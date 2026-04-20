US Treasury designates 7 Iran-backed Iraqi militia commanders as terrorists



The US Treasury Department designated seven commanders from four US-designated Iraqi terror groups as Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs) on April 17. The leaders come from Kataib Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl al Haqq, Kataib Sayyid al Shuhada, and Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba. These militias, operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) and other front groups, have conducted numerous attacks on the US presence in Iraq and Kurdish targets in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region since the start of the US campaign against Iran on February 28

Treasury described the groups as “some of Iraq’s most violent Iran-aligned militia organizations,” adding that the “militias operate with near impunity, attacking U.S. personnel and innocent civilians across Iraq, siphoning Iraq’s wealth to finance their terrorist activities, and undermining Iraq’s sovereignty and democratic processes.”

Iran-backed militias have targeted various US interests in Iraq in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the embassy in Baghdad, military facilities, and American-owned or managed oil infrastructure. They have also heavily attacked the Kurdistan Region, firing primarily rockets and drones at hundreds of targets, such as foreign diplomatic facilities, energy sites, Peshmerga bases, and Kurdish leaders.

The newly designated commanders and their organizations

Kataib Hezbollah (KH) was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) by the US State Department in 2009 for conducting terror attacks against the American presence in Iraq, as well as Iraqi forces and other members of the Global Coalition Against ISIS (the Islamic State), “including improvised explosive device bombings, rocket propelled grenade attacks, and sniper operations,” according to Treasury.

In early April, the US Rewards for Justice program issued a $10 million reward for information on KH’s leader, Ahmad al Hamidawi. On March 31, the militia kidnapped an American journalist, Shelly Kittleson, who was released after a week in exchange for militia members who had been arrested by Iraqi authorities. The KH leaders that Treasury newly designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists are:

Ammar Jasim Khadim al Rammahi: Treasury described Rammahi as an operational commander who “directs KH attack planning efforts and generates targeting information for attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities.”

Treasury described Rammahi as an operational commander who “directs KH attack planning efforts and generates targeting information for attacks against U.S. personnel and facilities.” Radhwan Yousif Hameed Almohammed: Treasury said that Ahmohammed “has been a key KH official for several years and coordinated KH operations.”

Treasury said that Ahmohammed “has been a key KH official for several years and coordinated KH operations.” Hasan Dheyab Hamzah Hamzah: Treasury said that Hamzah “coordinates KH operations, including threats to U.S. forces.”

Asaib Ahl al Haqq (AAH) was designated as an FTO by the US State Department in January 2020. At the time, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “Acting on behalf of their masters in Tehran, they use violence and terror to further the Iranian regime’s efforts to undermine Iraqi sovereignty.” AAH conducted over 6,000 attacks against American and Coalition forces in 2020 and has continued to attack the US presence in Iraq. The AAH leader newly designated by Treasury as an SDGT is:

Safaa Adnan Jabbar Suwaed: Treasury identified Suwaed as “a senior AAH official and military commander, as well as a chief of operations in Salah ad-Din Province, Iraq.”

Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba (HHN) and Kataib Sayyid al Shuhada (KSS) were designated as FTOs by the US State Department in September 2025. The designation was part of an effort to target Iran-backed militias in Iraq who had launched hundreds of attacks against the United States’ regional presence and Israel in professed solidarity with Palestinians during the war in Gaza that began with Hamas’s terror attack on October 7, 2023. HHN was listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity in 2019, and KSS was similarly listed in 2023. The HHN and KSS leaders Treasury recently designated as Specially Designated Global Terrorists are:

Husham Hashim Jaythoom: Treasury described Jaythoom as “a military trainer for HHN.”

Treasury described Jaythoom as “a military trainer for HHN.” Khalid Jameel Abed Albakhatra: Treasury described Albakhatra as a KSS commander.

Treasury described Albakhatra as a KSS commander. Saeed Kadhim Mukhamis: Treasury identified Mukhamis as a senior official in KSS.

These militias are all members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an official Iraqi security organization comprised of various militias, most of which are backed by Iran. The US and Iraqi governments have disagreed over the role of the PMF, which many in Baghdad view as an important institution, but Washington considers a vehicle for Tehran’s malicious influence in Iraq.

Bridget Toomey is a research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focusing on Iranian proxies, specifically Iraqi militias and the Houthis.