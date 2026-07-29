Lebanese security forces incidentally discover Hezbollah weapons cache during raid

The logo of the Lebanese Internal Security Forces.

On July 29, Lebanese media reported that the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), Lebanon’s national police and internal security services, conducted a dawn raid on the home of a man identified as Hani Jawad in Ras al Nabaa, a neighborhood in the Mazraa quarter of east-central Beirut. The story was broken by MTV Lebanon, an outlet with an anti-Hezbollah orientation, at 11:24 am local time. According to the very brief MTV report, the raid occurred “against the background of a family dispute,” without elaborating on its causes, nature, or what specifically prompted the ISF to search Jawad’s residence.

During the raid, MTV claimed that security personnel discovered a “large quantity of weapons” inside Jawad’s home, including detonators, explosives, and maps. MTV’s story was headlined by a picture of an arms cache, presumably of those seized during the operation. The image shows several rifles, other firearms or firearm components, ammunition clips, tactical equipment, and several wrapped or packaged cylindrical and block-like objects—which could be explosives, explosive charges, propellant, or related components.

However, the photograph does not contain visible or identifiable official markings, evidence labels with date and location, or other information independently establishing that the items came from Jawad’s residence. Nor can the purported detonators, explosives, or maps be conclusively identified from the image alone.

A weapons cache reportedly seized by the ISF at Hani Jawad’s residence. (MTV Lebanon News)

MTV further reported that Jawad admitted during his preliminary interrogation by Lebanese security personnel that he belonged to Hezbollah. That afternoon, Al Arabiya subsequently quoted unnamed “Lebanese sources” who corroborated MTV’s claims about Jawad’s affiliation—but both outlets may ultimately be relying on the same Lebanese security source. Al Arabiya’s reporting, however, framed the incident as “a raid in Beirut’s Ras Al Nabaa uncovers a sabotage plot,” and added that “the weapons were intended” for carrying out that alleged sabotage plot.

Neither outlet quoted an official statement from the ISF or another Lebanese authority, provided independent evidence of Jawad’s Hezbollah membership, or identified his organizational position. MTV and Al Arabiya also did not specify whether Jawad was allegedly an armed operative, a security official, a logistics facilitator, a political member, or simply a supporter who described himself as belonging to the group.

Subsequent reports provided more detail on the incident. The same afternoon, the Al Jadeed TV station, which is relatively aligned with Hezbollah’s broader political camp, cited Lebanese Interior Ministry sources claiming that the ISF raided the home of an individual who opened fire in the Sodeco-Ras al Nabaa area after a family dispute. Al Jadeed reported that security personnel seized weapons, ammunition, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), and other military equipment, arrested the shooter, and were questioning him. The report, however, did not identify the shooter, mention his affiliation, or cite an alleged sabotage plot.

A follow-up, anonymously sourced MTV report added that the family dispute involved Jawad and his wife’s relatives and escalated into gunfire, with a stray bullet wounding his sister-in-law. Investigators then searched his apartment, where they allegedly found military rifles, several RPG rounds, and maps. Authorities later traced an unusual electrical line to a nearby shop containing numerous mobile phones and surveillance-system DVRs. MTV said authorities were investigating the purpose of the weapons, maps, and electronic equipment.

Al Modon, a Beirut-based Qatari-owned newspaper generally critical of Hezbollah, reported that the suspect, identified only as “H.J.,” accidentally shot his sister-in-law in the foot and sent her to the hospital during a quarrel with his wife’s family. Military Court Government Commissioner Claude Ghanem reportedly authorized the Information Branch to arrest him and search his apartment. Officers allegedly expected to recover the handgun used in the dispute but instead found what the outlet described as a small arms depot containing15 military rifles, 10 RPG rounds, party flags and emblems, quantities of ready-to-use detonators, and detailed maps of Ras al Nabaa and its surroundings. The report said investigators questioned whether the maps might relate to targets or security routes but did not establish that interpretation as fact.

Al Modon further reported that officers traced an unusually routed electrical line from the apartment to a tire shop less than 200 meters away. Ghanem reportedly authorized an immediate search, which uncovered older mobile phones and several DVR units used to record surveillance-camera footage. Unnamed security and judicial sources suggested that the shop may have served as a technical room for monitoring movement in the neighborhood. Authorities were reportedly examining the devices, the weapons’ origins, the maps’ purpose, and whether others were involved.

Much remains unclear about this incident. Based on the available information, it does not appear that the ISF raided Jawad’s home as part of an intentional operation or seizure targeting Hezbollah. Available reports explicitly identify the family dispute as the raid’s trigger and portray the discovery of the arms as incidental and unexpected.

Nothing publicly available currently indicates that security forces knew Jawad was affiliated with Hezbollah before entering the residence, had prior intelligence about the alleged cache, or were acting pursuant to Lebanon’s standing commitments to restrict Hezbollah’s military activities and seize its weapons. The nature and ownership of the seized matériel also remain undetermined.

David Daoud is Senior Fellow at at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies where he focuses on Israel, Hezbollah, and Lebanon affairs.