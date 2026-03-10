Iranian drone and missile barrages strike Arab states across the region (March 9-10 updates)

An FDD visual of Iranian attacks against Arab states on March 10, 2026.

Between March 9 and March 10, Iran and its allied militias continued launching drones and missiles across the Middle East, targeting energy infrastructure, airports, military bases, residential areas, and industrial facilities in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan. Air defense systems intercepted many incoming projectiles, but several strikes still caused casualties, fires, and infrastructure damage, particularly in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Iraq.

The attacks reflected a continued expansion of the conflict beyond the Gulf states. Iranian projectiles and militia-linked drones struck or targeted US- and coalition-linked facilities in Iraq and Jordan, including bases hosting American and European personnel. Energy infrastructure remained a recurring target, with attacks against oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE, and southern Iraq, while several residential areas were also struck.

As of March 10, the United Arab Emirates reported that 1,475 drones and 270 missiles had been launched toward its territory, with air defenses intercepting 1,385 drones and 249 missiles. Kuwait reported that 407 drones and 221 missiles targeted the country. Qatar reported 69 drones, 151 missiles, and two aircraft targeting its territory, with 53 drones, 143 missiles, and both aircraft intercepted. Bahrain reported intercepting 176 drones and 106 missiles. Jordan reported that 59 drones and 60 missiles were launched towards it.

The following is a detailed account of the scope of the attacks and specific actions that Iran and its affiliated militias took against Arab states on March 9 and 10.

March 9

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense announced that air defenses intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 17 drones, while three missiles fell into the sea. Despite these interceptions, one drone struck Emirati territory, though authorities did not provide details about the location or damage. Debris from another intercepted drone caused a fire in the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone near the Port of Fujairah.

In Bahrain, Iranian drones targeted Sitra Island, a key industrial area that hosts the BAPCO oil refinery. Authorities confirmed that drones struck the Al Maameer oil facility, though no damage or casualties were reported. However, a separate drone strike on Sitra wounded 32 people.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Defense reported intercepting 17 missiles and six drones targeting the country.

In Kuwait, the National Guard announced that it intercepted a drone in its area of operations, while the Kuwaiti army later reported intercepting an additional missile and drone attack. Debris from an intercepted drone also ignited a fire at the Sabiya Thermal Power Plant in Shumaymah, though authorities did not report major disruptions.

Across Saudi Arabia, Iranian drones repeatedly targeted energy infrastructure in the Rub’ al-Khali desert, particularly the Shaybah oil field, one of the kingdom’s largest oil production sites near the UAE border. Saudi air defenses intercepted multiple drones approaching the facility throughout the day, including groups of four, three, two, and single drones, preventing them from reaching the oil infrastructure. Saudi forces also intercepted two ballistic missiles targeting Prince Sultan Air Base near Al Kharj, a major installation that hosts US personnel. Additional drones were intercepted east of Al Jawf Province in northern Saudi Arabia.

In Iraq, Iranian-aligned militias continued targeting sites hosting US forces. Air defenses intercepted two drones fired at Victoria Base at Baghdad International Airport, and later intercepted another drone headed toward the same installation. Elsewhere in Iraq, attacks targeted civilian areas and energy infrastructure. A missile landed near a house in the Al Qasim district of Babil Province, while a drone crashed in the village of Hawi Shakhair in Nineveh Province without detonating.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, drones struck multiple locations around Erbil. One hit a home in the Zhian area, while another was intercepted near Erbil International Airport. Residents also reported an explosion near Harir Air Base, a facility used by US forces.

March 10

In the United Arab Emirates, Iranian drones struck a facility in the Al Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi, an area that hosts major oil and petrochemical installations. Separately, Emirati authorities reported intercepting eight out of nine ballistic missiles and 26 out of 35 drones targeting the country. Another wave of missiles and drones targeted Dubai, prompting Dubai International Airport to suspend operations for several hours while air defenses intercepted the incoming projectiles.

In Bahrain, Iranian attacks caused civilian casualties on March 10. A drone strike on a residential building in the Al Seef area of Manama killed a 29-year-old woman and injured eight others, according to the Bahraini Ministry of Interior. Bahraini air defenses later reported intercepting one ballistic missile and three drones, while additional aerial projectiles were intercepted elsewhere over the country.

In Saudi Arabia, air defenses intercepted several incoming threats across the kingdom. Saudi forces intercepted multiple drones east of Al Kharj and two drones plus a ballistic missile over the Eastern Province. Despite these interceptions, a drone struck a residential building in Az Zulfi, though authorities reported no injuries.

In Qatar, the Defense Ministry reported intercepting five ballistic missiles, followed later by the interception of another missile targeting Qatari territory.

In Kuwait, the National Guard announced that it intercepted six drones targeting the country.

In Iraq, attacks continued against both military and energy facilities. Air defenses intercepted three drones targeting Victoria Base at Baghdad International Airport, while another fell near a counter-terrorism service facility close to the base. Iraqi media also reported that an unspecified projectile struck near the same base, causing casualties. A separate drone was also intercepted near Balad Air Base, another Iraqi facility that has hosted US forces. Further south, drones struck the Majnoon Oil Field in Basra, with at least two of them reportedly falling inside the oil installation.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, Kurdish authorities reported intercepting three drones over Erbil, with one falling near the Emirati consulate in the city. Another drone was intercepted near Erbil International Airport.

In Jordan, Iranian missiles struck Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Azraq, hitting the section of the base used by German and American personnel, according to European sources.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.