Generation Jihad | Gaza: Smoldering battlefield?

Despite multiple attempts by Israel to quell the fighting in Gaza and decapitate Hamas’s leadership, the group continues a guerilla-style resistance. The IDF now fights on three active fronts: Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza. But it’s perhaps the forgotten war in Gaza that could resume major hostilities if left unchecked. Bill Roggio speaks with FDD Research Analyst Samuel Ben-Ur about next steps in Gaza. Was Trump’s Board of Peace a false window for both combatants to regroup? And, what may trigger a flare up in this long battle spurred by October 7?