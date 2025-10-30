Report: Iran rebuilding its ballistic missile program

The remains of an Iranian ballistic missile fired at Israeli territory on October 1, 2024. (IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Iran is rebuilding its ballistic missile program despite recently imposed United Nations (UN) sanctions, CNNreported on October 29. Citing European intelligence sources, Iran imported shipments of chemicals used to produce medium-range ballistic missiles in recent weeks.

These sources assessed that on September 29, 2,000 tons of sodium perchlorate—a key precursor for solid-propellant missiles—arrived in the Iranian port city of Bandar Abbas. Iran purchased the chemical from China to replenish its stocks of ballistic missiles that were either used or destroyed during the war with Israel in June, CNN reported.

CNNsaid that it traced the movements of several cargo vessels that intelligence sources identified as being involved in recent shipments of sodium perchlorate from Chinese ports to Iran. Using ship-tracking data and social media posts from crew members, CNN found that many of these ships have repeatedly sailed between China and Iran since late April. The crews are believed to work for the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines, and social media posts offer a clear record of their voyages.

Among the vessels is the MV Basht, already under US sanctions, which departed the Chinese port of Zhuhai on September 15, reached Bandar Abbas on September 29, and has since returned to China. CNNreported that another vessel, the Barzin, followed a similar route, departing from Gaolan, China, on October 2 and arriving in Bandar Abbas on October 16, before returning to China five days later. Other vessels, such as the Elyana, left Changjiangkou on September 18 and docked in Bandar Abbas on October 12. The MV Artavand departed Liuheng for Bandar Abbas on October 12, with its AIS tracking system deliberately disabled to conceal its route, according to Western intelligence sources cited by CNN.

On September 27, the United Nations reinstated sanctions on Tehran, citing its “significant non-performance” in fulfilling nuclear-related obligations. The renewed sanctions include trade restrictions, an arms embargo, and bans on importing materials such as chemicals used in ballistic missile production, along with a range of other limitations.

Washington and Jerusalem remain highly concerned about Iran’s ballistic missile program. Besides the missiles being used as a method to deliver a nuclear warhead, Iran has proven that its missile program has the capability of causing significant damage over a long distance in its recent war with Israel in June. According to figures published by the Israel Defense Forces, Iran launched approximately 550 ballistic missiles and about 1,000 drones at Israeli territory. Despite Israel’s robust missile defense, including defensive military support from the US and other allies, the attacks killed 28 people and wounded more than 3,000 in 12 days of fighting.

The shipments described by European intelligence agencies suggest that Iran is intent on restoring its prewar missile capabilities, despite recently imposed UN sanctions. Neither US nor Israeli officials have commented on CNN’sreport, but both allies are undoubtedly monitoring Iran’s attempts to rebuild following the June war.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.