Generation Jihad Ep. 144 — Battlefield innovation by Iran and proxy: “Expect more not less”

By | February 23, 2024 |

Bill and Behnam discuss reports of Iran sending ballistic missiles to Russia and the potential for subsequent U.S. sanctions on Tehran (and why that’d be insufficient); why the head of the IRGC Quds Force allegedly paid a recent visit to Iraq; an update on the Houthi-Gulf of Aden-Bab al Mandeb-Red Sea theater, including a new underwater drone threat and why if we happen to see the Iranians “de-escalate” in one theater it’s because they’re preparing to escalate in another (and not because they’ve been “deterred”).

Powered by RedCircle

Tags: , , , , ,

Iraq

Islamic state

Syria

Aqap

Al shabaab

Boko Haram

Isis