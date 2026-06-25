Generation Jihad | Is the MOU DOA?

One week after President Trump signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran, the 60-day negotiation window is already under pressure—and the concessions are piling up.

Iran has gained unblocked oil sales, potential sanctions relief on frozen assets, and signals that Washington may allow Tehran to keep its ballistic missile program. Meanwhile, the US is pressuring Israel to stand down against Hezbollah. So, is this two-page MOU actually worth the paper it’s written on? FDD Iran Program Senior Director and Senior Fellow Behnam Ben Taleblu joins Bill Roggio to break it all down.