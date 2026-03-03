Iran expands retaliation for US-Israel campaign across Arab states (February 28–March 2)

A fire erupts at Al Salam Naval Base in Abu Dhabi after an Iranian strike. (@Military_OSTX on X)

Iran has responded to the joint United States and Israeli military campaign against it with widespread retaliatory strikes across the Middle East. The Iranian attacks consisted of coordinated drone and missile attacks launched at multiple Arab states, especially those hosting US military bases. The strikes hit civilian infrastructure, airports, ports, military facilities, and urban areas, with notable targeting or impacts in the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria.

One attack on the Shuaiba port in Kuwait caused the first reported US casualties experienced in the conflict. On March 2, US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that “six U.S. service members have been killed in action. U.S. forces recently recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted for service members from a facility that was struck during Iran’s initial attacks in the region.” Reports indicated that the soldiers were members of a “sustainment unit.”

According to Bloomberg, since the beginning of the conflict on February 28 and until the end of the day on March 1, Iran targeted the United Arab Emirates with 165 missiles and 541 drones, killing three people and wounding 58; 45 missiles and nine drones targeted Bahrain; 13 missiles and 36 drones targeted Jordan; 97 missiles and 283 drones targeted Kuwait; and 65 missiles and 12 drones targeted Qatar.

The following is a detailed account of the scope of the attacks and specific actions Iran has taken against Arab states from February 28 to March 2.

February 28

On February 28, Iran fired 137 ballistic missiles and 209 drones at the United Arab Emirates, marking the largest volume of fire directed at any Gulf state that day. According to IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency, one of the primary intended targets was Al Dhafra Air Base, which hosts US personnel and advanced aircraft. Emirati authorities reported intercepting multiple incoming projectiles over Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Debris from an intercepted missile ignited fires at Jebel Ali Port, temporarily disrupting operations at one of the region’s most critical commercial hubs, though no injuries were reported in that incident. A drone strike reportedly hit Fairmont the Palm, and additional infrastructure damage was reported across Dubai.

Iran launched 45 ballistic missiles and 9 drones at Bahrain on February 28. Tasnim claimed that one of the principal targets was Naval Support Activity Bahrain, a base that is home to the US 5th Fleet. Bahraini authorities confirmed that drones and missiles struck the headquarters area in Manama. In a separate incident, a drone hit the Era residential tower in Manama, severely damaging the building.

The same day, Iran fired 65 ballistic missiles and 12 drones at Qatar. Iranian state-linked outlets asserted that the intended target was Al Udeid Air Base, the largest US military installation in the Middle East. Qatari authorities confirmed that missiles targeted the base but stated that air defense systems intercepted the incoming projectiles.

Although aggregate missile and drone figures on February 28 were not publicly broken down for Kuwait, Tasnim reported that Iran targeted Ali al Salem Air Base, which hosts US personnel. Missiles struck the base area. An Iranian drone also hit Kuwait International Airport, injuring airport personnel and causing limited material damage. Another drone targeted the Mohammed al Ahmad Naval Base but was intercepted, according to Kuwaiti officials.

In Jordan, Iranian media claimed that Muwaffaq al Salti Air Base was an intended target. Jordanian authorities announced that defensive measures intercepted two ballistic missiles, preventing impacts. The base has recently seen an increased deployment of US fighter jets in preparation for the escalation with Iran.

Saudi Arabia announced that it intercepted Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting the Riyadh area and the Eastern Province on February 28. No confirmed successful impacts were publicly reported, and precise figures for incoming projectiles were not available.

On February 28, Iran fired at least 247 ballistic missiles (an estimated 137 at the UAE, 45 at Bahrain, and 65 at Qatar) and 230 drones (an estimated 209 at the UAE, nine at Bahrain, and 12 at Qatar) at those three Gulf states alone, in addition to attempted strikes against Kuwait, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia. The coordinated salvos targeted five major US facilities across the region while also striking airports, ports, residential towers, and commercial hubs.

March 1

On March 1, Iran’s retaliatory attacks against Arab countries continued, with the UAE again getting hit particularly hard. While there were no numbers aggregating the number of projectiles launched at the country on this date, dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones targeted the UAE.

In Abu Dhabi, an Iranian drone struck Zayed International Airport, killing one person and wounding seven others. In the same city, two Iranian drones hit a warehouse at Al Salam Naval Base, a facility that is used by French naval forces. Authorities confirmed material damage, though casualty details were not publicly specified. Shrapnel from an intercepted drone also struck the façade of Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi. The complex reportedly houses the Israeli Embassy. No major injuries were reported from the debris impact.

