Iran targets US bases, diplomatic missions, and oil infrastructure in Arab countries on March 3–5

A fire burns at the US Consulate in Dubai after the compound was struck by an Iranian drone. (@in20im on X)

Between March 3 and March 5, Iran continued responding to the joint United States–Israeli military campaign with widespread retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. The attacks consisted of coordinated waves of drones, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles targeting multiple Arab states, particularly those hosting US military bases and strategic infrastructure.

As of March 5, the United Arab Emirates reported that 1,072 drones and 204 missiles had targeted its territory. Bahrain reported approximately 70 missiles and 59 drones targeting the kingdom. Kuwait announced that 178 missiles and 384 drones targeted the country, most of which were intercepted by Kuwaiti air defenses. Qatar reported that 120 missiles and 53 drones were launched toward its territory, with Qatari air defenses intercepting the majority of incoming projectiles.

The following is a detailed account of the scope of the attacks and specific actions Iran has taken against Arab states between March 3 and March 5.

March 3

On March 3, Iran escalated its strikes by targeting US diplomatic missions. In Saudi Arabia, two Iranian drones struck the US Embassy in Riyadh, causing a fire and limited structural damage. Saudi authorities also reported intercepting eight Iranian drones over the Riyadh and Al Kharj areas, preventing additional impacts near the capital and Prince Sultan Air Base, which hosts US personnel. In the Saudi city of Dhahran, the United States issued a security alert warning Americans to avoid the US Consulate due to incoming missile and drone threats. It is likely that these projectiles were later intercepted.

In the United Arab Emirates, an Iranian drone struck near the US Consulate in Dubai, igniting a small fire but causing only limited damage. Emirati authorities also reported intercepting one Iranian ballistic missile targeting the country, though they did not disclose the intended target. At Fujairah Port, debris from an intercepted missile fell in the area and ignited a fire.

In Oman, Iranian drones targeted key maritime infrastructure. Authorities reported a drone falling in Salalah Port, while fuel tanks at Duqm Port were targeted by two Iranian drones. Omani officials also announced that two Iranian drones were intercepted over Dhofar Province.

In Jordan, air defenses intercepted one missile near Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base in Azraq, a facility used by Jordanian and US forces. Authorities did not confirm the launch origin, though the attack was widely attributed to Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq. Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq had threatened Jordan on the same day.

Qatar stated that it intercepted additional Iranian missiles and drones over its territory, though no figures were provided.

Bahrain also reported intercepting Iranian missiles and drones, but the government did not disclose the number of incoming projectiles or confirm specific targets.

March 4

On March 4, Iran continued its cross-Gulf pressure campaign with a mix of drone and missile strikes targeting Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, while regional air defenses intercepted the majority of incoming projectiles.

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian forces launched a drone attack targeting Aramco’s refinery in Ras Tanura. Saudi authorities reported that the drone reached the facility but caused no damage. Saudi air defenses also intercepted nine drones upon their entry into the country’s airspace, one drone over Eastern Province, and two cruise missiles near Al Kharj, reportedly near Prince Sultan Air Base.

Bahraini air defenses intercepted unspecified aerial threats over the country on March 4.

Iran also targeted Al Udeid Air Base near Doha, Qatar, with two ballistic missiles. Qatari air defenses intercepted one ballistic missile aimed at the base, but another missile struck the installation. In a separate engagement, Qatar’s Ministry of Defense reported intercepting six drones and two cruise missiles approaching Qatari territory.

Kuwaiti authorities reported intercepting a wave of Iranian drones and missiles targeting the country. In Kuwait City’s Qadsiya district, debris from an intercepted Iranian missile fell in a residential area, killing a young Iranian girl. The Kuwaiti military later confirmed that air defenses neutralized dozens of projectiles before they reached their intended targets.

The UAE Ministry of Defense reported that Iranian forces launched 129 drones and three ballistic missiles towards Emirati territory. Air Defenses intercepted 121 drones and all three ballistic missiles, while eight drones fell inside the UAE. Authorities said that no damage occurred as a result of these attacks.

March 5

On March 5, Iran continued its missile and drone campaign against Gulf states, launching attacks across Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

In Bahrain, Iranian forces launched three ballistic missiles toward the country. One missile struck the Bapco refinery in Maameer, sparking a fire at the facility, while Bahraini air defenses intercepted two additional ballistic missiles before they reached their targets.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Defense reported one of the largest salvos of the day, announcing that its air defenses intercepted 13 missiles and four drones approaching Qatari territory. Authorities stated that one missile fell into Qatar’s territorial waters.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported multiple interceptions on March 5: Saudi air defenses downed three drones east of Al Kharj and one drone east of Al Jawf that were likely launched by Iraqi militias due to their geographical proximity to the Iraqi border. Air defenses also intercepted three cruise missiles east of Al Kharj, preventing them from reaching their intended targets.

Iranian projectiles also targeted the United Arab Emirates, where air defenses intercepted threats across several emirates. Missiles were intercepted near Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, while additional missile threats were intercepted over Fujairah and Dubai. In another incident, an intercepted drone near Al Dafrah Air Base caused debris to fall in the adjacent ICAD II industrial zone, injuring six foreign workers.

In Kuwait, authorities reported intercepting missile and drone attacks targeting the country, though officials did not release the specific number of projectiles involved.

