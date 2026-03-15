As US and Israeli strikes pound Iran’s military, and Tehran threatens shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict is entering a dangerous new phase. FDD’s Bradley Bowman joins Bill Roggio to break down what the strikes have achieved and the harder question that remains: is the goal to weaken the regime … or bring it down?
Generation Jihad | Day 14 of the Iran War
As US and Israeli strikes pound Iran’s military, and Tehran threatens shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict is entering a dangerous new phase. FDD’s Bradley Bowman joins Bill Roggio to break down what the strikes have achieved and the harder question that remains: is the goal to weaken the regime … or bring it down?