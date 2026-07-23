Generation Jihad | What is Iran’s breaking point?

The US says it’s degrading Iran’s threat, but as the renewed air campaign approaches the two-week mark, the math still doesn’t check out. In Part 1 of this conversation, Generation Jihad’s Bill Roggio joins FDD CMPP Senior Director Bradley Bowman and Senior Analyst Cameron McMillan to discuss the real gap between degrading Iran’s missile, drone, and naval capabilities and actually eliminating them, and why murky end goals could lead to a long-term, inconclusive standoff.

With Russia and China already helping Tehran rebuild its arsenal, this episode digs into the Strait of Hormuz calculus, the pain thresholds on both sides, and whether escalation is a genuine path to peace—or just revenge for killing American soldiers.