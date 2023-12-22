Generation Jihad Ep. 129 — Measuring the prosperity of Operation Prosperity

Bill is joined by Friday co-host Behnam Ben Taleblu to check in on the U.S.-led coalition formed earlier this week in response to increased maritime aggression from the Iran-backed Houthis. Spoiler: France seems to already be backing out. They examine countries noticeably absent from the bloc, like Egypt, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. They also ponder the strategic nature of Operation Prosperity Guardian — is it only defensive? How about going on the offensive to prevent Houthi attacks in the first place? Bill thinks he’s seen this movie before. It’s the one where they ignore the core of the issue.

Bill Roggio is a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies and the Editor of FDD's Long War Journal.

