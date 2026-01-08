Hamas, Red Cross search for last Gaza hostage’s body, IDF reports 14 ceasefire violations from December 19 to January 8

A loaded rocket launcher discovered by Israeli troops in northern Gaza’s Beit Hanoun region. (IDF)

Palestinian terrorists violated the ceasefire in Gaza 14 times between December 19 and January 8, and 78 times since its implementation on October 10, 2025, according to Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reports.

Hamas reportedly resumed searches on January 7 for the remains of Ran Gvili, the last hostage held in Gaza. The searches by the Iran-backed terrorist organization were the first since December. Israeli media reported that the Red Cross is offering assistance. The search began in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, under close supervision by IDF troops near the “Yellow Line,” which delineates Hamas-held territory from areas held by Israel.

Saudi media reported in December that the IDF had detained a Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist as part of the military’s mission to locate Gvili’s body. At the time, the report claimed that “the operation included the abduction of a field operative from the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad (PIJ), a resident of the Zeitoun neighborhood, in an area near Palestine Square in Gaza City.”

Gvili, who was a sergeant first class in Israel’s border police, was killed during the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, after traveling to fight back the invasion in the southern Israeli community of Kibbutz Alumim. According to reports, PIJ had held his body initially before transferring the remains to Hamas terrorists in Gaza City. Hamas reportedly then held Gvili’s body in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City for months before the ceasefire, which went into effect on October 10, 2025.

According to the US-crafted peace plan, Hamas was given 72 hours from the ceasefire’s implementation to return all hostages, both living and deceased. Nearly three months have gone by, and the group has yet to do so.

Amidst the searches for Gvili’s body, Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists continue to violate phase one of the truce. Below is a list of all violations of the ceasefire by Hamas and other Palestinian terrorist groups between December 19 and January 7, according to IDF reports:

On December 19, the IDF reported that “combat team forces of a Southern Brigade operating in the center of the Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” The individual was eliminated by the Israeli Air Force, guided by ground troops.

On December 20, the IDF stated that “combat team forces of the Jerusalem Brigade (16) operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified two terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” The two individuals were killed by the Israeli Air Force.

On December 21, the IDF reported that forces had “identified several suspects who gathered near the yellow line and carried out warning fire to drive them away. After warning fire was carried out, three terrorists crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” The IDF said that the Israeli Air Force struck the terrorists, though it was unclear whether they were eliminated.

Later on December 21, in two other incidents, the IDF reported that troops had identified two terrorists who had crossed the yellow line “and approached them in a manner that posed a threat.” During these two incidents, the Israeli Air Force also struck the terrorists, but the IDF again did not specify their fate.

On December 24, the IDF reported that a “charge was detonated on an armored vehicle during an operation to clear the Rafah area of terrorist infrastructure.” An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded in the attack and evacuated.

On December 25, the IDF stated that “combat team forces of a northern brigade operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” The soldiers eliminated the individuals.

Later on December 25, the IDF reported that “combat team forces of the 7th Brigade operating in [the] southern Gaza Strip identified two terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” The Israeli Air Force eliminated the individuals.

On January 2, the IDF stated that “combat team forces of the 188th Brigade operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” The terrorist was killed by Israeli forces.

On January 3, the IDF said that it had “destroyed […] a shaft containing a loaded rocket launcher ready to fire toward southern Israel” in the northern Gaza Strip. According to the report, “The rocket launcher was deployed and armed by the terror organization Hamas after the ceasefire went into effect, an action that constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

On January 5, the IDF stated that “combat team forces of the 188th Brigade operating in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” The individual was eliminated by the Israeli Air Force, according to the report.

On January 7, the IDF reported that Hamas terrorists had fired “into an area where IDF forces were operating in the northern Gaza Strip,” noting that the action constituted a “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.” In response, the IDF said it struck “a senior Hamas terrorist who advanced terror plots against” Israeli forces in Gaza.

On January 8, the IDF reported that it had identified a “failed launch that was carried out from the area of Gaza City toward Israel.” The projectile fell near a hospital, according to the Israeli military, and “the IDF struck the launch point in a targeted manner.”

Samuel Ben-Ur and Aaron Goren are research analysts at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Follow Aaron Goren on X @realaarongoren.