In Dubai, an Iranian drone targeted the Burj al Arab hotel, but no serious damage or casualties were reported. Another drone targeted the Burj Khalifa, but it exploded before impacting the tower. Additionally, authorities in Dubai confirmed that a section of Dubai International Airport sustained minor damage following an Iranian drone attack. Four airport staff members were injured in the incident.

In Bahrain, dozens of missiles targeted the Kingdom. An Iranian drone hit the Crowne Plaza Hotel; no injuries were reported. Another drone attack targeted Exhibition Road in the nation’s capital, Manama. At Salman Port, Bahraini authorities reported a fire after an Iranian missile targeted the port, with missile shrapnel killing one Asian worker and injuring two others. The likely target of that attack was the US 5th fleet’s Naval Base near Salman Port.

Iran launched dozens of missiles toward Qatar on March 1, but Qatari air defenses intercepted the projectiles. Falling debris ignited a small fire in an industrial area in Doha. No injuries were reported.

Saudi Arabian air defenses also intercepted Iranian missiles targeting King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and an unspecified military base on the same day.

In Kuwait, an Iranian drone struck Camp Beuhring, a US military installation, on March 1. Video footage showed the drone striking the base’s runway, though a full assessment of the impact was limited.

In Oman, Iran launched two drones targeting the Port of Duqm, despite the port not housing a US installation. However, under an agreement between Washington and Muscat, the US has naval access to the base; it was not reported whether any American personnel or assets were there at the time of the attack. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi claimed that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ decision to attack Oman was “not our choice” and that Iran’s armed forces are now “independent and somewhat isolated.”

In Syria, rockets struck the Al Shaddadi base in the country’s northeast, and several Iran-aligned factions in Syria claimed responsibility. US forces had used the base until their withdrawal in mid-February.

Following these attacks, the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Jordan, and Kuwait made a joint statement in which they said that Iran’s “unjustified strikes targeted sovereign territory, endangered civilian populations, and damaged civilian infrastructure.” The statement continued, “The Islamic Republic’s actions represent a dangerous escalation that violates the sovereignty of multiple states and threatens regional stability. The targeting of civilians and of countries not engaged in hostilities is reckless and destabilizing behavior.”

March 2

On March 2, Iran continued its cross-Gulf pressure campaign, with a mix of successful strikes and intercepted projectiles being reported in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain. There isn’t a definitive accounting of the projectiles fired by Iran or its proxies, but dozens of missiles and drones are estimated to have targeted each state.

In Saudi Arabia, two Iranian drones targeted Aramco’s Ras Tanura oil refinery, the kingdom’s largest refining complex. Saudi air defenses intercepted both drones, but debris from the interceptions ignited limited fires inside the facility. Although no injuries were reported, Saudi Aramco halted operations at Ras Tanura.

Qatar faced one of the most complex engagement environments of the day. According to the Qatari Ministry of Defense, the Qatar Emiri Air Force shot down two Iranian Su-24 aircraft approaching the country’s airspace. In addition, Qatari air defenses intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones over Qatar before they reached their intended targets. However, two Iranian drones successfully struck facilities inside the country: one hit a water tank at the Mesaieed Power Plant in Mesaieed Industrial City, and another targeted an energy facility belonging to QatarEnergy in Ras Laffan Industrial City. Authorities reported no casualties in either strike, but the operational impact was significant. Following the attacks, QatarEnergy announced it had halted Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) production and associated product output at affected sites.

Kuwait experienced multiple drone approaches and shrapnel-related incidents tied to interceptions on March 2. The Interior Ministry stated that most Iranian drones approaching by sea near Rumaithiya and Salwa were intercepted before impact, with no reported casualties. At the Mina al Ahmadi refinery in Al Ahmadi, shrapnel from an intercepted Iranian projectile fell inside the facility, wounding two workers. The Kuwait National Petroleum Company reported that despite the injuries, refinery operations continued without major disruption.

In Bahrain, the most serious casualty event of the day occurred at Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Muharraq. The US-flagged products tanker Stena Imperative, docked at the port, was struck by debris from an intercepted Iranian missile. The impact sparked a fire that was later extinguished, but one shipyard worker was killed, and two others were seriously injured.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.