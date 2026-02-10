Generation Jihad | The West’s greatest threat is still Al Qaeda

In its latest report on the state of global jihad, the UN reveals that Al Qaeda is expanding but doesn’t mention one critical fact: the jihadist group’s leader is based in Iran.



Bill Roggio is joined by his FDD colleague Edmund Fitton-Brown, who previously oversaw the UN’s sanctions and monitoring team that produces these assessments, to unpack what the report gets right, what it misses, and why Al Qaeda—not the Islamic State—remains the most dangerous long-term jihadist threat facing the West.