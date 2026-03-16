Iranian drones and missiles hit regional oil fields, airports, military bases, and ports (March 13-16 updates)

An FDD visual of Iranian attacks against Arab states on March 16, 2026.

Between March 13 and March 16, Iran and its allied militias continued launching drones, missiles, rockets, and other weapon platforms across the Middle East. The attacks targeted energy infrastructure, airports, military bases, residential areas, diplomatic facilities, oil fields, and opposition-group positions in Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Iraq.

As of March 16, the United Arab Emirates reported that 1,627 drones and 319 missiles had been launched toward its territory, of which 1,411 drones and 259 missiles were intercepted. Kuwait reported that 539 drones and 227 missiles had targeted the country. Qatar reported that 69 drones, 180 missiles, and two aircraft had targeted its territory, of which 53 drones, 170 missiles, and both aircraft were intercepted. Jordan reported that 59 drones and 60 missiles had been launched toward it. Bahrain reported intercepting 221 drones and 129 missiles.

The following is a detailed account of the attacks and specific actions that Iran and its affiliated militias took against Arab states between March 13 and 16.

March 13

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian attacks again concentrated heavily on the Eastern Province, Al Kharj, Riyadh, and the Rub’ al-Khali. Saudi authorities reported intercepting repeated drone waves in the Eastern Province, including groups of six, two, four, three, three, and six, plus multiple single-drone incursions. In Al Kharj, Saudi defenses intercepted several drone attacks, including waves of two, three, and two, as well as a ballistic missile targeting the area. Additional drones were intercepted in the Rub’ al-Khali, while another drone was shot down as it targeted Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter. Saudi forces also reported intercepting several larger incoming drone waves after they entered the country’s airspace, including groups of seven, nine, and 12.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense announced that it confronted 27 drones and seven missiles. In Dubai, debris from an intercepted projectile struck the facade of a building in the Dubai International Financial Centre.

In Oman, two drones crashed in Sohar, killing two foreign workers and injuring others.

In Kuwait, a ballistic missile fell in an open area and was not intercepted.

In Bahrain, Bahraini authorities announced that they intercepted six missiles and two drones.

In Iraq, two drones were intercepted while targeting the US Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center near Baghdad International Airport. Elsewhere, a drone crashed on a farm in Bartella in Nineveh province, and another crashed in the Abu Ghraib district near Baghdad International Airport. Rockets also struck K1 Air Base in Kirkuk, though no damage was reported.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone struck the Azadi Camp in Koysinjaq, while another drone targeting the headquarters of an Iranian Kurdish group was intercepted nearby. In Erbil, a drone struck the Lanaz oil refinery and ignited a fire, but no injuries were reported.

March 14

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian attacks remained intense. Saudi authorities reported repeated drone interceptions across the Eastern Province, including waves of two and five alongside multiple single-drone incursions. Saudi forces also intercepted drones in Al Jawf and the Rub’ al Khali. In addition, Saudi defenses reported intercepting six missiles targeting Al Kharj.

In the United Arab Emirates, Dubai authorities said debris from an intercepted drone struck the facade of a building in central Dubai. At the Port of Fujairah, debris from another intercepted drone ignited a fire. The UAE Ministry of Defense later announced that it had confronted 33 drones and nine missiles targeting the country.

In Iraq, two drones were intercepted while targeting Camp Victory at Baghdad International Airport. In Baghdad, missiles and drones targeted the US Embassy complex; a drone destroyed a satellite communications center, and a missile or rocket struck a helicopter landing pad.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone struck the Lanaz refinery in Erbil, causing a fire and forcing a shutdown. Another drone attack struck the UAE consulate in Erbil, injuring two guards and damaging the building. Elsewhere, three drones hit positions belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran in Erbil, lightly injuring two people. Seven drones targeting Erbil were intercepted, reportedly by defenses responding to a Saraya Awliya al Dam attack, while another drone targeting Sulaymaniyah crashed without causing injuries. A separate drone targeted a Peshmerga base in Dara Shakran affiliated with the Kurdistan Freedom Party. In Kirkuk, another drone crashed without causing casualties.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry announced that it intercepted an unspecified number of drones and four missiles in one attack, then intercepted additional unspecified missile attacks in two later incidents.

