As Gaza ceasefire plan progresses, IDF reports Palestinian terrorists violate first phase 11 times from January 9 to 22

A stash of weapons found by the IDF’s 188th Brigade in a Hamas tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip. (IDF)

On January 16, US President Donald Trump officially established an international Board of Peace, which the White House states aims to support Gaza as it “transitions from conflict to peace and development.” Trump announced the board’s executive members, with 25 countries accepting his invitation to join, and five declining. The Board of Peace’s first mission is to manage an unstable Gaza ceasefire, which Palestinian terrorists violated 11 times from January 9 to 22.

Trump chairs the Board of Peace, while a separate founding executive board includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, and United Nations Envoy Nickolay Mladenov, among other prominent figures. Twenty-five countries—including Turkey, Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia—have joined the board thus far, while others, including France, the UK, Norway, Slovenia, and Sweden, have declined membership. The Board of Peace is tasked with strategic oversight over subcommittees tasked with maintaining the Gaza ceasefire.

The United States also announced the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), a technocratic government for the territory. Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, outlined the NCAG’s specific goals at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22.

The NCAG consists of 15 purportedly politically independent Palestinian professionals and is chaired by Dr. Ali Shaath, a Gaza-born technocrat who previously served as the deputy transportation minister of the Palestinian Authority, which governs Palestinian areas of the West Bank. The NCAG’s authority, however, is limited to civilian administrative functions and operates under international oversight rather than as a sovereign governing body. A larger subcommittee, known as the Gaza Executive Board (GEB), will liaise with the NCAG. Shortly after the announcement of the GEB’s members last week, Israel voiced concerns about the inclusion of Qatari and Turkish representation.

The Board of Peace and its subsidiary bodies were enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2803, which formally supports the steps in Trump’s 20-point ceasefire plan.

Meanwhile, in Gaza, Palestinian terrorists continued to violate phase one of the ceasefire, committing 11 violations from January 9 to 22, according to the IDF:

On January 10, the IDF’s 188th Brigade identified “three terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” One individual “attempted to steal Israeli military equipment and then fled. Immediately after the identification, the Air Force eliminated the terrorist,” the IDF stated.

Later on January 10, the Northern Brigade and Jerusalem Brigade “identified several terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached them in a manner that posed an immediate threat” in two separate incidents, according to the IDF. The Israeli military eliminated the two individuals.

On January 11, combat team forces from the 188th Brigade identified “a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat,” the IDF stated. The Israeli Air Force eliminated the individual.

On January 12, the IDF said that it encountered “four armed terrorists in the Yellow Line area who approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat. Immediately after the identification, the Air Force, guided by the forces, eliminated three terrorists and neutralized one additional terrorist.” Weapons and other military equipment were found on the individuals.

On January 13, Israeli observation units identified “six armed terrorists in the western Rafah area near IDF forces deployed in the southern Strip. Immediately after the identification, tanks arrived at the location and fired at the terrorists. The terrorists fired toward the forces in one of the tanks,” according to the IDF. The Israeli military initially reported that it eliminated two individuals in the first exchange of fire, but later reported eliminating all six.

On January 14, the IDF reported that it “eliminated several additional terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces deployed in the area in a manner that posed an immediate threat to them” in multiple incidents.

On January 15, the IDF’s 7th Brigade identified “a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat,” according to the Israeli military. The individual was eliminated.

On January 18, combat teams from the 188th Brigade identified “two terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” One individual was eliminated.

Later on January 18, the Alexandroni Brigade reportedly identified “three terrorists who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat.” Israeli forces fired on the group, eliminating one individual.

On January 21, 188th Brigade troops “identified a terrorist who crossed the yellow line and approached the forces in a manner that posed an immediate threat” and “neutralized” the individual, according to the IDF.

Later on January 21, the IDF conducted an airstrike in central Gaza on “several suspects operating a drone associated with the Hamas terrorist organization in the central Gaza Strip, in an area posing a threat to the forces. Immediately after the identification and in light of the risk posed by the drone, the IDF carried out a precise strike on the suspects who were operating the drone.” The military said the incident was under review after Palestinian media claimed that the strike killed three photojournalists working for an Egyptian humanitarian agency.

In addition to continued ceasefire violations, Hamas’s disarmament remains a sticking point in the effort to stabilize Gaza. The international bodies charged with administering the territory are expected to issue an ultimatum demanding Hamas’s total disarmament in the coming days. While the exact timeline is unclear, the Board of Peace expects the process to take three to five months.

Hamas has refused previous calls to disarm. The terrorist organization also has yet to return the body of deceased hostage Ran Gvili, despite the stipulations of phase one of the truce requiring it.

Samuel Ben-Ur and Aaron Goren are research analysts at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Follow Aaron Goren on X @realaarongoren.