Iran continues striking civilian infrastructure and US bases in the Gulf (March 7–8 updates)

An FDD visual shows Iranian attacks against Arab states on March 8.

Between March 7 and 8, Iran continued launching drones and missiles across the Persian Gulf, targeting energy infrastructure, airports, military bases, government buildings, and urban areas in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates. Air defense systems intercepted many of the incoming projectiles, but several strikes caused casualties and infrastructure damage.

A previous Iranian attack on the second day of the conflict resulted in a seventh US military fatality on March 7. “Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1,” US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

As of March 8, the United Arab Emirates reported that 1,422 drones and 246 missiles had been launched toward its territory, with air defenses intercepting 1,342 drones and 229 missiles. Kuwait reported that 406 drones and 219 missiles targeted the country. Qatar reported 63 drones, 129 missiles, and two aircraft targeting its territory, with 47 drones, 121 missiles, and both aircraft intercepted. Bahrain reported intercepting 164 drones and 95 missiles.

The following is a detailed account of the scope of the attacks and specific actions Iran has taken against Arab states between March 7 and March 8.

March 7

On March 7, across the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense reported confronting large waves of incoming projectiles. Emirati authorities announced that 16 missiles and 121 drones targeted the country during the day; 15 missiles and 119 droneswere intercepted, and the remaining missile fell into the sea. Despite these interceptions, a drone crashed near Concourse A at Dubai International Airport, disrupting activity near the terminal. In Dubai’s Al Barsha neighborhood, debris from an intercepted drone killed one person, while debris from another interception struck the 23 Marina Tower in the Dubai Marina area, causing damage but no injuries.

In Saudi Arabia, Iranian drones repeatedly targeted the Shaybah oil field in the Rub’ al Khali desert, one of the kingdom’s major oil production sites near the UAE border. Saudi air defenses intercepted multiple waves of drones heading toward the facility, including groups of six, four, and two drones, preventing them from reaching the oil infrastructure. Iranian missiles also targeted Prince Sultan Air Base near Al-Kharj, a major Saudi military installation with US personnel present. Saudi officials reported intercepting three ballistic missiles aimed at the base, although one missile fell in an uninhabited area nearby. Air defenses around Riyadh intercepted two Iranian drones approaching the capital from the east. The Berri oil field was also targeted by an unspecified number of drones.

In Qatar, the Ministry of Defense reported intercepting two Iranian cruise missiles and six ballistic missiles. Two missiles fell in Qatar’s territorial waters, and two fell in an uninhabited area.

In Bahrain, an Iranian attack in Manama caused a fire and material damage to a residential house and nearby buildings, according to the Bahraini Ministry of Interior. Authorities did not immediately specify the type of projectile involved.

Kuwait was targeted by seven drones on March 7 and intercepted all of them.

March 8

Across Saudi Arabia, Iranian drones targeted multiple areas around Riyadh. Saudi air defenses intercepted numerous drones approaching the capital, including two groups of six, two groups of three, and several individual drones east and north of the city. Another drone was intercepted while approaching the Diplomatic Quarter, where many foreign embassies are located. Further south, Saudi forces intercepted drones heading toward the Shaybah oil field in the Rub’ al Khali desert. Near Al Kharj, Saudi air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile targeting Prince Sultan Air Base. However, another projectile struck a residential area in Al Kharj, killing two people and injuring 12, according to Saudi civil defense authorities.

In Kuwait, Iranian drones targeted civilian infrastructure in Kuwait City. Several drones struck fuel storage tanks at Kuwait International Airport, while another hit the Public Institution for Social Security headquarters, causing material damage to the building. Kuwaiti air defenses also intercepted three ballistic missiles targeting the country.

In Bahrain, a drone struck a water desalination plant, prompting Bahraini officials to accuse Tehran of indiscriminately targeting civilian infrastructure. Authorities said the incident did not disrupt water or electricity services.

Another Iranian attack targeted a facility near Salman Port in Manama. The United States’ 5th Fleet Naval base is situated in the same area and was the likely target of the attack. In addition, debris from a missile interception injured three people inside a university building in Muharraq. In a separate incident in Manama, missile shrapnel damaged several shops and nearby buildings and injured one individual.

In the United Arab Emirates, the Ministry of Defense reported intercepting incoming missile and drone threats across multiple parts of the country, stating that explosions heard across several emirates were the result of air defense systems engaging and destroying incoming Iranian projectiles before they reached their intended targets.

Ahmad Sharawi is a senior research analyst at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies focused on Iranian intervention in Arab affairs and the Levant.