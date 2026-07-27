Generation Jihad | What is Iran’s breaking point? Part 2

In part two of their conversation, Generation Jihad’s Bill Roggio, FDD CMPP Senior Director Bradley Bowman, and FDD Senior Analyst Cameron McMillan ask a tough question following months of kinetic warfare with Iran: What’s the Pentagon’s readiness for the next battle?

The US currently falls dangerously short on munitions supply, a modernized naval fleet, and the manpower to fight in multiple theaters. Is our military prepared for the next round of conflict with Iran—and the potential threats from other members of the “Axis of Aggressors,” Russia, China, and North Korea?