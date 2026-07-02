Iranian ballistic missile operations: 2024–2026

By | July 2, 2026 |
An image posted by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Tasnim News Agency of an Iranian launcher firing a missile.

Over the past two years, the Islamic Republic has engaged in at least 15 distinct ballistic missile operations from its territory against foreign targets. These attacks, starting in January 2024, ended a one-year pause (2023) in known ballistic missile attacks from Iranian territory. However, the resumption of attacks in 2024, as the Middle East became engulfed in a series of wars and widening cycles of violence after the October 7, 2023, terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel, continues a trend of increasing Iranian missile operations in the region from 2017–2022.

Utilizing open-source information, including English, Persian, and Arabic language government and (traditional and social) media reporting, FDD’s Iran Program and The Long War Journal compiled a list of direct Iranian ballistic missile strikes from January 2024 to present:

Iranian ballistic missile operations from 2024–2026

NumberDateBallistic Missile TypeQuantityReported TargetPurported Strategic Rationale
1January 15-16, 2024MRBMs and SRBMs~15Iraq (KRG; alleged Israeli intelligence) and Syria (ISIS)Response to killing of Razi Mousavi in Damascus (Dec 2023) and Kerman terror attack (Jan 2024)
2January 16, 2024Unspecified; assumed SRBMs or CRBMsUnspecifiedPakistan (alleged Jaish al-Adl)Response to Kerman terror attack and Rask terror attack (Dec 2023)
3April 13-14, 2024MRBMs~120IsraelResponse to attack against Iranian diplomatic facility in Damascus killing senior military leaders including Zahedi (April 2024)
4October 1, 2024MRBMs~180-200IsraelResponse to killing of Haniyeh (June 2024) in Tehran and both Nasrallah and Nilforoushan in Beirut (Sept 2024)
5June 13-24, 2025MRBMs and SRBMs~550-570Israel; U.S. base in QatarResponse to Operation Rising Lion (Israel) and Operation Epic Fury (US)
6Feb 28 – April 8, 2026MRBMs and SRBMs~1,400+Israel; U.S. facilities in CENTCOM AOR; Iraq (KRG?), Kuwait; Qatar; Saudi Arabia; UAE, Oman; Jordan and TurkeyResponse to Operation Epic Fury (U.S.) and Operation Roaring Lion (Israel)
7April 8, 2026Unspecified; assumed SRBMs17UAETechnically part of Iran’s final flurry of attacks against GCC countries during the war but occurred hours after ceasefire was announced
8May 4, 2026Unspecified; assumed SRBMs12UAEResponse to the U.S. initiating Operation Project Freedom in the Persian Gulf/Strait of Hormuz
9May 8, 2026Unspecified; assumed SRBMs2UAEResponse to U.S. strikes on Iranian military facilities in Bandar Abbas and Qeshm Island
10June 3, 2026Unspecified; assumed SRBMs16 (13 Kuwait, 3 Bahrain)Kuwait and BahrainFramed as response to U.S. strikes on Qeshm Island, more likely ceasefire breakdown
11June 5, 2026Unspecified; assumed SRBMs10 (7 Kuwait, 3 Bahrain)Kuwait and BahrainResponse to U.S. strikes on coastal radar and surveillance sites near Qeshm and Sirik
12June 7, 2026MRBMs~30IsraelAttempting to compel an end to attacks on Hezbollah by Israel; offensive
13June 9-10, 2026Unspecified; assumed MRBMs5U.S. facilities in JordanResponse to U.S. strikes following the downing of a U.S. Apache helicopter
14June 11, 2025Unspecified; assumed MRBMs20U.S. facilities in JordanResponse to U.S. strikes in southern Iran
15June 27, 2026Unspecified; assumed SRBMs7Kuwait and BahrainResponse to U.S. strikes against coastal defenses and missile/drone storage depots in Qeshm, Goruk/Sirik

Behnam Ben Taleblu is a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) in Washington, DC, where he covers Iranian political and security issues. He is the author of Arsenal: Assessing the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Ballistic Missile Program (FDD Press: 2023).

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