‘Boogaloo Bois’ member pleads guilty to conspiracy to provide material support to al-Qassam Brigades

Benjamin Ryan Teeter ‘Boogaloo Bois’ member. Credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office

Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a member of the ‘Boogaloo Bois’ movement, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of conspiracy to provide material support and resources, namely property, services and weapons to Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades, a U.S. Department of State designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO).

As previously covered on FDD’s Long War Journal, Teeter, along with another ‘Boogaloo Bois’ member, Michael Robert Solomon, were arrested and charged by the U.S. Department of Justice on Sept. 4.

Teeter and Solomon were initially investigated by the FBI in May after a witness who interacted with the pair alleged Solomon carried firearms openly in a Minneapolis neighborhood during the nationwide protests that were sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

In June, the FBI received information from a confidential source who Solomon and Teeter believed was a member of Hamas. In audio recordings, the pair conveyed their support for Hamas’ anti-U.S. government view – which closely aligned with the view of their own movement.

According to the DOJ publication, the pair communicated the idea of becoming “mercenaries” for Hamas as a way to raise funds for the ‘Boogaloo Bois’ movement, which included funding for recruitment and the purchase of land for a training compound.

Additionally, the two also negotiated the sale of gun suppressors and a “drop in auto sear” — a device that converts semi-automatic weapons into illegal machine guns.

Teeter acknowledged during his court hearing on Wednesday that he believed the suppressors were intended for Hamas’ military wing, al-Qassam Brigades.

“I mean, why would someone buy suppressors if they weren’t going to deliver them to a militant wing?” Teeter stated during his court hearing.

Hamas issued a public statement shortly after Teeter and Solomon were arrested in Sept. denying any link to the pair.

“Hamas condemns the U.S. administration’s attempt to link the movement with the “Boogaloo Bois” group, which the movement denies knowledge of, or any of its members,” the statement read.

It is unclear if Teeter’s co-conspirator Michael Solomon will also plead guilty as he faces charges of conspiracy to provide material support to a designated FTO, attempting to provide material support to a FTO, possession of unregistered firearms and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Joe Truzman is a contributor to FDD's Long War Journal.

