Somalia claims it killed senior Shabaab leader

Shabaab fighters march in Somalia. Image from a Shabaab propaganda video.

Somalia’s Ministry of Defense (MoD) announced yesterday that its forces, alongside “international partners,” killed Maalin Jinow Ibrahim, a reported co-founder of Shabaab and a member of its central shura council, in a targeted strike earlier this month. Shabaab, Al Qaeda’s branch for East Africa, has yet to comment on the leader’s reported death.

In a press conference on July 21, Somalia Minister of Defense Ahmed Moallim Fiqi announced that Somalia and “international partners” had tracked Maalin Ibrahim over two weeks before launching a targeted strike on the Shabaab official, reportedly killing him on July 5. Fiqi said the strike took place between the Afgoye and Basra districts of Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region.

It is not known who the “partner forces” are, but the term often refers to drone strikes conducted by the United States or Turkey. Neither country reported a drone strike in that location on that day, however. US Africa Command (AFRICOM) did report an airstrike on July 5 but stated that it took place “75km northwest of Kismayo,” which would not be the same location described by Fiqi.

According to Fiqi, Maalin Ibrahim was the “ninth most senior” leader of Shabaab and was a co-founder of the group. An infographic put out by Somalia’s MoD also describes Ibrahim as a member of Shabaab’s central shura council, or executive leadership body, and as a “senior military advisor” to the group’s emir, Abu Ubaidah Ahmed Diriye.

In addition to leading and planning armed attacks in various areas, the infographic also states that Maalin Ibrahim was responsible for Shabaab’s illegal taxation schemes in the Lower and Middle Shabelle regions, as well as within Banadiir, which encompasses Mogadishu.

As of the time of publishing, Shabaab has not commented on the reported death of Maalin Ibrahim. However, the group sometimes does not confirm the deaths of its leaders. For example, Somalia reportedly killed Abdullahi Osman, another senior Shabaab leader, earlier this year, and the group has never publicly confirmed his death. In October 2025, Somalia also announced that it killed Mahmoud Abdi Hamud, better known as Jaafar Gurey, another co-founder of Shabaab, but the group never publicly confirmed it.

Shabaab’s last confirmation of a senior leader’s death was Mohamad Mire, who acted as the group’s de facto interior minister for its shadow governance project and had a long history in the Somali jihad dating back to the early 1990s. Mire was killed in a US airstrike in the Middle Juba region in late 2024. Unusually, Shabaab confirmed his death a few weeks later.

Over the last few years, Somalia has eliminated several mid-to-low-level Shabaab commanders and personnel across much of central and southern Somalia. However, much of the jihadist group’s senior leadership remains intact. Notably, other reported deaths of significant commanders have turned out to be incorrect.

For instance, in December 2023, Somalia claimed that it killed Maalim Ayman, the leader of the eponymously named Jaysh Ayman, a Shabaab wing responsible for attacks in northeastern Kenya and southern Somalia. However, the United Nations Sanctions and Monitoring Team reported that Ayman was still alive and operational in July 2024.

If Maalin Ibrahim is confirmed dead, it would represent another blow to the group’s senior leadership and its remaining historical cadres. Given Maalin Ibrahim’s reported areas of responsibility, it could be a significant setback to the group’s operations, at least in the short term. Nevertheless, Shabaab has historically proven to maintain a deep bench of experienced personnel who can replace killed operatives in quick succession.

Caleb Weiss is an editor of FDD's Long War Journal and a senior analyst at the Bridgeway Foundation, where he focuses on the spread of the Islamic State in Central Africa.