In Kuwait, authorities announced that they intercepted three drones. Two drones targeted Ahmed Al Jaber Air Base, injuring three soldiers and causing damage. Multiple drones also targeted Kuwait International Airport, damaging the radar system. Kuwaiti forces reported intercepting additional drones and missiles in other attacks.

In Bahrain, authorities said they intercepted 10 drones and four missiles.

March 15

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian drone activity was again heavy. Saudi forces reported repeated interceptions across the Eastern Province, including waves of 10, seven, three, and two, plus multiple single-drone attacks. Riyadh was also targeted repeatedly, with Saudi authorities reporting interceptions of four, 10, and seven drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense announced one unspecified missile and drone interception event and later said it had confronted four missiles and six drones. A drone also struck a facility in Abu Dhabi’s Ruwais Industrial City, igniting a fire.

In Bahrain, footage showed smoke rising from Isa Air Base after it was reportedly hit by an Iranian drone or missile. The IRGC later claimed responsibility. Bahraini authorities also said they intercepted nine Iranian drones.

In Qatar, authorities announced that they intercepted an Iranian drone attack.

In Iraq, a drone was intercepted while targeting the US Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center near Baghdad International Airport. Later, a combined drone and rocket attack struck the same facility, injuring four Iraqi security personnel.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, two drones were intercepted over Erbil, though debris from one hit a house, causing a fire and injuring four people. Two drones targeting Sulaymaniyah were intercepted. Three missiles struck Koysinjaq, an area hosting camps belonging to Iranian Kurdish opposition groups. Elsewhere, four drones targeted Komala opposition group positions in Zirgewez, though no injuries or damage were reported.

March 16

In the United Arab Emirates, attacks intensified and caused significant damage. In Fujairah, a drone strike ignited a large fire in the Fujairah Petroleum Industries area. In Dubai, an Iranian drone strike targeted a fuel tank at Dubai International Airport. In Abu Dhabi’s Al-Bahya area, a missile hit a civilian vehicle, killing one person. Another Iranian drone struck a building in Umm Al Quwain, igniting a fire. Abu Dhabi authorities also reported that a drone hit the Shah Gas Field. Separately, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that it had intercepted 21 drones and six ballistic missiles targeting the country.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry said a ballistic missile fell in an uninhabited area. In another attack, Qatari forces intercepted 13 ballistic missiles and an unspecified number of drones.

In Bahrain, authorities announced that they intercepted nine drones and four ballistic missiles.

In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti army said that two drones fell in the northern part of the country without causing injuries or damage. In another incident, one drone was intercepted, while another fell in an uninhabited area.

In Saudi Arabia, repeated drone waves again targeted the Eastern Province, Al Kharj, and Riyadh. Saudi authorities reported intercepting multiple attacks in the Eastern Province, including waves of six, seven, eight, 12, six, five, three, nine, seven, five, six, and seven drones. Saudi forces also intercepted two drones, followed by 11 more in Al Kharj, along with two separate three-drone attacks in Riyadh.

In Iraq, four drones targeting the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center were intercepted on four separate occasions. Iraqi media also reported that a rocket targeting the US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone was intercepted. A drone struck the Rashid Hotel in the Green Zone, hitting the upper floors but causing no injuries. In southern Iraq, two drones struck the Majnoon oil field in Basra, and another hit Balad Air Base in Salah al Din Governorate.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone targeting the US Consulate in Erbil was intercepted. Iraqi sources also reported that two drones targeting Erbil International Airport were intercepted, followed by another intercepted drone targeting the airport later that day.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.