Palestinian terrorists broke Gaza ceasefire 6 times from November 7 to 12, IDF says

A pickup truck carrying Hamas terrorists (left) accompanies a Red Cross team reportedly searching for deceased hostages in Gaza on November 12, 2025. (Shehab News Agency)

Palestinian terrorists in Gaza have violated the stipulations of phase one of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel on at least six occasions between November 7 and November 12, according to reports from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Since the ceasefire’s implementation on October 10, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza have violated the deal 24 times in total, according to the IDF, with Hamas still required to return the bodies of four slain hostages that it holds.

Since November 7, there have not been any outright attacks against Israeli forces. This marks a change from the ceasefire’s early days, when Palestinian terrorists killed three soldiers in two separate attacks in the southern city of Rafah. However, according to Israel, instances of militants crossing the “Yellow Line”—which delineates Israeli-held territory in Gaza from territory still held by Hamas—have become a near-daily occurrence.

Below is a list of violations of the ceasefire by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups between November 7 and November 12 that the IDF has reported:

On November 8, the IDF stated that two terrorists were identified crossing the Yellow Line and approaching soldiers operating in northern Gaza. “The troops fired toward the terrorists […] and eliminated one of them.”

Later on November 8, the IDF stated that an additional “terrorist was eliminated after being identified crossing the yellow line and threatening IDF troops in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them.” Israel called both instances on November 8 ceasefire violations.

On November 10, the IDF stated that “two terrorists were identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops in southern Gaza, posing an immediate threat to them. Following the identification, the IDF struck and eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.” Qatari state media outlet Al Jazeera also reported a drone strike near Khan Younis, but claimed that two people, including a child, had been killed, without detailing the individuals’ identities.

On November 11, the IDF stated that forces operating in southern Gaza had “eliminated a terrorist who was identified crossing the yellow line and approaching IDF troops [… ] which posed an immediate threat to them.”

On November 12, the IDF stated that troops operating on the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line in Rafah to dismantle “underground infrastructure,” likely Hamas-built tunnels, had identified four terrorists “on the eastern side of the yellow line — in violation of the ceasefire agreement.” Three of the four terrorists were killed by the Israeli military during the engagement. The IDF reportedly assessed that the individuals were part of a group of approximately 200 Hamas members still located in tunnels below Rafah, on the Israeli-controlled side of the Yellow Line. Hamas personnel had been required to withdraw from the area immediately upon the ceasefire’s implementation.

Later on November 12, the IDF stated that it had identified a terrorist “crossing the Yellow Line and approaching IDF troops in the area of Khan Yunis, posing an immediate threat to them.” The IDF said Israeli soldiers eliminated the individual following identification.

The situation surrounding the 200 Hamas members holed up in Rafah tunnels may be nearing a conclusion, with the United States and Israel reportedly reaching an agreement this week for the deportation of the terror operatives. Despite the developments, no country has agreed to take in the terrorists, stalling a resolution. It is also unclear if the Hamas members would agree to this deal.

The United States has reportedly made it clear to Israel that it thinks the terrorists who remain in the tunnels should be deported, not killed, after Hamas released the body of Lieutenant Hadar Goldin on November 10. Goldin was killed in Gaza in August 2014 during the IDF’s Operation Protective Edge, and Hamas held his body in the territory for 4,118 days.

Samuel Ben-Ur and Aaron Goren are research analysts at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Follow Aaron Goren on X @realaarongoren.