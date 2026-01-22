US Treasury sanctions entities for supporting Hamas

The United States Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced on January 21 that it sanctioned a network of organizations it says are covertly controlled by Hamas. The move aims to limit the Islamist group’s ability to raise funds while improving international mechanisms for supporting legitimate Palestinian civil and humanitarian needs.

OFAC said the sanctions targeted entities that raised funds for Hamas, which is designated as a foreign terrorist organization by the United States and other countries, through sham charities and organizations that claimed to have supported Palestinian causes.

Among the entities designated were the Gaza-based Waed Society, the Al Nur Society, the Qawafil Society, the Al Falah Society, Merciful Hands, and the Al Salameh Society.

According to OFAC, members of Hamas’s internal security forces were formally assigned to work inside several of the organizations, including the Waed Society and Al Salameh Society. Treasury said documentary evidence seized from Hamas after the October 7, 2023, attack on Israel showed the group provided fighters with detailed instructions on how to navigate Hamas’s internal bureaucracy to request projects and services from affiliated charities.

OFAC said that the Waed Society received direct funding from Hamas to carry out projects in Gaza and was tasked by the terrorist group with advocating on behalf of Hamas fighters captured while fighting Israeli forces. The department said that the Al Nur Society and the Al Falah Society were “similarly funded” and had transferred funds to Hamas’s military apparatus.

Funds from Al Nur were used to pay Hamas members and provide services to fighters, OFAC said. Al Falah, it added, transferred more than $2.5 million to Hamas over a recent three-year period. Merciful Hands was also controlled by Hamas’s so-called military wing, OFAC detailed, with some of its funding and operational instructions coming directly from the terrorist group.

The Al Salameh Society and the Qawafil Society were likewise tasked and financed by Hamas to support the organization and execute projects intended to benefit its operations.

OFAC said that the Waed Society, the Al Nur Society, the Qawafil Society, and the Al Falah Society were designated under Executive Order 13224 “for materially assisting, sponsoring or providing financial, material or technological support to Hamas.” OFAC designated Merciful Hands and the Al Salameh Society under Executive Order 13224 “for being owned, controlled, or directed by, or for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, Hamas.”

OFAC also sanctioned the Popular Conference for Palestinians Abroad (PCPA), which it said serves as a political front for Hamas. OFAC designated the PCPA under the same provisions as Merciful Hands and the Al Salameh Society. PCPA’s founder, Zaher Birawi, was also listed among OFAC’s designations under Executive Order 13324 for “having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods or services to or in support of, the PCPA.”

Hamas issued a statement on January 22 condemning the designations, saying that it considered the decisions to be “unjust and oppressive, built upon incitement by the criminal Zionist entity.”

Joe Truzman is an editor and senior research analyst at FDD's Long War Journal focused primarily on Palestinian armed groups and non-state actors in the Middle East.