad Salem Abd al Wahed and Saleh Subhi Saleh Qatrawi, two Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) members, in separate strikes in central Gaza. Wahed infiltrated the Nova music festival during the October 7 massacre and “commanded the abduction” of Inbar Haiman, the Israeli military said.

On July 21, the IDF and Shin Bet said that they killed Adham Ibrahim Shaaban Nasman, “head of the operations department” of Hamas’s Gaza City Brigade. Nasman formerly commanded the brigade’s Nukhba Battalion and “commanded and directed” its October 7 incursion into Israel. He participated in holding Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, Ziv and Gali Berman, Eitan Mor, Matan Engrest, and Omri Miran hostage, according to the Israeli military.

Also on July 21, the IDF said that it killed Asma Kamal Shehadeh Abu Tim, “commander of a cell” in Hamas’s military wing. Tim infiltrated Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 massacre and participated in the abductions of Nirit Cooper, Amiram Cooper, and Alexander Dancyg, the Israeli military said.

Later the same day, the IDF said that it struck several armed members of a group that the military identified as the Gaza Palestinian Committees, along with additional armed men, as they transferred weapons into a vehicle in southern Gaza.

On July 23, the IDF and Shin Bet said that they killed Abdullah Jaha, a member of the naval company in Hamas’s military wing who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre.

On July 24, the IDF and Shin Bet said that they destroyed Hamas weapons-storage facilities, a weapons-production site, and underground infrastructure in several areas of Gaza. The depots contained “Kalashnikov rifles, RPG launchers, mortar shells, explosive devices, and additional combat equipment,” the Israeli military said.

On July 25, the IDF said that it killed Muhannad Asaad Mahmoud Abu Ghazal, “head of a Nukhba squad” in Hamas that raided the Kissufim area during the October 7 massacre.

On July 26, the IDF said that it killed Fares al Masri, “head of a department in the production headquarters” of Hamas, and Mohammed Abu Shakyan, “a Nukhba terrorist.” Al-Masri manufactured weapons as part of Hamas’s efforts to rehabilitate its military capabilities during the ceasefire, according to the Israeli military.

Later the same day, the IDF said that it killed a Hamas member identified as Eid, “commander of the drone unit” in the central Gaza camps. Eid was responsible for producing drones intended to strike Israeli forces and civilians and had recently attempted “to rebuild the air array.”

On July 27, the IDF and Shin Bet said that they killed Waal Musa Khaled al Dawwi, Hamas’s “commander of internal security” in the central Gaza camps.

Also on July 27, the IDF said that it killed Amru Abu al Rish, “a Nukhba terrorist.” Rish had recently trained Nukhba members and attempted “to restore the capabilities” of the organization, according to the Israeli military.

On July 28, the IDF said that it killed Muhammad Khalil Muhammad Aslam, “commander of a Nukhba platoon” in PIJ. Israel said that Aslam commanded a squad that participated in the abduction of Israeli civilians on October 7, 2023.

On July 29, the IDF said that it destroyed several Hamas weapons-storage facilities in central and northern Gaza, including one located inside a mosque. The IDF described the mosque site as “another example” of armed groups placing weapons inside civilian and religious infrastructure.

On July 30, the IDF said that it killed Ahmed al Hasham Mahmoud Luq, “head of a sniper cell in the Nuseirat Battalion” of Hamas, and Mahmoud Ali Mahmoud Tarash, “a platoon commander” in Hamas’s military wing. Luq was “the last head” of the battalion’s sniper cell, while Tarash infiltrated Israel during the October 7 massacre, according to the Israeli military.

Later the same day, the IDF and Shin Bet said that they destroyed four Hamas weapons-storage facilities containing “Kalashnikov rifles, explosive charges, anti-tank launchers, ammunition, and additional military equipment.

On July 31, the IDF said that it killed Ahmed Husain Muhammad Kufayna, “commander of the central camps sector” in Kataib al Mujahideen. Kufayna led the group’s October 7 incursion into Israel and participated in the abductions of Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani, the Israeli military said.

Later the same day, the IDF said that it killed Muhammad al-Abad, “responsible for supply” in Hamas, and Ahmad Main Muhammad Ankar, “a commander” in the group.

Samuel Ben-Ur is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.