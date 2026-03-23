Generation Jihad | The regime falls when the people rise

The bombs are falling. The Iranian regime is reeling. But revolutions aren’t won from 30,000 feet. As Washington and Jerusalem pummel toward a mission accomplished, Bill Roggio is joined by FDD’s Jon Schanzer to grapple with a harder question that looms: what happens if there’s no uprising when the bombing stops?



Jonathan Schanzer is senior vice president for research at Foundation for Defense of Democracies, where Bill Roggio is a senior fellow and the editor of FDD’s Long War Journal.