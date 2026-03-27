Iran and proxies continue attacking energy facilities, residential areas, and Arab capitals (March 24–27 updates)

An FDD visual of Iranian attacks against Arab states on March 27, 2026.

Between March 24 and March 27, Iran and its allied militias continued launching drones and missiles against Arab countries. The attacks targeted energy infrastructure, airports, military facilities, ports, and residential areas in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Jordan. Air defense systems intercepted many incoming projectiles, but several strikes still caused fires, infrastructure damage, and casualties.

The following is an account of the attacks conducted by Iran and its affiliated militias against Arab states between March 24 and 27.

March 24

In Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Saudi authorities reported intercepting repeated drone waves in groups of two, one, one, four, one, one, one, one, two, one, three, and four drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense announced that it confronted multiple waves of attacks, including a total of five ballistic missiles and 17 drones.

In Kuwait, authorities reported confronting multiple missile and drone attacks across several incidents. In total, Kuwaiti forces encountered 17 missiles and 13 drones, intercepting 13 of the missiles and 10 drones, while three drones and four missiles fell in empty areas. Falling debris damaged infrastructure, prompting authorities to deactivate seven power lines.

In Bahrain, authorities reported intercepting 19 drones and six missiles.

In Iraq, several drone incidents were reported across multiple provinces. Drones crashed in Dhi Qar, Babil, Kirkuk (near the Mullah Abdullah power station), and south of Samawah, without causing casualties.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, Iranian missile strikes targeted Peshmerga positions in Erbil Governorate. Six missiles hit a headquarters and a nearby base, killing six Peshmerga fighters and wounding 30 others. Additional drone activity targeted Erbil International Airport, where drones were intercepted.

March 25

In Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Iranian drone activity continued at a steady pace. Saudi authorities reported intercepting repeated waves, including groups of one, one, three, one, one, three, three, four, five, three, one, one, three, one, one, three, one, one, and one drones. Saudi defenses also intercepted a ballistic missile, with shrapnel striking two buildings. In Riyadh, Saudi defenses also intercepted a drone.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported intercepting nine drones.

In Kuwait, Iranian attacks targeted critical infrastructure. A drone strike hit a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport, causing a fire but no casualties. Kuwaiti forces also reported engaging 20 missiles and nine drones, intercepting most projectiles, while several fell in uninhabited areas.

In Bahrain, authorities reported intercepting 30 drones and six missiles.

In Iraq, drone activity targeted energy infrastructure. Drones crashed near the Artawi oil field in Basra and near PetroChina facilities in Maysan.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, air defenses intercepted four missiles and five drones targeting Erbil.

In Jordan, authorities reported that five drones and missiles targeted the country, with one missile failing to be intercepted.

March 26

In Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Iranian drone activity intensified significantly. Saudi authorities reported intercepting repeated waves, including groups of three, two, one, two, three, four, five, eight, two, three, three, three, one, and one drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense said it confronted multiple waves of missile-and-drone attacks. In total, authorities reported intercepting 11 drones and 15 missiles. Falling debris in Abu Dhabi killed two individuals and wounded three others.

In Kuwait, authorities reported intercepting a drone, while other activity saw six missiles fall in open areas.

In Bahrain, authorities reported intercepting 19 drones and a missile.

In Iraq, a drone was intercepted in Kirkuk.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone was intercepted in Sulaymaniyah.

March 27

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian drone and missile attacks concentrated around the capital of Riyadh. Saudi authorities reported intercepting multiple drone waves, including groups of one, three, six, and two drones, as well as additional single-drone interceptions. Shrapnel from one intercepted drone fell inside a military position. Saudi defenses also engaged six ballistic missiles, intercepting two, while the remaining four fell in the sea and uninhabited areas. In Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, Iranian drone activity continued, with repeated small-scale attacks. Saudi authorities reported intercepting multiple waves, including groups of one, three, two, two, two, and five drones, as well as additional single-drone interceptions.

In Kuwait, Iranian attacks again targeted critical infrastructure. A combined drone-and-cruise missile strike hit Mubarak Al Kabeer Port on Bubiyan Island, while separate drone attacks targeted Shuwaikh Port in Kuwait City, causing material damage. Kuwaiti forces also reported intercepting four missiles.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense announced that it had confronted multiple waves of attacks, including six missiles and nine drones.

In Bahrain, authorities reported intercepting 12 drones.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone was intercepted over Erbil.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.