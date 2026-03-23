Iran and proxies continue attacking regional airports, energy facilities, military bases, and residential areas (March 20-23 updates)

An FDD visual of Iranian attacks against Arab states on March 23, 2026.

Between March 20 and March 23, Iran and its allied militias continued launching drones, missiles, and rockets against Arab countries. The attacks targeted energy infrastructure, airports, military bases, diplomatic facilities, and residential areas in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, and Syria. Air defense systems intercepted many incoming projectiles, but several strikes still caused fires, infrastructure damage, and casualties, particularly in Kuwait, Iraq, and parts of Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province.

The following is a detailed account of the attacks conducted by Iran and its affiliated militias against Arab states between March 20 and 23.

March 20

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian drone activity remained concentrated in the Eastern Province and Al Jawf. Saudi authorities reported intercepting repeated drone waves, including groups of two, two, one, five, five, four, two, four, one, two, three, four, three, two, one, and three drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense announced that it confronted multiple waves of attacks, including a total of four ballistic missiles and 26 drones, alongside other unspecified missile-and-drone attacks.

In Kuwait, Iranian attacks targeted key energy infrastructure. Two drones struck the Mina al-Ahmadi refinery, sparking a fire that was later contained, with no casualties. Kuwaiti forces also reported intercepting one missile and 15 drones in a single wave, while eight drones fell in uninhabited areas. Additional missile-and-drone barrages were intercepted in multiple incidents.

In Bahrain, authorities reported intercepting two missiles and four drones. Shrapnel from one interception caused a fire, which was later brought under control without injuries.

In Iraq, two drones were intercepted targeting Baghdad International Airport.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone struck a residential home in Erbil’s Talar City, causing damage.

March 21

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian drone activity intensified further in the Eastern Province. Saudi defenses reported intercepting repeated waves, including groups of one, five, two, one, two, two, 12, 10, six, six, five, six, two, one, one, and one drones.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities reported intercepting aerial projectiles targeting Ras al Khaimah after Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps threatened to hit it and issued evacuation warnings earlier that day. The UAE Ministry of Defense also announced that it intercepted three ballistic missiles and eight drones in a single wave, along with unspecified additional attacks.

In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces reported intercepting nine missiles, along with a separate drone interception.

In Bahrain, authorities said they intercepted two drones.

In Iraq, attacks intensified significantly. Three drones struck Abu Ghraib, wounding two people. A drone also hit the Iraqi National Intelligence Service headquarters in Baghdad, killing one officer. Additional attacks targeted the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center and a residential home near Baghdad International Airport.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, four drones targeting Erbil International Airport were intercepted. Elsewhere, a drone fell in Duhok, and three drones targeted the Komala Party headquarters in Sulaymaniyah without causing casualties.

March 22

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian attacks continued to focus on the Eastern Province and Riyadh. Saudi authorities reported intercepting multiple drone waves, including groups of four, one, three, one, one, one, two, and seven drones. Saudi defenses also intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Riyadh, while two additional missiles fell in an uninhabited area.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense reported intercepting multiple waves of attacks, including a total of four ballistic missiles and 25 drones, alongside other unspecified missile-and-drone attacks.

In Kuwait, the Kuwaiti Armed Forces reported intercepting four drones, while three additional drones fell in empty areas.

In Bahrain, authorities said they intercepted two drones and two missiles.

In Iraq, a drone crashed near the US Embassy complex in Baghdad without causing damage. More significantly, between six and eight attacks composed of rockets and drones targeted the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center at Baghdad International Airport overnight, with at least one rocket striking the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service headquarters and injuring five personnel.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, a drone strike targeted a Peshmerga base in Makhmur, injuring three personnel.

March 23

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian attacks again concentrated on the Eastern Province and Riyadh, plus the northern border region. Saudi authorities reported intercepting multiple drone waves in the Eastern Province, primarily small groups of one to two drones. Near Riyadh, one ballistic missile fell in an uninhabited area while another was intercepted. Saudi defenses also intercepted a drone along the northern border.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense announced multiple interception events involving a total of seven ballistic missiles and 16 drones.

In Kuwait, authorities reported intercepting a ballistic missile.

In Bahrain, the Bahrain Defense Force announced that it intercepted 36 drones and two missiles.

In Iraqi Kurdistan, two drones were intercepted near Erbil International Airport. Elsewhere, four drones crashed across the region without causing casualties. Additional drone strikes targeted a KDP-Iran camp near Erbil, damaging a medical facility. Other drones crashed in Khalifan, struck a residential home in Erbil and caused a fire, and fell in an empty area near Kesnazan.

In Syria, five rockets launched from Iraq hit the Kharab al Jir military base in northeastern Syria.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.