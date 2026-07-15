Generation Jihad | The blockade’s back: US-Iran MOU unravels

The Iran ceasefire is dead. With the Strait of Hormuz closed and US strikes pounding Iranian military and infrastructure targets, President Trump has reinstated a full naval blockade even as peace talks limp on.

FDD Research Analyst Janatan Sayeh and Generation Jihad’s Bill Roggio discuss whether Europe may finally be turning on Tehran, whether Israel will rejoin the active fight, and whether the weakened Islamic Regime survives by playing its last card and unleashing its terror proxies across the Gulf.