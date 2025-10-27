Israel links 8 eliminated Hamas fighters to October 7 attack

Eight Hamas terrorists whom Israel said it had eliminated for their roles in the October 7 attack. (IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

The Israel Defense Force (IDF) and the Shin Bet intelligence agency published a joint statement on October 23 identifying eight Hamas members who took part in the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel and were subsequently killed by Israel. Israeli authorities accused the fighters of infiltrating the country’s southern border and taking part in the kidnapping of Israelis.

Among the eight suspects noted by the IDF were four terrorists who were involved in kidnapping Noa Argamani, Avinatan Or, and Eitan Mor from the Nova music festival. During the attack on the festival, Hamas-led terrorists killed 364 people and took 44 hostages. Israeli special forces rescued Argamani and other hostages on June 8, 2024. Later, Avinatan and Eitan were released in a hostage-for-terrorist exchange on October 14 of this year.

Below, FDD’s Long War Journal details the eight deceased Hamas members who the Israeli military accused of taking part in the October 7 attack.





Arafat Dib (Right) with the hostage Eitan Mor (Left). (IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

Arafat Dib: The IDF eliminated Dib on May 30 and announced on October 23 that he was responsible for kidnapping Eitan Mor from the Nova music festival. Following his death, Dib’s brother established a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Arafat’s remaining family. The page states that an airstrike targeted Dib and some of his family in northern Gaza on May 30, without mentioning Dib’s role in Hamas or his involvement in the kidnapping of Eitan Mor. An article published by a small terrorist organization called the Palestinian Freedom Movement demonstrates that Dib was a Hamas police officer who worked in the Al Shati camp. Currently, the crowdfunding campaign has raised more than 23,000 euros in donations.





Ahmad Abu Marahil (Center, wearing a hat) and Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Shaer (Right) with the hostage Avinatan Or (Left). (IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

Ahmad Abu Marahil: The IDF eliminated Marahil on March 26 and noted that he was one of several individuals involved in the kidnapping of Avinatan Or from the Nova music festival. Or and his partner, Noa Argamani, hid in a ditch at the festival until they were found and abducted by Marahil.

Ahmad Ibrahim Rajab Shaer: The IDF said that it also eliminated Shaer on August 22 for his role in the kidnapping of Avinatan Or and Noa Argamani from the Nova Music Festival.





Odeh Alyan Ahmad Kawaraa. (IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

Odeh Alyan Ahmad Kawaraa: Kawaraa was eliminated by the IDF on August 26 for his role in holding hostages on behalf of Hamas.





Bakr al Majaydah. (IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

Bakr al Majaydah: The IDF eliminated Majaydah on July 13 for breaching the Gaza-Israel border fence with a tractor and entering Israeli territory on October 7.





Firas Gharir Suilem al Hadaf. (IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

Firas Gharir Suilem al Hadaf: The IDF said that al Hadaf took part in infiltrating Kibbutz Kissufim on October 7. He was killed by the IDF in Deir al Balah on August 23, according to Palestinian media.





This photo, published by the IDF Spokesperson’s Office, is said to show Ibrahim Salah Rajab Bakhit. However, other sources show a different individual with the same last name.

Ibrahim Salah Rajab Bakhit: Bakhit was killed on July 6 for infiltrating Israeli territory on October 7, the IDF said. According to a website that tracks cases of Palestinians killed in the war, an Israeli aircraft eliminated Bakhit in an airstrike West of Nuseirat.





Mahmoud Muhammad Nofal. (IDF Spokesperson’s Office)

Mahmoud Muhammad Nofal: The IDF eliminated Nofal on March 27 for infiltrating Israeli territory during the October 7 attack.

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.