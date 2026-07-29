Generation Jihad | Seeking forgiveness from the Taliban

Former Marine and New York Times journalist Thomas Gibbons-Neff recently returned to Afghanistan to find accountability and closure, specifically seeking out Mullah Abdul Rahim Gulab, a Taliban commander he had battled in 2010. His article, “Why I Sought Out a Taliban Commander I Had Fought,” inspired Generation Jihad’s Bill Roggio to seek out Will Selber, a retired US Air Force lieutenant colonel, the co-founder of the Grumpy Combat Veteran + Friends media network, and an Afghanistan veteran, to discuss the Times article.

Bill and Will break down the merits of Gibbons-Neff’s recent tour in country, his struggle with his experience as a soldier, where his investigation lacked depth and due diligence, and whether this type of article will skew a full understanding of the Afghan War as the 25th anniversary of 9/11 nears.