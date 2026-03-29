Generation Jihad | The Kharg Island Trap

Kharg Island looks like the perfect target — take it, and you choke off Iran’s oil. But it’s not that simple. Bill Roggio is joined by Ryan Brobst and Cameron McMillan to discuss why seizing Kharg could hand Tehran exactly what it wants: a wider war, a vulnerable US position, and a fight on the regime’s terms.

Ryan Brobst is the deputy director of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ (FDD’s) Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP), where Cameron McMillan is a senior research analyst. Bill Roggio is a senior fellow at FDD and the editor of FDD's Long War Journal.