Generation Jihad | Day 14 of the Iran War

As US and Israeli strikes pound Iran’s military, and Tehran threatens shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, the conflict is entering a dangerous new phase. FDD’s Bradley Bowman joins Bill Roggio to break down what the strikes have achieved and the harder question that remains: is the goal to weaken the regime … or bring it down?



Bradley Bowman is the senior director at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ Center on Military and Political Power (CMPP). Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.