Suicide Bombers Take Part in West Bank Ceremony

Members of the Fatah-affiliated al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades wore what appears to be explosive-laden vests during a ceremony Friday night in the West Bank town of Jenin in commemoration of several Palestinians who were killed in clashes with Israeli security forces during the previous months.

In addition to the apparent explosive-laden vests, the militants wore a white garb signifying what they believe is a sign of their readiness to meet God as a martyr.

During the ceremony, a militant accompanying the suicide bombers threatened that factions would respond if Israeli forces entered Jenin.

“[We are] here in the Joint Operations Room in Jenin camp. The room consists of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, and Saraya al-Quds. We warn the Zionist enemy against committing any foolishness and entering the Jenin camp, because we will be ready. We warn the Zionist enemy against committing any foolishness and entering the Jenin camp, and we will be ready for any Israeli attack or aggression,” the militant stated.

During the second intifada, Palestinian militant groups publicly paraded suicide bombers as a method of psychological warfare against the civilian population of Israel. However, since the end of the intifada, this practice became less common.

Friday’s exhibition of suicide bombers suggests that Palestinian groups have not given up on this method of terrorism. In 2020, an Israeli internal security service report stated ten suicide bombings had been thwarted by the agency the previous year.

