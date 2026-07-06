Generation Jihad | Hezbollah’s moment of truth

A new 14-point trilateral framework toward ending hostilities in Lebanon, brokered by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, puts Hezbollah, Iran’s strongest terror proxy, at a crossroads. Disarm and let Lebanon reclaim its southern border—or keep threatening Israel and risk blowing up the fragile US-Iran peace deal.

FDD Senior Fellow David Daoud, an expert on Lebanon and Hezbollah, joins Generation Jihad’s Bill Roggio to break down what’s really at stake in these negotiations. Is this framework a genuine path to Hezbollah’s disarmament, or just another geopolitical dead end?